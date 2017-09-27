Talking THAT Major Star Trek: Discovery Moment...
-the relationship between Philippa and Michael is the "show’s beating heart"
-their relationship "transcends rank" (no comment)
-Philippa’s death is "personally devastating" for Michael
-Screenrant, AND FANS, ask – could Captain Philippa Georgiou return to the world of the living? Turns out... it’s complicated.
-it seems "a virtual certainty" that she will continue to play a role via flashbacks, which STD producers confirmed will be a major part of the series' structure going forward
-FIRSTLY, highly likely we’ll see far more of their relationship from Michael joining the USS Shenzhou until the present point in the timeline
-But will we see a Georgiou Resurrection? As Michael attempts to find redemption, her Captain’s death will remain a defining moment, BUT of course resurrection has been seen before in Trek, so never say never?
-When series producer Alex Kurtzman was asked about Georgiou and if she was really dead (and if it's a Jon Snow situation), he coyly answered as such: "Here’s what I will say: Yes, 100 percent, she’s really dead. That being said, have patience with us."
-Is he teasing a return to life, or just patience for more Philippa in Flashback Form? Or... something else?
-Jonathan Frakes (who will be directing, as that’s what he does nowadays since being Commander Will Riker on ST: Next Generation) let it slip recently that Discovery will also be visiting the MIRROR UNIVERSE during season 1, known well to fans as a dark parallel reality where people have menacing goatees and generally like murder, orgies and complete depravity.
-So actual legit resurrection seems improbable (although possible) Screenrant believes, but this is NOT the last we’ll be seeing of Queen Michelle Yeoh and Captain Philippa Georgiou...
Did you decide approx 5 seconds in that you would personally die for [Spoiler (click to open)]Captain Philippa Georgiou, ONTD Trekkies?
absolutely
YES. [spoiler]I will take anything that gives me more Michelle Yeoh.
I need a Discovery icon
I feel like Lorca is going to be very much not of her ilk.
I want her back and I want her back in a prominent way
lmao was her character even mentioned after the first episode?
i liked the two of them together so it's just a huge shame all around.
I'll take flashbacks though, it really is better than nothing, and i'll keep living in foolish hope she'll be resurrected and return to slay us all with her goodness and light.
gtfo of my post with this mother-daughter ish about these HOT ROMANTIC SPACE WOMEN AND THEIR TRUE LOVE. (gtfo but also stay ty <3)
Instead lets kill off neither, and just have the show START from her arrival on the Shenzhou.
It is really stunning looking, though, and both Sonequa and Michelle are amazing in it, and I'll take more Michelle even if it's only in flashbacks.
Kurtzman did work on those, so it makes sense why it is as it is.
And then a number of Trekkies are just pressed because it's WOC lbr, and some are pressed for the sake of being pressed.
I personally enjoyed it! Even if i'm in denial about Philippa's death.
It's like Star Wars fans irt Rey and Finn... Just.... rme.
I can understand the gripes with the tech, because it actually makes sense, I guess, but since I'm just jumping on this train now, I have to say, I'm happier with it than with the ~tech from TOS, although they were really constrained by the real world tech, tbh, but I'd rather watch something that doesn't feel that dated. I concede that it feels more like the movies, though. I had Beyond flashbacks while watching that first scene, for some reason.
i mean there's literally no way i'm buying this as a prequel to tos and i'm kind of mad it's a prequel anyway instead of set after ds9/voyager, but w/e it's not that big a deal
PHILIPPA/MICHAEL IS EVERYTHING AND THAT'S WHAT'S IMPORTANT OK
eta: i should've mentioned i've been a trekkie since childhood lol
I totally recommend checking out her back catalogue, she's a true living legend. If you like martial arts, her classic film 'Wing Chun' with Donnie Yen is AMAZING, also despite current awful things going on in Myanmar she was MAGNETIC AF as Aung San Suu Kyi in 'The Lady' biopic. And obviously she is probs most famous for 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon' which is imho one of the must see films in life in general.
And she's about to be in 'Crazy Rich Asians'!