Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan play BFF Tag
-Vanessa will be playing Toni Topaz, Jughead's first friend at Southside High School
-They met while auditioning for Riverdale (Vanessa originally auditioned for Josie) and clicked instantly
-Mads knows just about everything about Vanessa it's creepy
-Mads claims her lips are real in case anyone has doubts
SOURCE
What's your relationship with your BFF like, ONTD?
And on a tangent, it looks like they've now started the casting process for Sabrina so get ready for that witchy second half of the season
As to the question, I caught up with one friend after not seeing her for awhile, and it was great since she'll be leaving the country again. I miss being able to hang out whenever though since work schedules gets in the way
Anyhow, can't wait for Sabrina & hopefully it'll be awesome.
This isn't:
most of her pics with full lips look good... it's in motion that her lips look weird.
Sorry, I should've written "The initial person of interest that makes acquaintances with Jughead after he begins attending Southside High"