Michelle Williams joins Sony's Venom opposite Tom Hardy

let me guess a very serious tortured soul? Reply

LMAO is she against appearing in ANYTHING lighthearted? The only thing I can think of recently is that Oz movie. She was really charming in Dick. I want to see her in comedy. Reply

i was listening to an older episode of the 'ronna and beverly' podcast yesterday and they were like "she just always look so sad. like you need to ask if she needs anything. 'can i get you are glass of water? do you need a seat? are you okay?'" LOL it was so accurate Reply

My brain refuses to understand how/why this movie is actually happening. Reply

I was gonna say, I still just don't get why they are making this movie. Who asked for it? Reply

If she's in it, I can already guess the mood of the movie. Reply

Morose with very little jokes Reply

LOL Reply

Sony's Venom

Tom Hardy



no, thank you. Reply

i read michelle williams as maisie williams and let me tell you i was so confused by the description of her character for a minute Reply

lol she would probably be considered a legal assistant/intern instead Reply

I swear to god the "district attorney love interest" is in every action/superhero/thriller movie.



Yay for diverse roles for women! Reply

I know. I was like, wait. Wasn't there...?



Like, if you must have a female love interest, there ARE other jobs out there. Let her be an ad executive. Teacher...anything else. Reply

God I'm just imagining the marble mouthed accent he'll put on for this. Most times complete with wide, panic stricken eyes 24/7 for no reason like in the Revenant, Wuthering Heights, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max, Oliver Twist, Peaky Blinders....this is why I hope he never wins an oscar. Reply

she's really doubled down on wife/girlfriend roles which is such a fucking shame Reply

i think she does that to pay her bills tbh Reply

i can't imagine she couldn't afford to be pickier Reply

That's the other Michelle Williams. Reply

it's a shame but she's good at it and gets the recognition she deserves (three Oscar noms) Reply

I read the title and thought it was the singer Reply

Would be a much more interesting choice Reply

jfc how is Hardy getting cast in anything? I legit cannot understand a word that comes out of his mouth and have to watch whatever he's in (if I MUST) with subtitles.



Love Michelle but she's been typecast :( Reply

Not only does he mumble, he's a notorious dickhead who has had multiple incidents on sets where he disrupted production by attacking his co-workers and/or showing up late. Reply

uh huh. tell 'em. Reply

I'm not psychic but I don't see them having much chemistry. I do hope the writers work in her iconic death monologue from Dawson's Creek though. Reply

How many more tortured male soul narratives must we be subjected to before studios say enough is enough? Reply

this whole movie is a bad idea Reply

