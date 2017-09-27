Olly Alexander

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan play BFF Tag



-Vanessa will be playing Toni Topaz, Jughead's first friend at Southside High School
-They met while auditioning for Riverdale (Vanessa originally auditioned for Josie) and clicked instantly
-Mads knows just about everything about Vanessa it's creepy
-Mads claims her lips are real in case anyone has doubts

SOURCE

What's your relationship with your BFF like, ONTD?
Tagged: , , , ,