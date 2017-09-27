UGH: Meghan McCain Is Your New Conservative Panelist on 'The View'

This white on white crime Reply

Welp, I all of a sudden miss Jed. Reply

Me and you both. Never thought I'd say that. Reply

omg, seriously. jed was annoying but mostly reasonable. (like, for a libertarian.)



Edited at 2017-09-27 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

lol she's only 6 years younger than jed Reply

And looks like a mom that has a daughter that hates her. Reply

She's serving me Meghan Trainor realness with that picture alone... Reply

This accuracy Reply

I don't think I'll watch anymore. Reply

At first I thought this said Megyn Kelly Reply

Same, I was so shook Reply

Same, so many of these white conservative barbie dolls have the same name and appearance, like they're all birthed from some Platinum Blonde Mother. Reply

That's just a matter of time. Reply

I thought she was a progressive? I just remember her being way more liberal than her dad Reply

Okay but that's like, a really low bar Reply

Requisite video on how annoying she is:

"you know i wasn't born yet" "i wasn't born during the french revolution but i know about it" damn go in Reply

she's one of the many white people whose opinion I don't care about and don't need to hear Reply

this applies to all white people Reply

I feel like this is conflict of interest, considering the amount that they talk about politics on the show...



Nobody is gonna want to call out her damn DAD when he ends his "I hope this gets me into heaven" republican redemption tour, and eventually fucks up and reminds everyone why he's a piece of shit Reply

IA, she's gonna get a pass on so much of the garbage that is gonna come out her/her dad's mouth. Reply

inkstainedlips i echo you andfear about how much of a pass she'll get. Everyone's gonna be tip toeing around this uneducated fool and her dads terrible record. Reply

Well.



Honestly, how did she even come about? A month ago I didn't even know McCain had a daugther Reply

Really? We’re you young during 2008 campaign (I mean that in a nice way)

Because that’s when her visibility increased Reply

lol mostly in shock @ Sarah Palin and following the Obama/Biden campaign but I s2g I never knew he had a daughter isek how Reply

This show needs to die. It was really good during the Barbara and Meredith days, but they really ruined their image and reputation. It's always a cycle of who will start drama and who will get fired...

Yep I was coming here to say that she's a fake conservative. Reply

I don't know about her being a liberal. She hated Obama and Hillary. Never had a good word to say about either of them. Her problem at FOX was that she didn't like Trump, so naturally they would say she was too liberal. Reply

Parent

Never liked her then, won't like her now. I never cared for her, but I see her as more progressive than traditional Republicans on certain issues. I find her cringey whenever I read her tweets. She's no different from those white girls who steal the latest trends and slang from black culture. Reply

it's weird that Michael Ian Black is friends with her Reply

i found their book once when i was shelving at the library and i was so fucking confused lol Reply

oh fuck no. especially because her dad is "war hero McCain" (who can get literally fuuuucked- old bastard (though i hope he continues to vote no on repeal lolol)) she's gonna get SUCH a pass for her inane conservative talking points. I hate this move. Reply

Mango Mussolini mocking McCain limited arm movements during thumbs down on previous healthcare vote us just the vilest thing (arm motions due to injuries while pow) no person should ever mock a disability ever



Why was Jedediah really fired? Just because she asked Hillary that question, that can’t be right, others on her book tour asked the same thing. Reply

plus, it's a disability he got in Vietnam, you know that war Dilhole weaseled his way out of. Reply

yeah through torture. Looking at those forced happy photos of him at the Hanoi Hilton was something else. Reply

I'm watching the PBS documentary about the Vietnam War. Shit's crazy. To think we'd be so foolish as to repeat the same mistakes in the Middle East is just.... Reply

Parent

