Arctic Monkeys Working On New Album; WellAlr1ght Cries
Arctic Monkeys' sixth album set for 2018 release https://t.co/YcJ5kgKtPb— The Guardian (@guardian) September 27, 2017
The bassist of Arctic Monkeys, Nick O'Malley, has made the announcement that the band is currently recording their as yet untitled sixth album and that it's appearance will debut in 2018!
Thanks mods, this is my first post in awhile ;x
i hope this means alex will shave his face now
kind of OT but my ex-boyfriend of six years is dating this girl whose ex-boyfriend has the same name as my ex. So she's dated two guys of the same name back to back. Idk, I couldn't do it lol
Hopefully that means they'll be going on tour in the semi-distant future.
In other exciting news, I scored myself a Noel Gallagher ticket today and I'm fucking flying high with excitement! :)
since the hiatus i've really been enjoying everything you've come to expect album by the last shadow puppets and alex's work with alexandra savior
"girlie" reminds me of something on the submarine soundtrack or am's earlier music imo
Also "WellAlr1ght Cries" definitely should've been the album title, lol.