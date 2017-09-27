Dawn Richard poses for graphic PETA ad
Leather is skin. Singer @DawnRichard shows what happens for leather in new PETA ad. https://t.co/pZ7idelbQC pic.twitter.com/Tz6UQohSXC— PETA (@peta) September 27, 2017
Vegan pop star Dawn Richard (aka D△WN), of Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money fame, appears in a new PETA campaign advocating against the use of leather. In the very graphic ad, Dawn lies nude while someone strips a large chunk of skin away from her buttocks.
Check out the poster and a behind-the-scenes video below the cut.
Robbie did it better
lmao!!
her hair looks nice
They do it with men too.
i appreciate dawns solo work but i miss danity kane so much
also if this was real, she would not be making that face. try harder, dtrianglewn.
ends up looking like someone's tugging at her hair and she's moderately annoyed by it
her plastic surgery is really good tho
I think I read somewhere that it's also cheaper to produce than actual leather, though I could be remembering that wrong.