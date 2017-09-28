Tuesday night TV ratings: This is Us returns with series high, Law & Order: True Crime premieres OK
Final Adjusted TV #Ratings for Tuesday 26th September 2017 https://t.co/veMJsLcGQ6 pic.twitter.com/3dUri5uPeI— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) September 27, 2017
Last season's break out hit "This is Us" return with a series high at 3.9 A18-49 rating.
Law & Order: True Crime, which was the only new series premiering yesterday posted an OK 1.6 ratings, but it did lose nearly 60% of its This is Us lead-in which is not a good thing. NBC should have paired This is Us with a compatible show.
In other returning show news, fan favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned low with a 0.7 rating.
If you want to see more ratings, go to the source.
source
lol geez, you're right; people who enjoy weeping over TiU's sweetness are not gonna be hf two kids straight-up murdering their parents 15 seconds later. That was not a gr8 plan.
Edited at 2017-09-27 09:42 pm (UTC)
I finally finished rewatching GoT, so I started Westworld last night. I think I like it so far - at least it's different.