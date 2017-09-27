Lana Del Rey announces 'LA to the Moon Tour' for 2018





1/5 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

1/7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

1/9 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

1/11 Chicago, IL United Center

1/13 Boston, MA TD Garden

1/15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

1/17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

1/19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

1/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

1/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

1/25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

1/26 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

1/30 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

2/1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

2/2 Orlando, FL Amway Center

2/5 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

2/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2/10 Houston, TX Toyota Center

2/11 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

2/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

2/15 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

2/16 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center

2/28 Honolulu, HI Waikiki Shell


Kali and Lana? YAS



Sources: 1 / 2
Tagged: , , , ,