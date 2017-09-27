September 27th, 2017, 06:17 pm just444 Riverdale Season 2 "Back Again" Promo sourceyou should really wear a helmet Jug Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4848 comments Add comment
this show is iconic
I can't wait to gulit watch this tho
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:37 pm (UTC)
...and then I watched it in the context of the episode and it... wasn't that bad? Like, I felt like I was taking crazy pills tbh (and lowkey I think Cole does a good job overall???)
She should be oozing witty comebacks and taking people down with just a state.
Agreed
they need recast jughead since cole refuses to learn how to act
and where is josie? i hate how they always use her for their poster, and media promo to try and make their show look diverse ( when it isnt at all)
but never actually have her own the show. JOSIE DESERVES BETTER! and so do the other pussycats. Poor Mel doesnt even have lines.
She’s a reformed bad girl and now she’s sweet and with the nice guy. A la Jen Lindley. Pretty soon she’ll be boozing on a dock with Cheryl and someone will drown. Again.