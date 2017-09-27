Top Ten ONE TIME Guest Stars on Will and Grace!

oh Liz, I love when you do "cut to me" Reply

Thread

Link

Patti LuPone, Cher and Bebe Neuwirth and my personal faves.



I honestly act out that scene with Jack and Cher on a regular basis. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm pretty sure she was in more than one episode, but i always really loved jennifer lopez's guest spot Reply

Thread

Link

lol yes. "Are you wearing Glow??" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss me too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO, CLASSIC J.LO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SING WAITING FOR TONIGHT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Do you rent or own?" Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god, the Cher cameo is still ingrained in my brain... I don't think I'll ever forget it, it was so iconic Reply

Thread

Link

Ah, but Cher was on twice! In the episode with her doll and when Jack got knocked out in his office and went to "Heaven." "Are you God??" "It depends on which bathhouse you pray at." Reply

Thread

Link

In you come with trivia facts to ruin it for everyone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TELEVISION-RELATED PEDANTRY IS ALL I HAVE OKAY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! He gives up Barneys because of her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh BOO I forgot about that! Well I'm not removing the clip hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you kidding me with this HOwhoawhoawhoaoooo!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just checking to see if cher was on here, i still giggle just thinking about "we waited for four hours for a table for four!" Reply

Thread

Link

"In the back, so she wouldn't be GAWKED at." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madonna sucked. Britney should be number one. Reply

Thread

Link

Britney was awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My personal favorite guest star ;)







Reply

Thread

Link

AHAHHHA yes.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's missing Jennifer Lopez! Reply

Thread

Link

she was in 3 episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you wearing Glow? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly at a point i got fucking sick of all the cameos and stunt casting, because they hardly went an episode without one toward the end Reply

Thread

Link

The Patti Lupone episode was everything.



I saw the Matt Damon one recently and having to suspend my disbelief enough to be told he was a better singer than Jack was too much lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Madonnas appearance was so awful. They had so many options to go with and chose to make her an awful roommate. That's when the writing had started going downhill and they had guest stars every week. Reply

Thread

Link

What they did with Janet Jackson was the way to go for Madonna (though Janet can actually act). Megan Mullally carried Madonna the whole episode and it was so awkward to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, it was awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen a single episode of Will and Grace. Reply

Thread

Link

My aunt had a bit part in Will & Grace season 2 episode 19 "An Affair To Forget". She played the stripper at the bachelor party. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool! Is she still acting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is! She was more active in the 90s and had parts in Seinfeld as one of his girlfriends, Home Improvement, Wings, Murder, She Wrote, she played a mother with Munchausen by Proxy in an ep of Chicago Hope, etc. Her & my uncle were also in that TNT James Dean movie with James Franco. She's been doing commercial work here & there while raising her son - things like a Lyrica commercial, Bounty, etc & more recently was on an ep of Modern Family & just got a role on an ep of Criminal Minds that I don't think has aired yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw cool! makes me wanna watch that ep lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link