Lana Del Rey announces 'LA to the Moon Tour' for 2018

This trick is trying me by completely skipping NY Reply

Thread

Link

just go to newark Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit, she's actually coming to my city? I'll try to attend a show. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the setlist will be different this time. Reply

Thread

Link

I adore her and I live in Minneapolis, but idk if I wanna go. Saw her at Lollapalooza and the only reason I enjoyed it is because I stayed faaaar away from her insane, younger fans. Reply

Thread

Link

legit hate all ages concerts in mpls lol so i'm kinda 👀👀 about this



Edited at 2017-09-27 09:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first time I saw her there were teenagers and their damn flower crowns everywhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never seen her before. i reeeeeeallly wanna go. rather it be at the X though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg she's FINALLY coming to DC? And it's the day before my birthday?!?



But ugh @ Capital One Arena. It's a huge venue but a bitch to get to. Reply

Thread

Link

waa i wanna see lana and jhene Reply

Thread

Link

I am just so over her.



L4L was boring contemporary piece no one asked for. Reply

Thread

Link





L4L is her best album since BTD though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hell no at her coming to Miami when I might be in Europe... Reply

Thread

Link

This was my exact same fear. I'm going to Europe for 2 weeks in January and I was terrified she'd hit the east coast while I was away. Lana came through since I can do 4 dates without wasting a single vacation day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just saw kali and I need to see her again!!! i would have posted vids from the concert but i don't see her posted on here so I didn't think anyone would care lmao



has anyone seen jhene live? been wanting to see her and lana for a long time, wish she was performing at 1st ave or anywhere other than the target center. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Kali and I wanna go for her and old Lana songs but I didn't see an LA date? Anyway, Call Me, Lottery and Know What I Want are my jams. I'd love to see those live. Minus the rabid teenagers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No NYC dates?!?! bish you better add more dates Reply

Thread

Link

She’s playing Little Caesars Arena?? Wow! I’ve seen her twice so idk if I’ll go. I’d love to see Jhene though. I really like her new album so far. Reply

Thread

Link

that arena is trash i hate pizzarena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven’t been yet. I’m going to see Gaga there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ 'little caesar's arena' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck going to newark Reply

Thread

Link

Lol she fucking hates NYC. California and FL always gets all the love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was announced this morning as one of the headliners for estereo picnic. Is she a good festival performer? Reply

Thread

Link

Her strength in drawing crowds are likely due to die hard fans.



I mean she started to add sedated 60s girl group choreo in the past couple of years so she's less dull than before, but its still Lana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao welp. At least the killers will put on a good show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The girl group thing is very odd and despite the retro looks she does they don't match her image to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no @ seeing her perform in a huge venue Reply

Thread

Link