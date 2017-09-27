Liam Gallagher Reviews New Music
-The younger Gallagher brother sat down for Vice on HBO to review some new music tracks.
-Reviewed Canadian band METZ, Ugly God, Vera Blue, and Damian Marley.
-Ultimate words of wisdom from the segment:
"You can't ask for flowers, you either get 'em or you don't."
Liam has also released his next single (one of OP's faves): "Greedy Soul"
Are you boppin' to some new tunes, ONTD? I got my ticket to see Noel today and I'm fucking pumped!
Sources: One / Two
I'm Beyond Excited For This!!!
Being in the presence of Damon Albarn last night made me weak and I got tickets for Leeyum in November!!! It's a tricky time, though, so I'm not 100% if I'll be able to go but I have friends in Chicago who will happily take the tickets if I can't make it.
Have you heard the rumours that Gorillaz are releasing MORE new stuff possibly?
Edited at 2017-09-27 10:33 pm (UTC)
I have a horrific cold now too that forced me to cancel clients today, so we can be sick buddies. <3
I've been drowning myself in Whole Foods 365 vitamin C packs and self-loathing all day. I also made the mistake of posting another James Cameron bitching about Wonder Woman here and now have a headache reading the comments.
This is normal, it's normal now
they said it's normal, it's normal, it's normal now
Still haven't 100% decided if I'm gonna get Noel tickets though.