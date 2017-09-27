ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, September 26, 2017:
- B.o.B. launches GoFundMe to prove Earth is flat
- Emma Stone gained 15 pounds of muscle to play Billie Jean King
- Lena Dunham thinks Trump is mentally ill, compares him to Dylann Roof
- Sebastian Stan goes after that clueless I, Tonya promo
- Netflix's Big Mouth with Jenny Slate voicing a black character
- Khloe Kardashian Karrying Khild
- Wendy Williams Addresses Cheating Rumors On Her Talk Show
- Taylor Swift sends Cardi B flowers
- Chris Pratt gets Chris Evans in Chris-related personality quiz
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Reportedly Engaged
- Azealia Banks Comes for Cardi B and her #1 "You Fuck for Raps"
Song of the Day: Def Leppard - Photograph
glam metal, hard rock / 1983
You've gone straight to my heeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaad
