CBS orders full season of "Young Sheldon"
#YoungSheldon - Receives Full Season Order from CBS https://t.co/DWcsMk2MJd pic.twitter.com/LPrUiM91IX— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) September 27, 2017
CBS has given a full 22-episode season order to it's new comedy "Young Sheldon". The shows had a spectacular premiere yesterday in term of ratings. It was the highest rated comedy premiere since 2013's The Crazy Ones.
Young Sheldon returns for its 2nd episode on November 2nd.
source
seethe haters!
Edited at 2017-09-27 09:53 pm (UTC)
It’s TV were not ssssuuuupppppoooossseeeddd to learn anything 🤣
Anyway it seemed really sweet and endearing. Especially when he held his dads hand at the table in the last scene.
But...22 eps is stretching it. This feels like a show that needs 13 episode seasons, not 22 episodes.
Actually, both the parents were more interesting than the kids, although the sister was pretty funny, she was like ONTD in a little kid. But I'm hoping the show focuses more on the parents than the kids.
Why?! We didn't need this.
that's why
CBS needs to be focusing on Star Trek: Discovery instead
Secretly though I can never hate Johnny Galeki just because of my massive preteen crush on David Healy. Please don't tell he's messy or problematic.
https://youtu.be/X3-hOigoxHs
that video was amazing
I see it everywhere so I'm so sick of it
Edited at 2017-09-27 06:51 pm (UTC)
That being said, I watched the pilot and it was a lot better/less contrived than I expected it to be.
And nah, people defending trash shows are more obnoxious than the ~haterz.