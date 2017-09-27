Zac Efron Answers 73 Questions for Vogue 🙏
Thank you Vogue 🙏 #73Questions Check out the full link here: https://t.co/r5kXjQ9JEc pic.twitter.com/y17b5Hr8wm— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) September 27, 2017
IRL Disney Prince Zefron took Vogue on a tour of his L.A. home and was asked a lot of questions. Topics include swimming with sharks and kissing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
No word on why #73Questions is hashtagged on Twitter.
Zefron will next star in James Franco’s upcoming masterpiece The Disaster Artist, followed by the circus flick The Greatest Showman in December.
Sources: @Zefron. YouTube.
GET BACK WITH REBEL WILSON
I thought there was a thing between them, but it wasn't official. :( got confused.
The whole thing comes off awkward and staged, which is ironic because it's clearly going for the opposite. It's nagl imo.
he's talking to somone
Seriously, does ANYONE need that much mass? Can he wipe his own arse? How does that work?