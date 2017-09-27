CBS orders full season of "Young Sheldon"

It looks so lame. Who is watching this shit? Reply

Thread

Link

mostly Swifties Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trump voters and James Damore



Edited at 2017-09-27 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine this was any good- the commercials didn't make it look entertaining. Reply

Thread

Link

It was really sweet, not like TBBT at all. The relationship between Sheldon and his mother was awesome. Casting of Young Sheldon and Mary was great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did we watch the same premiere? lmao, i kid, i kid. i'm glad you liked it and i hope you enjoy the rest of the season :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The actress playing the mother is Laurie Metcalf's daughter, who plays Sheldon's mother on TBBT, if you didn't know already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The rest of the cast is good also. The sister is great she’s so low key smart but snarky.



It’s TV were not ssssuuuupppppoooossseeeddd to learn anything 🤣



Anyway it seemed really sweet and endearing. Especially when he held his dads hand at the table in the last scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was decent, it wasn't at all like TBBT from what I can tell.



But...22 eps is stretching it. This feels like a show that needs 13 episode seasons, not 22 episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

more like...0 episode seasons. who needs another show about a spectacularly mediocre yt boy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Although the little kid's Jim Parson's impersonation was pretty impressive, the mom is what makes the show, IMHO.



Actually, both the parents were more interesting than the kids, although the sister was pretty funny, she was like ONTD in a little kid. But I'm hoping the show focuses more on the parents than the kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why?! We didn't need this. Reply

Thread

Link

The show had a spectacular premiere yesterday in term of ratings. It was the highest rated comedy premiere since 2013's The Crazy Ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

knew you'd be here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, u know me 2 well, bb. anything to tear down the yts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can always hear his voice so clearly in this gif lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been watching The Office again on Netflix. His reaction to Toby being back always cracks me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a shame. Reply

Thread

Link

who the fuck is watching this? everyone hates smart-ass kids Reply

Thread

Link

TBBT and its spawn shows are never gonna die, ugh



CBS needs to be focusing on Star Trek: Discovery instead Reply

Thread

Link

Although I slightly disagree with what they did in the second episode but YUP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I am NOT OKAY with Captain Georgiou getting red-shirted like that, I am TRAUMATIZED WTF. The only thing consoling me is that I think we're gonna get more flashback scenes with her. lol slightly? I've got a few slight disagreements too, chief among them being that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate TBBT so much I can feel it physically.



Secretly though I can never hate Johnny Galeki just because of my massive preteen crush on David Healy. Please don't tell he's messy or problematic. Reply

Thread

Link

lol that's me and Two and a Half Men/Jon Cryer. He's not only Ducky but seems like a good guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I hear about this show, I think of the Adorkable Misogyny video and how great it was as calling this show out for it truly is. Reply

Thread

Link

YEEEEES! Dude puts out some really stellar videos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://youtu.be/X3-hOigoxHs Here you go, it's a great analysis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that vid was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes omfg



that video was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that the same kid from bll? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Iain Armitage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Crazy that nine-year-old Iain Armitage has already mastered the "one for me, one for them" system pic.twitter.com/6x04i1DzQU — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) September 26, 2017

Lol, yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and also:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that pic of that kid

I see it everywhere so I'm so sick of it Reply

Thread

Link

Same! I don't even know how to accurately describe why, but that pic annoys me so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like a brat🎈 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Edited at 2017-09-27 06:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this shit is plastered all over the subway i never even looked closely to see what its for lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The hate over this show and its predecessor are legit 69453x more obnoxious than the shows themselves omfg.



That being said, I watched the pilot and it was a lot better/less contrived than I expected it to be. Reply

Thread

Link

I am pretty sure most of these haters haven't even watched it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so obvious based on the "Ugh, no" comments that ppl are basing it on the awfulness of TBBT. (Confession, I used to watch TBBT and admittedly loved it once upon a time, but that shit hasn't been decent in years). YS is nothing like TBBT, though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They haven't, lol. And yeah echoing the comment above re: it being nothing like TBBT. I was surprised! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you actually SEEN The Big Bang Theory? It's fucking torture. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, i hated the premiere and i'm proud of it. reported! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really do hate TBBT, but it reminds me of the hate for Nickelback. I don't like Nickelback, but I don't really spend time *thinking* about them either lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TBBT is misogynistic racist trash like a lot of CBS shows so yeah it deserves the hate and people are vocal because it's popular, it's like GoT, it's not the worst show or the only show that has rape, racism, misogyny, etc but it is popular and people normally talk about popular shit, that's it.



And nah, people defending trash shows are more obnoxious than the ~haterz. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link