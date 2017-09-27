Selena Gomez kisses Timothee Chalamet for a new Woody Allen film

can not believe ppl r thirsting for him, he looks like a sewer rat Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Master Splinter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, I see it now after this role Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like a budget david henrie when his hair is shorter tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Remy from ratatouille Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its cuz his barely legal character gets with Arnie. So its mostly women and hipster gays thirsting.

also he's product of nepotism Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think he's hideous but he legitimately looks like he's 16. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I think he's cute but I'm trash for twink boys with shaggy brown hair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he looks 16 idgi it either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't thirst for him but i get it, he's charismatic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was kissing Adrien Brody cause of this dude's beak almost smashing into her eye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't know him, I had to google him and for the pics I can't believe this guy is 21 O_O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He doesn't look great with this hair and costume, but he has a cute face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's qt enough for young girls who are the main ones thirsting as far as i can tell. yikes at the comment about his nose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doesn't every Woody Allen film have the same storyline? Reply

Thread

Link

No, but he overuses a lot of the same tropes out of laziness. You wouldn't confuse Radio Days with Match Point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've actually seen Match Point, that film and VCB are the only films of his I ever seen. Not my style of filmmaking, very pretentious.



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Midnight in Paris and Blue Jasmine also stand out as being somewhat different than his usual stuff, but not by much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every Woody Allen film also has the same characters: The neurotic (but idealized) young Woody Allen clone and his child-woman crush. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woody allen movies are already overrated but how quality can it even be if selena gomez is in it Reply

Thread

Link

*timothée



which is even worse lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do he/his parents at least speak french Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LaGuardia High School's Very Own Timothée Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's french tho isn't he? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dying at people thinking this is some MacKhayleegh white people spelling shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol wtf, as if a french person can't name their kid a french name Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as a francophone, this thread has me howling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh Timothee, cancelled before he even happened Reply

Thread

Link

I love this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IK. i was rooting for him a little bit but then...woody allen...sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's got that white boy bounce, I'm sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the forgiveness begins right below! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I forgive him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'll be fine once some time passes tbh. Men who star in Woody Allen movies tend to be forgiven after a little while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl wearing a white shirt kissing a guy in the rain? How groundbreaking. Reply

Thread

Link

she is kissing someone younger? in a woddy allen movie? shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Timothee younger than Selena? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is 21. She is 25. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol mte... I'm surprised he isn't 50 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair its only because she looks 15 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he's not that much younger but he legit looks 15, even Selena looks too old to play his love interest imo... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Woddy lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Came in here to make sure someone said this, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know she's desperate to be taken seriously as an actress and never wanted to be a singer, but, Woody Allen? Jfc. Reply

Thread

Link

Has she done anything of note as an actor post-Disney other than Spring Breakers? I'm not familiar with her filmography. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://m.imdb.com/name/nm1411125/filmotype/actress?ref_=m_nmfm_1 Checking out her imdb. Mostly music videos, C-list movies, guest spots on TV. Only two things stand out: Neighbors 2 (glorified cameo if I remember correctly) and the Hotel Transylvania franchise (voice over). Nothing like what she wants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe monte carlo? even if it was a rip off of the lizzie mcguire movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. She's just a very pretty, mediocre woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do all the pretentious woody allen fans feel about selena gomez being in this movie? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean he cast Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Blake lively in previous movies. Why are y'all acting like Woody Allen has standards? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you say this as if i've ever seen more than one woody allen movie lol. i had no idea about miley & blake. and, in all fairness, jt at least got some serious cred after the social network Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read this comment in Stiles' voice lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even kissing someone, selena manages to be boring as a fucking brick wall. she should retire. Reply

Thread

Link





(Timothée, I mean; Woody goes without saying.) (Timothée, I mean; Woody goes without saying.) Reply

Thread

Link

god armie looks so fucking good here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the vampire teeth are so real in this interview Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that his teeth and shirt match! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How many movies is this fucker making?? Seriously I feel like he's been non-stop churning out projects every few fucking months. Whatever "fans" he still has left can't possibly be checking for him this much. Can he please just go away (to the grave). Reply

Thread

Link

It also seems evident they're decreasing in quality. */hasn't seen a Woody Allen movie since Blue Jasmine* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately he's a workaholic who's afraid of death, so he's going to be making films until he literally stops breathing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Unfortunately he's a workaholic who's afraid of death,"



@grimreaper c'mon now!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has made one ensemble film every year for dacades now

that's why half of Hollywood has worked with him by now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, that's his thing. That's why the writing always feels rushed and half-assed...because it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too many. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao i hate it so much filmmakers i love toil for years to get funding and allen sharts them out non stop cancelling entire generations of actors in the process Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that you were referring to TC and was like “Oh my, we’re already wishing death on this young man!” Makes more sense that it’s WA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's gone by the end of 2018 mmw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess at least she's paired with an age-appropriate character and not the movie's old gross Woody Allen surrogate? (Or who knows, she might still be anyways tbh)



lol @ her thinking that she's gonna get Serious Actress Cred™ by doing this movie Reply

Thread

Link