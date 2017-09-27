Trailer for "The Killing of A Sacred Deer" Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell
From writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, and Alicia Silverstone.
Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children. Lurking at the margins of his idyllic suburban existence is Martin, a fatherless teen who insinuates himself into the doctor's life in gradually unsettling ways. Soon, the full scope of Martin's intent becomes menacingly clear when he confronts Steven with a long-forgotten transgression that will shatter his domestic bliss forever.
In Theaters October 20.
I shall be patient, go 5 times, and be slain regardless though!
1) Beard
2) What
I'm with it.
i love when they pluck long forgotten actors out of nowhere and throw them into (supposedly) serious roles
I just feel like a large number of thrillers nowadays have this kind of plot.
nice.
im guessing he's the kid's dad or something. idk.
Like idk why this summary calls it a 'long forgotten transgression' when it was just surgery that went badly.