Kanye Previewing Yeezy Season 6 Collection at Paris Fashion Week 1 Year After Wife Kim's Robbery
Celebrated rapper and designer Kanye West is ready to show case Yeezy Season 6 at Paris Fashion Week. It will be more of a private presentation at a showroom, which West himself might not even attend. It won’t be the spectacle we’re used to seeing from West. Almost a year ago, at the last fall fashion week in Paris Kim Kardashian was brutally burglarized. She explicitly covered every detail of the ordeal fearing for her life and possibly getting raped on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Both Mr & Mrs. West have launched a joint kid's clothing line. Kim along with sisters Kylie and Khloe and are expecting a child.
Maybe I'm reading it wrong but it looked like all three of them are expecting only one child.