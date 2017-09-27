Zac Efron Answers 73 Questions for Vogue 🙏

awwwwww he's precious.











GET BACK WITH REBEL WILSON Reply

Thread

Link

they were together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh lmao, okay, i was so confused for a sec Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit. I'm sorry. :(



I thought there was a thing between them, but it wasn't official. :( got confused.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis do you really think that could even be possible in this universe? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha, listeeeen! I'm a pure, naive soul Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I admire your loyalty and dedication, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

All I have to contribute is that his body is very nice. Very very lean.



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol this is a more appropriate version of my comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought this Vogue 73 kwestions thing was just for fashion-y celebs, but I guess it's random who they pick. Reply

Thread

Link

They have one with Daniel Radcliffe that’s cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if it's a product of him always playing douchebags but his voice sounds so douchebaggy to me now Reply

Thread

Link

Gowns, beautiful gowns. Reply

Thread

Link

he sounded so annoyed w the interviewer Reply

Thread

Link

To me, it sounds like the interviewer was a voice-over recorded after the fact. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it doesn't sound like the interviewer is actually there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you think about the mechanics of it, it really doesn't make sense. Zac is looking straight at the cameraman as if he's also the interviewer, but there's no way someone could move the camera like that while simultaneously reading off the questions AND holding a conversation. There has to be someone else reading the questions, but it doesn't sound like that person is the one we're hearing in the video.



The whole thing comes off awkward and staged, which is ironic because it's clearly going for the opposite. It's nagl imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's actually a few BTS shots on his Instagram story, looks like a camera man, interviewer, and a few others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's about what I figured. I just don't understand why they didn't have the interviewer on camera. It would feel more genuine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the voiceover is probably re recorded in post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he also insta story it when he posted it

he's talking to somone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got it. Thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his face looks less disgusting and waxy now Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like shit and way too old for his age, that whole video was embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

And yikes at that view of LA, it's so fucking smoggy. How do people live in that shit? Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched Baywatch and couldn't look directly at his face. It's off...almost inhuman looking. Reply

Thread

Link

tracee ellis roth's was incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

This guy is embarrassing. How is this supposed to promote a movie? It is very off putting. Reply

Thread

Link

DEAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Icon! The once and future Queen <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss. Queen of my life! And your icon! I used to swoon for Chris OD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao you Zac aint got no ass just like your other fave that twinky Jonas brother my dear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"starring" lol he's in it for 2 minutes Reply

Thread

Link

Biggest name billed tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate these 73 questions videos, they are so awkward. there's no flow. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that my 'if I have to choose a dude' choice had changed from Zac to Jake Gyllenhaal. I'm sorry Zac. Reply

Thread

Link

these are always so awkward i have to watch them. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck that view. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate the spirit animal question. Why not just ask what sort of animal you think you most resemble or what your daemon is or something like that instead (mine would be a raccoon) Reply

Thread

Link