Meghan Trainor producing girl group drama for ABC
.@Meghan_Trainor to Produce and Create Music for Girl Group Drama for ABC https://t.co/OMMNd5h6on pic.twitter.com/mh3Oaj4QRd— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 27, 2017
Meghan Trainer is producing a girl group drama for ABC titled "Broken Record".
The drama centers on a 4-piece girl group "The Candies" who are brought together on the 9th anniversary of their breakup.
Will also write original music for the show
Haven't seen her anywhere since Hairspray, I'm glad she found employment.
This just reminds me of how I've never seen it for Star and how I'm dropping Empire - it's a sensory overload and I CAN'T.
I didn't even seen them, tbh...
But idk, this has potential. I love me a good story about fame and all, and I love me a trash story about fame and all. so it has to be honestly bad for me not to be interesting lol