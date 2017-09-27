Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan play BFF Tag

Me and my bff disagree on pretty much everything besides our hate for people. Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering how they were so close and had assumed maybe they had scenes together, lol. That's cute though.



And on a tangent, it looks like they've now started the casting process for Sabrina so get ready for that witchy second half of the season



As to the question, I caught up with one friend after not seeing her for awhile, and it was great since she'll be leaving the country again. I miss being able to hang out whenever though since work schedules gets in the way Reply

Thread

Link

I still doubt her lips are real.



Anyhow, can't wait for Sabrina & hopefully it'll be awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh, not convinced. From her childhood pics it looks like she had a relatively thin upper lip, and that's what makes her face look so weird now. Her lips look very unnatural and have that 'bulging' quality that pumped up lips have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I mean, I think when she's not smiling her upper lip still does look thin? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









This isn't:





I believe this is her natural lip shape:This isn't: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the second pics are just makeup tho, not fillers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it legit looks like she just over-lined the top tbh, and not in a Kylie "lip liner and squats" kind of way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

could be, it's honestly hard to tell. Her looks fluctuate so much and she wears a lot of lipstick and overdraws.



most of her pics with full lips look good... it's in motion that her lips look weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she overlines her top lip or something? You're right, it is odd. It looks better when she doesn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She just overlines them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this pic is cute!!! and speaks to bby me who would have thought she was fly lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure if this still proves it as her lips are a lot bigger than in this pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she's also bigger now??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well yeah but like the other commenter said, her lips still look too puffed up to be natural. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's over-lining them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't watch this show or know who they are but whenever I see the ginger girl I can't help but think she looks like her face is made out of plastic.... how old is she? Reply

Thread

Link

She's 23 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, they’re cute. I miss having a girl best friend. I haven’t had one since I graduated HS like a 11 years ago :( My best friend now is a guy & we been friends for like 8 years & he’s one of those unicorn men that treats all humans respecfully and isn’t trash all around and I love him... but I’ve been craving a friendship w/ another woman. No matter how awesome he is there’s certain things he’s not able to understand/relate to because he is a man. Plus a friendship between two women has a different vibe. I miss it :( Vids like this make me hope I can find it soon lol Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like a sightly toned down bella thorne but they have very similar faces Reply

Thread

Link

First friend, as in flashbacks? Cuz... he has friends in not-passable-as-a-ginger Archie, Blair Waldorf and Cream Soda... Reply

Thread

Link

"First friend at Southside High"



Sorry, I should've written "The initial person of interest that makes acquaintances with Jughead after he begins attending Southside High" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally forgot he was going to a new school! Oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No worries that's just my pre-lunch bitchiness ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, @cream soda Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes i doubt that i'll be able to watch s2, like i'll remember how annoying the cast is irl and it'll be impossible to enjoy it lmao Reply

Thread

Link

My best friend is fucking amazing. We are pretty much like the smartass, middle aged version of these two lovely ladies. Reply

Thread

Link

Madelaine is hotter than the sun. But I don't know if she'll age well ... Reply

Thread

Link

I just broke up with my best friend actually. Fun times Reply

Thread

Link