James Cameron Doubles Down on Wonder Woman Comments
- James Cameron criticized Patti Jenkins' Wonder Woman in August, calling the title character "an objectified icon" and sexualized for male audiences
- Responded to Jenkins' and online criticism of his remarks by telling the Hollywood Reporter that Gal Gadot was "Miss Israel" and said the movie wasn't "breaking new ground" in female action heroes compared to T2's Sarah Conner
- Conceded to liking movie!Wonder Woman having "sexual power" over Steve Trevor
- Also comments on Trump's decision to exit the Paris Agreement as "psychotic" and "absurd"
Objectified now? Nope. At least I didn't see anything particularly objectifying about her in the movie. Some men could get a stiffy from the flash of a beautiful woman's little toe tough, so maybe that's why he's shook.
Don't forget Pocahontas elements
Fuck off already, James, with your man-crying "Myyyyy Female Charecter was betttterrrrr" - well, actually, douchebag, you are only able to claim anything of the sort because of Linda Fucking Hamilton.
And fuck off for completely disregarding Ellen Ripley. Jackass.
(I have feels about this, obviously)
i was wondering when the "he's not wrong" crowd would show up
Go away and work on those Avatar sequels no one wants.
Ripley *was* genderless until casting.
There's nothing about the *construction* of these characters that's feminine except for the actresses who are cast in them.
Basically these women became so legendary because they were female characters who were allowed to have the character growth/toughness that male action heroes in good movies get. And it was groundbreaking at the time but I also kinda get the "a strong woman only because she acts like a man" criticism.
"It's insanity," he added. "I think it's actually psychotic to be doing that, or it's delusional. Possibly both.”
This automatic association between psychosis and malevolence or irresponsibility is exhausting. You don't need to be experiencing psychosis to screw everyone over. That's normal Republican shit.