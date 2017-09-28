Tuesday night TV ratings: This is Us returns with series high, Law & Order: True Crime premieres OK

the law and order show reminded me how much i miss nurse jackie omg. i love edie falco <3 Reply

“This Is Us” was so good. I love that show so much. Reply

NBC should have paired This is Us with a compatible show



lol geez, you're right; people who enjoy weeping over TiU's sweetness are not gonna be hf two kids straight-up murdering their parents 15 seconds later. That was not a gr8 plan. Reply

I'm not surprised about B99 since their advertising budget seems to be like $5 Reply

I literally didn't even know it was back last night until my roommate told me. This show could have a Parks & Rec-level following if they just cared about it. Reply

This Is Us starts again on October 3rd here, and I kinda wanna wait for it but on the other hand I also just wanna dl it now. Hmmm



Edited at 2017-09-27 09:42 pm (UTC)

There's been nothing so far this season that I want to watch, it's kinda sad. I've dropped so many of my old shows and there's nothing new to replace them.



I finally finished rewatching GoT, so I started Westworld last night. I think I like it so far - at least it's different. Reply

