Julia Roberts, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Others Appear on NWSL Promo on Ellen

Obvs Orlando has it in the bag







i'm going to drink pride stan aka krashlyn stans tears for days when they lose



Lmao thank god none of my friends are trash. They all just thirst for alex and want to get drunk at the games. Reply

You've gone to games? I went to some Spirit games last year but didn't this season because of the lowkey racist/homophobic owner who didn't let Pinoe kneel and because they're shit now. Reply

Yeah, though I went more last year. I’m hoping I can get some friends to the playoff Reply

them being sour at naeher being the starter for the nt is giving me life tbh Reply

I don't live in the US, but I'm rooting for Houston Dash because I have family members there. Reply

lol i read that as "nsfw" and i was shook for a sec Reply

red stars but they wont



why did they have to do the whole for my mother, wife, daughter route tho Reply

yeah and not to be all #whataboutmen but they should be considered role models for boys too. whenever it's a male athlete they say he's a role model for young boys and girls. Reply

Is Leroux working on a trade to Orlando in the off-season? I personally think she and Dom were pissed about his own trade. Peter Vermes is a crafty SOB, though, and played his cards extremely well on that one.



I for one think SKC is better off sans Dom.



i wonder how ontd would feel about them rehoming their dog Reply

Did they have more than two? Reply

i don't think so? sydney posted on her fb the other day that they had to give their chihuahua to a friend because he wasn't getting along with cassius. Reply

Ah. I only follow Dom on ig and seldom check in on Sydney so didn't see that.



I mean, if they tried to make it work for a year good on them. Sometimes animals don't mesh well with babies/kids but not everyone gives it much time. And at least she gave the dog to someone she knew instead of dumping him. Reply

no yeah i agree. but ontd can be extra about animals sometimes lol. Reply

I hope you're not talking about Sydney's dog that she had forever. He was her baby. I remember asking her what happened to to him because he disappeared after her kid was born. OMG NOOOOO THEY DIDN'T Reply

yep boss :( Reply

Aww that makes me super sad.



He must have been aggressive towards the baby. Reply

noooooo Reply

I live in Orlando, so I'm going to the final no matter what, but wanted the Reign cause I support flops :/ Reply

this was cute



i'm rooting for chicago due to my christen thirst tbqh. sky blue flopped so. Reply

Red Stars obviously Reply

