ladies of arrow

Russell Tovey Cast as "The Ray" in DCTV Crossover & CW Seed Animated Series



-Freedom Fighters: The Ray premieres on the CW Seed sometime before the crossover (i assume)
-character description: Raymond “Ray” Terrill was a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a “genetic light bomb.” The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.

source
Tagged: , , , ,