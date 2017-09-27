I wonder what happened to their fake neighbor Enzo that lived next door to them on The Hills.



Edited at 2017-09-27 09:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg the memories Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why but everytime i see them i feel a sense of nostalgia Reply

Thread

Link





Ikr? What year is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. time has softened me towards them. Heidi especially. I know she's really wanted a baby for a long time and I can't help but wish her the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, they're like the og's of the current wave of celebrities Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true and they don't rly make celebs like them anymore. everyone is so srs and overly contrived nowadays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see them, I remember how ONTD banned posts about them lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, I miss them in a weird way lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find them so endearing now. It'll never happen again for them, but they'll never stop trying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That poor child Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats to them...still being together. Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot she was pregnant. Honestly I'm extremely surprised that:



1.) They're still together.

2.) They're JUST now having a kid.



I would've thought they would've gotten married, popped out a band-aid baby, and gotten divorced within like a 2-year-time span. Reply

Thread

Link

i actually didn't think they'd have one at all tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc he didn't want to have kids at first. and then she talked abt it for like a year or two before actually getting pregnant, idk if they had to try for a while or planned it like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were Celebrity Wife Swap or something and I saw Heidi being eager to be a mother, and in that sense she'll probably be OK. But Spencer is no good for anything and a divorce will probably happen once that kid pops out :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I imagined them going the Tori Spelling route of having kids non-stop and a bad reality tv show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such a great gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol these are just too much Reply

Thread

Link

Glamour pregnancy photoshoots weird me out. That dress makes me uncomfortable. Too tight.



I'd rather go with the flowy dresses Reply

Thread

Link

All these years and it’s still up in the air to me if everything they portray is fake and they are super normal (or at least not as ridiculous) behind closed doors Reply

Thread

Link

based on their snapchat posts, i'd say the latter tbh. they seem really normal to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they were OTT during the height of their fame, they were living in a diff world, like spencer legit worshiped crystals, all of that was real. but then around the time they went broke and were being snubbed in even z-list circles, that brought them back to reality tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they're relatively normal and boring but still love trolling and playing the villains for attention when they can. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it seems like they're pretty normal from the interviews they've done post their height of fame & i thought i read that spencer rly played up the villain aspect of anything he was on bc he knew it made for good tv. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats to the prince of malibu Reply

Thread

Link

I love them so much. Congrats!!! Reply

Thread

Link

They should name the baby Lauren. Reply

Thread

Link

lol you know what you did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1-that's a pretty dress

2-congrats

3-she kinda reminds me of beyonce with the flower crown

4-hope she has a safe delivery, I'm just learning now that mexican actress Hiromi died in labor :( Reply

Thread

Link

she kinda reminds me of beyonce with the flower crown



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHA when is this gif never not perfect for anything Beyonce related? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what if the baby looks like her old face? Reply

Thread

Link