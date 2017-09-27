anna

Dawn Richard poses for graphic PETA ad


Vegan pop star Dawn Richard (aka D△WN), of Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money fame, appears in a new PETA campaign advocating against the use of leather. In the very graphic ad, Dawn lies nude while someone strips a large chunk of skin away from her buttocks.

Check out the poster and a behind-the-scenes video below the cut.





sources - 1, 2
Tagged: , , ,