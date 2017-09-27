Lana Del Rey announces 'LA to the Moon Tour' for 2018
LA TO THE MOON TOUR— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 27, 2017
North American dates first-
two very special guests coming for the USA
Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis
artwork by Kii Arens pic.twitter.com/rGAkvKwISU
1/5 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
1/7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
1/9 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
1/11 Chicago, IL United Center
1/13 Boston, MA TD Garden
1/15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
1/17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
1/19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
1/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
1/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
1/25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
1/26 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
1/30 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
2/1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
2/2 Orlando, FL Amway Center
2/5 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
2/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
2/8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
2/10 Houston, TX Toyota Center
2/11 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
2/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
2/15 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
2/16 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center
2/28 Honolulu, HI Waikiki Shell
Kali and Lana? YAS
But ugh @ Capital One Arena. It's a huge venue but a bitch to get to.
L4L was boring contemporary piece no one asked for.
has anyone seen jhene live? been wanting to see her and lana for a long time, wish she was performing at 1st ave or anywhere other than the target center.
I mean she started to add sedated 60s girl group choreo in the past couple of years so she's less dull than before, but its still Lana.