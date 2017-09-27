Hulu picks up 30 Rock and other NBC shows

why would netflix ever take 30 rock off of netflix? what a dumb idea



These older shows are leaving Netflix at a rapid clip, it seems like.

Probably not enough people viewing it to justify the cost.

really? i feel like 30 rock is one of the few shows most people enjoy on there. maybe i've been lied to my whole netflix life :'(

Not sure if you've been on Netflix recently but they are slowly doing away with old TV shows (which cost a lot to distribute and don't really give them much in terms of profit) and have been pretty much intent on doing their own shows in which they make way more money from

Hulu is part owned by NBC.

because it's a shit show

I'm about to cancel netflix

My friend pays for Netflix, i pay for Hulu.

Designing Women. Murphy Brown! These are the ones I need in my life!

A thousand times YES to Designing Women! I have the DVDs, but it would be so much more convenient to have it streaming somewhere.

YES to Designing Women!

Yes! I've been wanting Netflix or Hulu to get Designing Women for a long time! That and The Nanny.

I signed up for Hulu in July, and each month it gets more and more worth it. Netflix might have more exciting originals, but Hulu has the superior back catalogue of old TV shows, IMO.

Someone please pick up friday night lights! I love that show and need it to stream somewhere when I inevitably want to rewatch in a few months

IKR? I'm hoping that since this is a deal with NBC, FNL will show up somewhere down the line.



I expect Parks and Rec will disappear as well from Netflix soon, but that's already on Hulu thank God. Reply

Also, going to add my usual fuck Hulu comment.

por que

I don't live in the US, so them acquiring rights to everything has me a lil bit vexed.

hulu still has ads right?

Just quick clips at the beginning and end of eps

yeah, and they're so annoying, lol

i have the ad free version

Same. I think the extra dollars are worth it.

Same here. Totally worth the extra money.

same and it's 100% worth it

I don't think it's a big price difference-I only pay $12 for the ad free one, compared to I think it's like $8 for the one with ads?

I guess Hulu is great if you're nostalgic and enjoy shows from years ago but I ain't paying for that when there are tons of other shows on cable, Netflix and Amazon which have better new things. I think Frasier and Law & Order shows are the only ones I ever watch in repeats and they are on my cable constantly anyway.

My husband and I are currently debating on dropping cable and getting Hulu. It'd be a helluva lot cheaper, plus there are many older shows on there that I would watch.

It was a great decision for me. I found myself streaming on my computer more often than actually paying attention to what was on TV. Sometimes I do miss being able to just turn the TV on without choosing a show...but it's such a non factor. If I just need background noise I do my usual with The Office or something.

Sometimes I do miss being able to just turn the TV on without choosing a show



That's definitely what I would miss the most. But I also went a year without cable not too long ago so I guess I'd get over it lol Reply

I have Hulu, Netflix, and Sling TV. Hulu really has so much to watch that you'll barely miss cable. The $12 for ad-free is worth it and for the shows with commercials, it's 30 seconds before the show and you don't have to watch the ad after the show. My internet company doesn't cap my internet (yet) so it's well worth it to stream overall.

Cool



Been watching nothing but Will & Grace Reply

thank GOD

if 123hulu didnt exist i would have already switched to hulu tbh

Parenthood <3 I wish that show got the recognition This Is Us has received.



Edited at 2017-09-27 06:47 pm (UTC) Reply

ugh, fuck this shit. those of us who don't live in the US and can't access Hulu are always getting fucked, fuck Netflix

I want to binge 30 Rock and get mad all over again at Jane Krakowski not winning an Emmy

Also, if someone could pick up "Once and Again" that would be super

ia, she really deserved an emmy for that role

Urgh, don't remind me! She was robbed!

she's a gift on that show

