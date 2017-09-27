Michelle Williams joins Sony's Venom opposite Tom Hardy
Michelle Williams will star in #Venom opposite Tom Hardy https://t.co/wfwTUfUnj8 pic.twitter.com/wlFB1BVkbM— Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2017
Michelle Williams is in talks to star in Sony's Venom opposite Tom Hardy. She will play a district attorney and possibly Hardy’s love interest.
Tom Hardy
no, thank you.
Yay for diverse roles for women!
Like, if you must have a female love interest, there ARE other jobs out there. Let her be an ad executive. Teacher...anything else.
Love Michelle but she's been typecast :(