Sebastian Stan Apologizes After Posting Offensive Meme

to the mod who approved this: thank you for the addition of those tags

does he really think people didn't know about tonya harding or is he purposefully being an asshole? Reply

tbf the children who stan him probably didn't know about it. Reply

You would be amazed by the number of people who either don't know about it or didn't realize it was a true story. I'm always stunned whenever I encounter those people (mostly younger or not American). Reply

Never heard of her in my life and, yup, not American. I don’t know why Americans would assume many people outside of the US would... Reply

I'd probably go more the former than the latter. Reply

The Good Place is the new Schitt's Creek in terms of gif usage on ontd!!! Reply

we change with the seasons Reply

So you mean they’ll beat the dead horse into the ground along with their daily circle jerks? Reply

fuck off flop Martian looking bitch Reply

Confused about what's going on with Sebastian Stan lately?



he might be the most confused out of all. this simple-minded fool. Reply

I'm confused, because this looks exactly like what was posted yesterday, and it's not an apology. Saying your "sorry if someone was offended" by what you did in not an apology. It's not taking responsibility for your actions.



I thought he had been dragged enough to finally get it, but it doesn't look that way. Reply

I guess he only got dragged enough to feel like he didn't deserve to get dragged. Reply

He should construct a billboard apology on his forehead Reply

do better, leg day skipping ass bitch Reply

lol irl! Reply

omg Reply

Lol Reply

LMAO ia Reply

that was a great apology Reply

dumbass Reply

Maybe I’m trash but I found the meme he posted funny only because my 10 year old gay ass was OBESSED with the Tonya/Nancy drama back in 1994. But I get why some are sensitive to any joking about it.



But to be serious — people’s “offense” over the kneeling has enraged me this week. We tell people of color that ‘riots’ are not the ‘right way to protest’ but that they should do so ‘peacefully.’ But apparently peacefully kneeling isn’t the right way either. We are so busy telling them what and how they ‘should’ protest – but we never actually speak out on behalf or in support of what they’re actually protesting. Instead of reacting defensively, I encourage people to actively listen.



Edit: a friend of mine on FB also posted this and I found it poignant:



“You know who else died to secure their right to kneel? People of color in every generation of this country. In fields, in tenements, at podiums, in churches, on backroads, in cells, in their cars. By whip, by rope, by hunger, by bearing their rapists’ children, by fists, by time, by the guns of those sworn to serve and protect.



For breathing, for existing, for standing, for sitting, for speaking, for looking, for challenging the status quo, for daring to be considered fucking people.



If you want to talk disrespecting sacrifice, what about their lives? What about the blood that’s been spilled just to bring us this far down the road of basic human decency (are we out of the driveway yet?)?



Passively accepting the way things are is the ultimate form of disrespect to every life lost along the way. Not every sacrifice came with a flag draped on a coffin.”



Edited at 2017-09-27 10:44 pm (UTC)

I love this movie sfm Reply

This underrated gem! Reply

Michelle is a baby here!! Reply

Because white men get to tell people "it was X and nothing more" and have the expectation that their words will make the judgement of other's go away.....



Fuck you, Sebastian's PR coach. Be better. Reply

I missed it.



Is there a screenshot of his Instagram post? Reply

I don't get it Reply

...now that I see the less giant version of this, WOW at this poor taste. Reply

I don't see what's so offensive about this honestly? It doesn't seem like it's making the protests seem bad or whatever just referencing it Reply

I'm confused af, what is this meme? There hasn't been a post about it anywhere and the source doesn't say it either. Reply

We literally had a post about it within the last 24 hours. Reply

ONTD doesn't read strikes again.



And this is the meme:

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107802706.html?thread=18517116754#t18517116754



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107802706.html?thread=18517116754#t18517116754

