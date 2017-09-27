



I can't wait to gulit watch this tho



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO I love that this is the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You just know Cole thought he was delivering ~acting here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he said that he doesn't care that it became a meme (sure jen) and that it gave him a huge social media boost

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm re-watching the show and honestly he's not the worst on the show... I know off camera he's obnoxious trash but I love him as jughead 👀👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's 100% this meme irl and has minimal self-awareness about it, it's great lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok so I saw this scene and knew the meme before I even started watching the show and thought it was pretty much the worst thing I'd ever seen



...and then I watched it in the context of the episode and it... wasn't that bad? Like, I felt like I was taking crazy pills tbh (and lowkey I think Cole does a good job overall???) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'M SO EXCITED. Reply

Thread

Link

I know i say it in every RD post but imma say it till they give it to me: they need to make Veronica into the hbic! She should be oozing witty comebacks and taking people down with just a state. All the while wearing a smile. Reply

Thread

Link

yes. I dont understand what they are doing with her. I started watching ready to love her and it was that... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they already have Cheryl for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cheryl is diet coke to Veronicas full sugar attitude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas they do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Cami but I think she was miscast. She doesn't have the bite that Veronica should have. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That isn't this Veronica tho. I do wish she had a sharper wit but bitchy is all Cheryl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if/how they'll explain Cheryl's mom. Reply

Thread

Link

she went back into the fire trying to safe the crazy Nana?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every promo needs more Cheryl, Kevin, Josie, and Reggie. That's my core four tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hm yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Throw in Daddy Skeet and Mama Cooper and I can agree with this 100%. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'll take it! But I might be in the minority but I also love Mama Blossom she's so entertaining lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

veronica is so boring her and archie are so forced

they need recast jughead since cole refuses to learn how to act



and where is josie? i hate how they always use her for their poster, and media promo to try and make their show look diverse ( when it isnt at all)

but never actually have her own the show. JOSIE DESERVES BETTER! and so do the other pussycats. Poor Mel doesnt even have lines.



Reply

Thread

Link

I follow the cast on social media and I've been seeing Ashleigh and the rest of the Pussycats on set A LOT more tbh, so that's a positive sign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's really obvious. Like is Ashleigh busy and can't make Jimmy Fallon? They want the back pats but don't want to put in the work of better integrating her into the story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait LOL Reply

Thread

Link

Veronica has so much potential, but they're wasting her. And her and Archie have zero chemistry. She's got more chemistry with literally everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, you KNOW there’s going to be a bad Verionica storyline where she slays. They’re totally building up to it. I think we’ve all seen enough WB/UPN/CW shows to know the formula is always the same.



She’s a reformed bad girl and now she’s sweet and with the nice guy. A la Jen Lindley. Pretty soon she’ll be boozing on a dock with Cheryl and someone will drown. Again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cheryl and Veronica getting drunk together and bitching about their classmates would be fucking perfect!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually really here for Jughead's Serpent storyline...a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

om that screencap she looks like a demon Reply

Thread

Link

here to echo the common sentiment that the entire Veronica character, likely due to miscasting, is a big ol' missed opportunity. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish they'd give cami a better hairstyle in this show. something that looks more full or maybe bangs. Reply

Thread

Link