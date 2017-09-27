The Family Matters cast reunites!

Guess Judy is still locked up in the attic Reply

they are cruel for not including her

I follow Kellie on Instagram and she seems pretty fun.



Still bitter this show ended on a cliffhanger!

NASA struggles to recover its astronauts and save Urkel's life. However, all ends well, and Steve returns to Earth a national hero. Meanwhile, while on meter duty, Eddie finds himself in the middle of a shootout. Eddie survives thanks to the lucky bullet-proof vest that Carl gave him. During that time, Carl and Eddie help Harriette realize that the job is dangerous and she needs to support them no matter what. Steve sees Laura at the end of the episode and says "You get more beautiful every time I see you." Laura then says she will kiss him only on one condition, Steve will have to promise to "never go into outer space again." Steve replies with "Only when we kiss, Laura Lee, only when we kiss" and they do, with a final applause from the audience.



What was the cliffhanger? This seems to be the final ep, and idk, seems wrapped up to me.

I remember the show ending with Urkel still in space? LOL, I have no memory of that last part at all.

cool



i watched and loved this show, but didnt watch the last season when they changed the mom



and i literally have never watched it again in repeats, nor do i have a desire to... Reply

Loved this show.

BITCH YES!



Looking back on this critically I must call out how this is another one of those 'annoying dweeb wears down a girl he likes and she eventually likes him back' type gigs but he seemed better handled then most and was pushing up on the entire family out of loneliness in addition to liking Laura romantically so IDK



I still wish we'd gotten a little anything for a series finale and I stil RME at changing Aunt Harriet when SHE IS THE ONLY REASON THE SHOW EVEN EXISTED IN THE FIRST DAMN PLACE Reply

Steve was a stalking bastard.



& I remember my mother getting a breaking news alert from Black Doctors (whoever they are) saying Reginald had died last year when he was very much alive. Reply

Lmao I remember hearing that story also. What the hell



ETA- now that I think about it tho, it was a story about the character who played Eddie passing away smh. I'm just glad both are alive whoever it was lol



Edited at 2017-09-27 11:59 pm (UTC) Reply

I always thought they were the human equivalent of Dinosaurs, mainly because of the blue collar nature of the show and the family dynamic. Anyway, I loved this show, those pics were cute.

Why did I think Reginald VelJohnson was dead?

Might've confused him with Uncle Phil?

maybe you were thinking of Uncle Phil on Fresh Prince?

http://www.snopes.com/reginald-veljohnson-death-hoax/ There was a false death report about him.

Real love burstin out of every seam!!!

I had the Urkel Fashion Plates as a kid.

No Naya Rivera? Rude.

I still remember her rolling into their place with her corvette LOL

That was Naya?!

aw omfg i can't believe that was her 😩

Family Matters had the BEST theme song of the 90s. Second best theme song of all time next to Mr. Belvedere.



i like a few other openings, but they def have the best end credits









Edited at 2017-09-27 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

tbh idk if I've ever seen the end credits before because I had to run to get snacks/go to the bathroom between Family Matters and whatever TGIF show #2 was at the time. Those are great end credits though.

i mean it's a good one but your ranking is way off sis

It's so weird to watch this all these years later. The kids were all older than me when it aired and I remember thinking they were adults and now watching it, they were babies.

I watched this show religiously yet I can barely remember main plots. The grandmother and aunt were my favs though.

Still can't believe the actress who played Myra died YEARS ago.

I know. :( And I still also can't believe Donna Summer is dead as well (I loved her guest appearances as Aunt Una.)

Michelle Thomas! So tragic.

