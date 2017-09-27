Russell Tovey Cast as "The Ray" in DCTV Crossover & CW Seed Animated Series
Russell Tovey cast as gay superhero The Ray in The CW's #Arrowverse event! He'll also voice char's CW Seed cartoon https://t.co/qW6lplmEKv pic.twitter.com/DlzlA4Wv5l— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 22, 2017
-Freedom Fighters: The Ray premieres on the CW Seed sometime before the crossover (i assume)
-character description: Raymond “Ray” Terrill was a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a “genetic light bomb.” The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.
source
I can appreciate it.
i didn't include them in the post because i couldn't find all the sources & some were deleted because production reached out to them. but they're the usual van paps who've spoiled other things
[Spoiler (click to open)]
-westallen's wedding gets interrupted
-someone (martin stein most likely) is dying
-both olicity and westallen get married after the funeral- on legends of tomorrow (not even their own shows smh)
-diggle is officiating
-alex and sara hook up
-wentworth miller is back as earth-x version of snart - citizen cold from the flashpoint paradox - and is the ray's boyfriend
-killer frost saves someone
-felicity, iris, kara only moments (prob like 1 scene)
Edited at 2017-09-27 08:38 pm (UTC)
because all of that info just sounds completely bonkers.
I find Arrow and Supergirl exhausting, so it'd have to be a fair amount of Snart screen time to balance that out
But yay, a gay actor playing a gay superhero.
Still annoyed at no Black Siren (yes I know she's a villain and they couldn't bother to attempt to fit her into the plot) and no Thea.
He needs more camera time tbh! I love him and his thirsty IG pics with his French Bulldog