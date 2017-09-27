trek mycaptain - me

Talking THAT Major Star Trek: Discovery Moment...





-the relationship between Philippa and Michael is the "show’s beating heart"
-their relationship "transcends rank" (no comment)
-Philippa’s death is "personally devastating" for Michael
-Screenrant, AND FANS, ask – could Captain Philippa Georgiou return to the world of the living? Turns out... it’s complicated.
-it seems "a virtual certainty" that she will continue to play a role via flashbacks, which STD producers confirmed will be a major part of the series' structure going forward

-FIRSTLY, highly likely we’ll see far more of their relationship from Michael joining the USS Shenzhou until the present point in the timeline
-But will we see a Georgiou Resurrection? As Michael attempts to find redemption, her Captain’s death will remain a defining moment, BUT of course resurrection has been seen before in Trek, so never say never?
-When series producer Alex Kurtzman was asked about Georgiou and if she was really dead (and if it's a Jon Snow situation), he coyly answered as such: "Here’s what I will say: Yes, 100 percent, she’s really dead. That being said, have patience with us."
-Is he teasing a return to life, or just patience for more Philippa in Flashback Form? Or... something else?
-Jonathan Frakes (who will be directing, as that’s what he does nowadays since being Commander Will Riker on ST: Next Generation) let it slip recently that Discovery will also be visiting the MIRROR UNIVERSE during season 1, known well to fans as a dark parallel reality where people have menacing goatees and generally like murder, orgies and complete depravity.
-So actual legit resurrection seems improbable (although possible) Screenrant believes, but this is NOT the last we’ll be seeing of Queen Michelle Yeoh and Captain Philippa Georgiou...

Source.

Did you decide approx 5 seconds in that you would personally die for [Spoiler (click to open)]Captain Philippa Georgiou, ONTD Trekkies?
(SPOILERS IN COMMENTS for STD episode 2!)

