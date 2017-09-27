James Cameron Doubles Down on Wonder Woman Comments

well i sure hope avatar 2, avatar 3, avatar 4 and avatar 5 will all be groundbreaking Reply

Thread

Link

i dont understand why he keeps trying it with that shit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/*end post*2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh fuck off you old fart. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a little questionable to criticize a woman's feminist creation to prop up your own feminist creation, as a man, isn't it? like, none of this criticism is new, but i'm nhf the way he's expressing it, especially when he's refusing to really listen to responses. giving me joss whedon vibes Reply

Thread

Link

Shut up, dude, don't ruin Ripley and Sarah Connor for me Reply

Thread

Link

At least he didn't create Ripley, you still have that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White men doubling down on wrong opinions was been the trend this year Reply

Thread

Link

Objectified at one point in time? Yes.



Objectified now? Nope. At least I didn't see anything particularly objectifying about her in the movie. Some men could get a stiffy from the flash of a beautiful woman's little toe tough, so maybe that's why he's shook. Reply

Thread

Link

God, shut the fuck up James and go make Avatar 2: Electric Ferngullyoo Reply

Thread

Link

I'm now gonna be so disappointed if Avatar 2 doesn't have that exact subtitle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget Pocahontas elements Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That subtitle is more epic than the movie will probably be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

be quiet, old man Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I can’t take him seriously bc I don’t think he’s saying this it of genuine concern. He seems mad that there’s another iconic female action star out there. Reply

Thread

Link

He really does, it's so transparent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This from an ancient white man who thinks 18-something is an age-group.



Fuck off already, James, with your man-crying "Myyyyy Female Charecter was betttterrrrr" - well, actually, douchebag, you are only able to claim anything of the sort because of Linda Fucking Hamilton.



And fuck off for completely disregarding Ellen Ripley. Jackass.



(I have feels about this, obviously) Reply

Thread

Link

He’s right. WW sucked. Reply

Thread

Link





i was wondering when the "he's not wrong" crowd would show up i was wondering when the "he's not wrong" crowd would show up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is this gif from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so do a lot of his films Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Need to preface this by saying I love Sarah Connor (and Ripley), but his version of a strong woman is to essentially be more like a man. As if a strong woman can't be a variety of things and look a variety of ways.

Go away and work on those Avatar sequels no one wants. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, and I feel like his one exception to that would be JLC's character in True Lies, and even then she's just a co-lead with Arnold Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is sarah connor like a man? how is ripley like a man? because they aren't overtly feminine? setting aside that they're both still thin, attractive, white women, just because they don't wear makeup or dresses doesn't mean they are "like men". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ignore the actresses cast in the roles; essentially both characters are written completely genderless. Sarah's relationship with her son is almost unremarked upon in T2 and there is nothing female in her actions, motivation, or speech; it's more about developing a paternal relationship between her son and the Terminator.



Ripley *was* genderless until casting.



There's nothing about the *construction* of these characters that's feminine except for the actresses who are cast in them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never got the impression that Ripley or Sarah Connor are written like men when I saw the movies, but Ripley in particular was written as unisex/a male action hero and Ridley Scott only later decided to add a "twist" by making her female. In his words: "She would be the last one you would think would survive - she's beautiful." (ugh)



Basically these women became so legendary because they were female characters who were allowed to have the character growth/toughness that male action heroes in good movies get. And it was groundbreaking at the time but I also kinda get the "a strong woman only because she acts like a man" criticism.



Edited at 2017-09-27 11:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ummm absence of femininity does not make u a man... What kind of gender essentialism sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh. This asshole again. Can he start criticizing one of the ten thousand male-led franchises? Reply

Thread

Link

Asked about President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris agreement on climate change, Cameron said the move was "absurd."



"It's insanity," he added. "I think it's actually psychotic to be doing that, or it's delusional. Possibly both.”



This automatic association between psychosis and malevolence or irresponsibility is exhausting. You don't need to be experiencing psychosis to screw everyone over. That's normal Republican shit. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, spot on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link