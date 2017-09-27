Dawn Richard poses for graphic PETA ad

This video turned me on. Reply

...i had no idea this video ended like this for some reason Reply

there was a tamer version that was shown on most TV cos this was too ~graphic Reply

this is one of the greatest music videos ever imo Reply

i fucking love this video/song Reply

this video scared the shit out of me when i was a kid lol Reply

well



her hair looks nice Reply

Why does PETA always have to make women naked to get their point across? Reply

They do it with men too. They do it with men too. Reply

they do, but the ones w women tend to be violent (this, the bloody women in meat packaging, getting branded, etc.) whereas the ones w men generally aren't. Reply

Ohh ouch @ V-line hips. Fffffs 🤤 I wish dat is achievable to have on me too Reply

Because PETA ain't shit. Reply

Objectification is their only method of attention whoring. Reply

🤢





i appreciate dawns solo work but i miss danity kane so much Reply

not nearly as graphic as described, sorry op.



also if this was real, she would not be making that face. try harder, dtrianglewn. Reply

forreal tho. thats the face you make when you sit down on public transportation and the seat is slick with someone else's sweat not when someone is ripping off your butt skin. Reply

right. this is a good 'i just stepped in dog shit' or 'he just put in in me without lube' face. Reply

I just went with the "better safe than sorry" route, not everybody likes to see horror movie images Reply

ikr, it's very [director of the shoot: "okay, you're in unbearable pain... but it has to look pretty, don't do too much with your face"]



ends up looking like someone's tugging at her hair and she's moderately annoyed by it Reply

lmao her facial expression is pretty subdued for what's happening



her plastic surgery is really good tho Reply

that face lmfao...... ok Reply

On video it looks like she still has her old face. Her pics are so photoshopped Reply

"that leather jacket or upholstery was somebody's skin" skilled writers over there Reply

Girl, who is your surgeon?? Reply

I mean, the point does come across, we should all be vegan Reply

Her foundation is red af in this. Reply

Good for her, leather is a terrible industry not just for animals but for humans and the environment https://gizmodo.com/how-leather-is-slowly-killing-the-people-and-places-tha-1572678618 Reply

I think I read somewhere that it's also cheaper to produce than actual leather, though I could be remembering that wrong. Honestly I wonder why we don't just collectively go to using muskin: http://ecofriendly-fashion.com/muskin/

Wow, I don't think i ever heard of that before! Thanks! Reply

Lol ew. I love that her face is like "As if!!!" Reply

this just makes me wanna go to the bodyworlds exhibit again Reply

I loved that exhibit but it left me feeling so depressed afterwards, idk why Reply

i wasn't depressed after, but i can definitely understand why someone would be. it's an inherently depressing concept. Reply

