UGH: Meghan McCain Is Your New Conservative Panelist on 'The View'
Meghan McCain Takes Conservative Chair On ‘The View’ After Jedidiah Bila’s Hasty Exit https://t.co/g79EkPESMt pic.twitter.com/8KLhlbCLO9— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 27, 2017
- Meghan McCain is taking over Jedidiah Bila's Conservative panelist spot on the hit ABC morning talk show The View.
- Jedidiah was essentially fired; McCain had been courted for months prior and ABC had planned to phase Bila out over the season.
- Bila decided to announce her leave once her team got whiff that she was going to be phased out for the younger, spicier McCain.
- She begins next month, no date has been officially announced.
Nobody is gonna want to call out her damn DAD when he ends his "I hope this gets me into heaven" republican redemption tour, and eventually fucks up and reminds everyone why he's a piece of shit
Honestly, how did she even come about? A month ago I didn't even know McCain had a daugther
Because that’s when her visibility increased
This show needs to die. It was really good during the Barbara and Meredith days, but they really ruined their image and reputation. It's always a cycle of who will start drama and who will get fired...
Why was Jedediah really fired? Just because she asked Hillary that question, that can’t be right, others on her book tour asked the same thing.