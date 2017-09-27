Liam Gallagher Reviews New Music



-The younger Gallagher brother sat down for Vice on HBO to review some new music tracks.
-Reviewed Canadian band METZ, Ugly God, Vera Blue, and Damian Marley.

-Ultimate words of wisdom from the segment:
"You can't ask for flowers, you either get 'em or you don't."




Liam has also released his next single (one of OP's faves): "Greedy Soul"







Are you boppin' to some new tunes, ONTD? I got my ticket to see Noel today and I'm fucking pumped!
Sources: One / Two
Tagged: , , , ,