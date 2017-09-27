Trailer for "The Killing of A Sacred Deer" Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell

I'm so ready for this film!!! I'm actually pressed now that I didn't get BFI London Film Festival tickets for it, but I didn't have my schedule when they came out and didn't know that i'd be able to make it... now it turns out i'd have been perfectly fine to go :(



I shall be patient, go 5 times, and be slain regardless though! Reply

you can still show up on the day! the BFI members who don't turn up, their tickets get released like half an hour before Reply

I'd be worried about not getting in tbf, it's a long/expensive way to go (3 hours) on a chance, and then having to book accommodation too. Reply

this looks good. I tried to watch The Lobster and I never finished it. Reply

I'm hearing this is even more dark and fucked-up than The Lobster. I can't wait tbh. Reply

Thoughts in order;



1) Beard

2) What



I'm with it. Reply

hft kidmanaissance and farrellaissance tbh! Reply

Perfect comment, A+ user, best icon EVER. Reply

eveofrevolution the good sisis making sure i bring kitten love to each and every comment i leave! Reply

The Colin Fandom are calling it the FARRELLUTION, fyi! Join us 👀 Reply

I truly hate that kid's face, but this is going to be an amazinggggggggg film Reply

alicia silverstone? so random Reply

ikr



i love when they pluck long forgotten actors out of nowhere and throw them into (supposedly) serious roles Reply

like Keri Russell on the Americans but goddamn does it work there Reply

Ironic they cast her in a film about children unexpectedly dying from terrible illnesses. Reply

Colin with that beard is fulfilling all my daddy fantasies rn tbh Reply

mte Reply

what was that at the end Reply

Is this based on a book? Because I feel like I've read this synopsis several times Reply

It's not really, but loosely inspired by Euripides' Iphigenia in Aulis. Reply

That's interesting, I do love a good Greek tragedy.



I just feel like a large number of thrillers nowadays have this kind of plot. Reply

Nicole Kidman is so rancid with her hemorrhoid upper lip, she ruins everything she's in and I say that as a stan. Reply

just imagine when you finally meet her. "hi nicole, i'm a really big fan of your work! also, you have a hemorrhoid upper lip"





nice. Reply

why do you have to live in fake news? she looks awful. Reply

I wish she'd ditch the blonde hair and lay off the Botox and fillers. When they "aged" her in Top of the Lake, she looked better than she does IRL. Reply

How I feel about Leonardo di Caprio and his cheese puff face but I've never been a stan Reply

Finally a thriller i can rlly look forward to Reply

is he using his natural accent in this? also i'm not usually one for bigger beards but gdi colin...



im guessing he's the kid's dad or something. idk. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] As discussed in previous posts about the film, the kid's dad died in surgery that Colin performed.



Like idk why this summary calls it a 'long forgotten transgression' when it was just surgery that went badly. He is using his own accent! And he's not the kid's dad. Reply

LOL & it's kind of obvious from the trailer that that's what happened...? like...? Reply

predictable. The reviews for this are fake news, doesn't sound groundbreaking at all. Reply

i hope this isn't just limited release. Reply

