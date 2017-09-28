Tuesday night TV ratings: This is Us returns with series high, Law & Order: True Crime premieres OK



Last season's break out hit "This is Us" return with a series high at 3.9 A18-49 rating.
Law & Order: True Crime, which was the only new series premiering yesterday posted an OK 1.6 ratings, but it did lose nearly 60% of its This is Us lead-in which is not a good thing. NBC should have paired This is Us with a compatible show.
In other returning show news, fan favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned low with a 0.7 rating.

If you want to see more ratings, go to the source.

