Justin Timberlake Finalizing Super Bowl Deal
Exclusive: #JustinTimberlake 'is finalizing' a deal to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show! https://t.co/4HvmRiMlk1— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2017
- Justin Timberlake is reportedly finalizing the deal to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl Minneapolis on February 4
- Supposedly he is negotiating that “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”
- The news comes thirteen years after his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson-- who is still banned from the show
2004 was a stupid time.
And it’s amazing to me, AMAZING, that there are people out there who are still not on to him. That don’t know, they have no idea, that he’s a f-cking parasite and has been from the very beginning. That he grows off everyone else. He grew off his bandmates, he grew off Britney, he grew off Janet Jackson, he grew off Cameron Diaz, he grew off Timbaland, and even after he grew so big that he’s now self-sustained by his own stardom, he keeps looking for opportunities to suck off anyone and anything around him so that he can keep growing.
I had no idea Justin was a shit face. :( UGH.
He's the fucking worst, I hate him so much.
But futuresex/lovesounds is still so good of an album. Ugh I hate that it had to be him to release that body of work.
having said that, i like some of his comedy stints with SNL. that's kindof it.
THIS!!! and the Neptunes. His music is only good because of the Black guys producing him.
Fuck this guy. I only rock to instrumentals of his songs, because I can't stand his ramen-headed self.
Until the end result is this on stage:
Justin was just a kid when this happened he was very young, janet was already an old hag by then so she should have known better.
actually PITBULL should get the show, he has bops and everyone likes him more or less
I’m here for a pitbull halftime show, they usually pick the most boring ass people anyways so at least he would be exciting
he's MR. WORLDWIDE for a reason people!!!
he was unexpectedly an entertaining performer and called out Trump during his performance and made the white people in the room uncomfortable. sign me up.
i support this
And I agree it'd be a fun performance of Timbersnake.
he'd be the perfect fit
and FUCK the NFL/Justin for this. Just another reason to boycott the entire thing.
I still reckon both of them looked shocked to shit and somebody just fucked up on the costume design, The mess happened because of the enormous overreaction afterwards and all the people involved looking for a scapegoat, which Janet became.
of course it was planned, a dumb publicity stunt gone wrong and they both looked like idiots, but shameful how Janet was the only one punished for it
It was a stupid idea.