Trailer for "The Killing of A Sacred Deer" Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell



From writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, and Alicia Silverstone.

Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children. Lurking at the margins of his idyllic suburban existence is Martin, a fatherless teen who insinuates himself into the doctor's life in gradually unsettling ways. Soon, the full scope of Martin's intent becomes menacingly clear when he confronts Steven with a long-forgotten transgression that will shatter his domestic bliss forever.

In Theaters October 20.


