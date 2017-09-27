Speidi's Maternity photo shoot
Heavily-pregnant Heidi Pratt shows off bump in a strapless berry gown https://t.co/NmsjAWkAWJ via @DailyMailCeleb— Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) 27. September 2017
they are expecting a boy any day now
1.) They're still together.
2.) They're JUST now having a kid.
I would've thought they would've gotten married, popped out a band-aid baby, and gotten divorced within like a 2-year-time span.
I'd rather go with the flowy dresses
2-congrats
3-she kinda reminds me of beyonce with the flower crown
4-hope she has a safe delivery, I'm just learning now that mexican actress Hiromi died in labor :(