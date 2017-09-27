seth glare

Hulu picks up 30 Rock and other NBC shows




*Once again, Hulu saves the day by picking up streaming rights to shows Netflix has removed

*30 Rock, which ends it's Netflix run on Saturday night, will be available on Hulu on Sunday.

*NBC's family drama Parenthood will begin streaming sometime in early 2018

*Other shows included in the deal are the Paul Reiser comedy There's Johnny, the Syfy reality show Face/Off, and the UK series Made in Chelsea.

