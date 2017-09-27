captain america

Sebastian Stan Apologizes After Posting Offensive Meme


Follow up to this post. Sebastian deleted the Instagram post of the meme and commented this 'apology' to a fan account: "Listen guys, I recognize the timing of my last post and I truly apologize to anyone who may have been offended by it. It was a reference to an actual event that took place in 1994, which is now depicted in the movie I'm currently promoting. Nothing more." (he actually included the quotation marks in the comment)
source.

Tagged: , , , , , , ,