Justin Timberlake Finalizing Super Bowl Deal



- Justin Timberlake is reportedly finalizing the deal to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl Minneapolis on February 4
- Supposedly he is negotiating that “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”
- The news comes thirteen years after his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson-- who is still banned from the show

