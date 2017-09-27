Sebastian Stan Apologizes After Posting Offensive Meme
Follow up to this post. Sebastian deleted the Instagram post of the meme and commented this 'apology' to a fan account: "Listen guys, I recognize the timing of my last post and I truly apologize to anyone who may have been offended by it. It was a reference to an actual event that took place in 1994, which is now depicted in the movie I'm currently promoting. Nothing more." (he actually included the quotation marks in the comment)
he might be the most confused out of all. this simple-minded fool.
I thought he had been dragged enough to finally get it, but it doesn't look that way.
But to be serious — people’s “offense” over the kneeling has enraged me this week. We tell people of color that ‘riots’ are not the ‘right way to protest’ but that they should do so ‘peacefully.’ But apparently peacefully kneeling isn’t the right way either. We are so busy telling them what and how they ‘should’ protest – but we never actually speak out on behalf or in support of what they’re actually protesting. Instead of reacting defensively, I encourage people to actively listen.
Edit: a friend of mine on FB also posted this and I found it poignant:
“You know who else died to secure their right to kneel? People of color in every generation of this country. In fields, in tenements, at podiums, in churches, on backroads, in cells, in their cars. By whip, by rope, by hunger, by bearing their rapists’ children, by fists, by time, by the guns of those sworn to serve and protect.
For breathing, for existing, for standing, for sitting, for speaking, for looking, for challenging the status quo, for daring to be considered fucking people.
If you want to talk disrespecting sacrifice, what about their lives? What about the blood that’s been spilled just to bring us this far down the road of basic human decency (are we out of the driveway yet?)?
Passively accepting the way things are is the ultimate form of disrespect to every life lost along the way. Not every sacrifice came with a flag draped on a coffin.”
Fuck you, Sebastian's PR coach. Be better.
Is there a screenshot of his Instagram post?
ONTD doesn't read strikes again.
And this is the meme:
T'challa should have killed bucky