James Cameron Doubles Down on Wonder Woman Comments


  • James Cameron criticized Patti Jenkins' Wonder Woman in August, calling the title character "an objectified icon" and sexualized for male audiences

  • Responded to Jenkins' and online criticism of his remarks by telling the Hollywood Reporter that Gal Gadot was "Miss Israel" and said the movie wasn't "breaking new ground" in female action heroes compared to T2's Sarah Conner

  • Conceded to liking movie!Wonder Woman having "sexual power" over Steve Trevor

  • Also comments on Trump's decision to exit the Paris Agreement as "psychotic" and "absurd"


