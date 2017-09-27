The Family Matters cast reunites!
Family Matters: Exclusive Cast Reunion https://t.co/Wvo8R01wlT— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 27, 2017
EW reunited Kellie Williams, Darius McCrary, Bryton McClure, Jo Marie Payton, Reginald VelJohnson, Telma Hopkins, Jaleel White, and Shawn Harrison. There are thirteen pictures at the source.
Still bitter this show ended on a cliffhanger!
What was the cliffhanger? This seems to be the final ep, and idk, seems wrapped up to me.
i watched and loved this show, but didnt watch the last season when they changed the mom
and i literally have never watched it again in repeats, nor do i have a desire to...
Looking back on this critically I must call out how this is another one of those 'annoying dweeb wears down a girl he likes and she eventually likes him back' type gigs but he seemed better handled then most and was pushing up on the entire family out of loneliness in addition to liking Laura romantically so IDK
I still wish we'd gotten a little anything for a series finale and I stil RME at changing Aunt Harriet when SHE IS THE ONLY REASON THE SHOW EVEN EXISTED IN THE FIRST DAMN PLACE
& I remember my mother getting a breaking news alert from Black Doctors (whoever they are) saying Reginald had died last year when he was very much alive.
ETA- now that I think about it tho, it was a story about the character who played Eddie passing away smh. I'm just glad both are alive whoever it was lol
I hated this damn show. At first I loved it and then they started doing stupid shit. Steve making machines that could change his personality or when he shrink him and Carl.