Kitty

Zac Efron Answers 73 Questions for Vogue 🙏




IRL Disney Prince Zefron took Vogue on a tour of his L.A. home and was asked a lot of questions. Topics include swimming with sharks and kissing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

No word on why #73Questions is hashtagged on Twitter.



Zefron will next star in James Franco’s upcoming masterpiece The Disaster Artist, followed by the circus flick The Greatest Showman in December.

Sources: @Zefron. YouTube.

