Liam Gallagher Reviews New Music

I wonder if DMA's ever got the blessings from any Brit pop era band



LMAO @ him and Damian Marley having the same dealer. Being in the presence of Damon Albarn last night made me weak and I got tickets for Leeyum in November!!! It's a tricky time, though, so I'm not 100% if I'll be able to go but I have friends in Chicago who will happily take the tickets if I can't make it.

Omg jealous! I was going to get tickets for Liam in November but the venue is way on the opposite end of the city from where I'm at and I'd probably be going alone because none of the squares I hang out with care about him - so I'm still debating. But I scored my Noel tickets today and I'm super excited (Noel's were cheaper too lol).



Have you heard the rumours that Gorillaz are releasing MORE new stuff possibly?



YAAASSSSS re: new music! That little shit WOULD throw out new music after I saw them thus making it absolutely necessary for me to spend more to see them again. (Lulz, like I wouldn't be going already...) They played "We Got the Power" as the last song before the encore and I internally cackled thinking that somewhere Noel is seething and Chris Martin is confused about what he did wrong. Reply

Thats so awesome <3 Reply

How was the Gorillaz? Was it awesome? Reply

IT WAS AMAZING!!!! One of my favorite bands at my favorite venue with my favorite nephew dancing in the rain - I have a wicked cold now and my head is spinning from two flights in 36 hours but it was so worth it. I was, in a word, SHOOKETH. Reply

Aw that sounds so awesome!



I have a horrific cold now too that forced me to cancel clients today, so we can be sick buddies. <3 Reply

YAY cold buddies!!! Reply

I've been drowning myself in Whole Foods 365 vitamin C packs and self-loathing all day. I also made the mistake of posting another James Cameron bitching about Wonder Woman here and now have a headache reading the comments.

Omg I'm just getting over a cold too lol Reply

Join the club! We've got kleenex! Reply

I like the new Open Mike Eagle album



This is normal, it's normal now

they said it's normal, it's normal, it's normal now Reply

This is great! Reply

also I love Wall of Glass!! Reply

This is nice! I sent it to my friend. Reply

Didn't know he was a big pot head lmao. Couldn't tell! But i'm sure his friends are so happy when he's high. It would be sooooo fun to take bong hits with him Reply

Seeing Liam at the Manchester Arena in December. It's going to be enosh. I hope his voice holds out though as it's his last tour date.



Still haven't 100% decided if I'm gonna get Noel tickets though. Reply

