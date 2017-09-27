Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

UGH: Meghan McCain Is Your New Conservative Panelist on 'The View'


  • Meghan McCain is taking over Jedidiah Bila's Conservative panelist spot on the hit ABC morning talk show The View.

  • Jedidiah was essentially fired; McCain had been courted for months prior and ABC had planned to phase Bila out over the season.

  • Bila decided to announce her leave once her team got whiff that she was going to be phased out for the younger, spicier McCain.

  • She begins next month, no date has been officially announced.


...I got nothing
