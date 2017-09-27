Talking THAT Major Star Trek: Discovery Moment...

I am only just now hearing about this show (yes I live under a rock outside of ONTD) and when I scrolled down just made a fucking NOISE at seeing my queen's face like OMG I need to watch this??? Reply

SHE'S MAJESTIC AND BEAUTIFUL AND PERFECT AF IN IT. Reply

I wish Captain Georgiou was a main character. Reply

She's a main character to me (and to Michael). Reply

I think she still is. At least I hope so, if the show is going to be as flashback centric as they're saying Reply

Did you decide approx 5 seconds in that you would personally die for



absolutely Reply

YES. [ spoiler ] I will take anything that gives me more Michelle Yeoh.



"Did you decide approx 5 seconds in that you would personally die for"

YES.

I need a Discovery icon

I need to make a bunch more icons of her tbh! I'm terrible at getting gif icons down to size, which is my major issue. Livejournal's standards are archaic. Reply

If you have a gif I'll make you an icon. Reply

I get the vibe that Jason Isaccs is playing a shady cap. I'm gonna miss her, she had good presence. It was brace for them to make the lead so reckless and disobedient in the first ep. We definitely are not in TNG. Reply

Yep i've heard he's shady af, that he's a real wardog type captain... whereas Philippa had seen war and great loss and was known to be one of the best Captains in Starfleet in Peace and in War (i've read a lot of interviews at this point about ha lmao), but she still had such optimism and hope and a moral core about her.



I feel like Lorca is going to be very much not of her ilk. Reply

this show knew what it was doing, featuring michelle yeoh so prominently in the promotional media in order to drum up buzz for having two woc leads and pat itself on the back (cue 'omg no it's bc michelle was such a name!!'), only to do this. these fuckers. flashbacks are a poor consolation (albeit better than what i got with kelly hu & the 100, which was...nothing.)



Edited at 2017-09-27 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Well it sounds like she's a consistent part of the show via flashbacks so it's better than nothing. Reply

If only flashbacks weren't the worst used plot device on tv Reply

Mte.



I want her back and I want her back in a prominent way Reply

"albeit better than what i got with kelly hu & the 100, which was...nothing"



lmao was her character even mentioned after the first episode? Reply

exactly. they know what they did. it just reeks of 1) shallow/deceitful diversity and 2) shock over quality writing, both of which i can't stand and neither of which inspire optimism.



i liked the two of them together so it's just a huge shame all around. Reply

It honestly kind of struck me as them taking Bryan Fuller's initial set-up and dismantling it which is why this feels like a prologue with the actual pilot/story still to come with a new crew etc. Reply

Honestly the show SHOULD have been about Michael joining the Shenzhou those 7 years back or whatever, and growing into herself under Philippa's guiding hand and whatever missions and adventures came along the way.



I'll take flashbacks though, it really is better than nothing, and i'll keep living in foolish hope she'll be resurrected and return to slay us all with her goodness and light. Reply

Of course they did. Tv lives for surprise deaths. Reply

I only want the mirror universe if Kira shows up in a quasi dominatrix uniform again. Reply

she died in such a lousy way they better revive her TBH. Michelle deserves a good fight scene at least Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I hated that Michael shot that Klingon after he'd already stabbed Philippa although she was so adamant that they should not kill him and make him a martyr... would've been a lot better if she'd seen them fight and struggle and unable to intervene before finally taking a shot at him to save Philippa but him managing to stab her regardless... or something idk they should've changed that whole scene to something else tbh. ia they really didn't stick that landing, Reply

Right?! This bothered me so much! Reply

not making them gfs is homophobic so i hope this show comes correct in future episodes Reply

You jest but I'd be hft though tbh they had a bit of a maternal vibe going on so I'm also open to options without the mommy issues... Reply

i never jest about gfs and i 100% did not clock a maternal vibe, i hate you lmao Reply

gtfo of my post with this mother-daughter ish about these HOT ROMANTIC SPACE WOMEN AND THEIR TRUE LOVE. (gtfo but also stay ty <3)







gtfo of my post with this mother-daughter ish about these HOT ROMANTIC SPACE WOMEN AND THEIR TRUE LOVE. (gtfo but also stay ty <3)

Sonequa is 32 and Michelle is 55. Stop. Reply

gfs? WIVES i'll have you know. Philippa wanted to do it right, even if it's against the chain of command, whatever she makes her own rules she's fucking Philippa Georgiou!!! SHE CAN DO AS SHE PLEASES. AND DO HA GIRLFRIEND WHO BECAME HA WIFE HOW SHE PLEASES. IN SPACE. Reply

Philippa damn well needs to be in every episode, dead or not. I would actually love to see a series about the 7 years leading up to the DSC pilot because Michael and Philippa's friendship is absolute perfection. Reply

There seriously does need to be a whole season about them and that 7 year journey. Tbh a whole 7 seasons about it, but whatever i'd even take a miniseries at this point, i'm that desperate and thirsty! Reply

They really should have killed off Michael instead. I don't think I've ever been so annoyed by a ST character. Reply

Amen to this. Reply

Or make her a male, we won't get any complaints about her attitude otherwise. Reply

bloop Reply

lol I didn't want to say it but IA Reply

You and your Michael hate!



Instead lets kill off neither, and just have the show START from her arrival on the Shenzhou. Reply

She was great and I really hope we'll see lots more of her. Reply

As someone who's not a connoisseur of Star Trek and has only enjoyed random episodes, memes and its presence in pop culture, I quite like Discovery, but I can't comment on the discrepancies between the old shows.

It is really stunning looking, though, and both Sonequa and Michelle are amazing in it, and I'll take more Michelle even if it's only in flashbacks. Reply

A number of Trekkies are pressed because of the technological advancements in this show being far beyond those of TOS etc etc, which canonically comes after Discovery. Really it should have been set in the Kelvin universe (the movies), as that would probably perfectly fit.



Kurtzman did work on those, so it makes sense why it is as it is.



And then a number of Trekkies are just pressed because it's WOC lbr, and some are pressed for the sake of being pressed.



I personally enjoyed it! Even if i'm in denial about Philippa's death. Reply

Sci-fi fans are... something else.

It's like Star Wars fans irt Rey and Finn... Just.... rme.



I can understand the gripes with the tech, because it actually makes sense, I guess, but since I'm just jumping on this train now, I have to say, I'm happier with it than with the ~tech from TOS, although they were really constrained by the real world tech, tbh, but I'd rather watch something that doesn't feel that dated. I concede that it feels more like the movies, though. I had Beyond flashbacks while watching that first scene, for some reason. Reply

i'm only pressed abt the hideous klingon redesign tbh



i mean there's literally no way i'm buying this as a prequel to tos and i'm kind of mad it's a prequel anyway instead of set after ds9/voyager, but w/e it's not that big a deal



PHILIPPA/MICHAEL IS EVERYTHING AND THAT'S WHAT'S IMPORTANT OK



eta: i should've mentioned i've been a trekkie since childhood lol



Edited at 2017-09-27 11:56 pm (UTC) Reply

The tech could have been something between Enterprise (the series) and Voyager, instead of making it look more advanced than V. Reply

Does the gay couple show up next week? Reply

yeah, from what i gather they're on the crew of the new ship, captained by jason isaacs Reply

This is the first real time that I have seen Michell Yeoh in anything really and she so impressed me. I have a theory that we will see her in flashbacks throughout the season ala Lost-making us see even more how awesome she was and filling us in on her captaincy/past and how she made Michael less vulcan etc etc and then in the season finale we will get a shock reveal where we see her all rough in klingon prison as a POW and interrogating her and being the kween she is giving them nothing or crap info...That would lead on to the audience knowing something that the federation don't and her doing an escape or maybe someone from the crew gets captured and sees her for maximum drama. Please let this happen! Reply

