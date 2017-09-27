Justin Timberlake Finalizing Super Bowl Deal

I'm still like "people lost their shit over this?"





2004 was a stupid time.

I'm just realizing that it looks like her nipple is covered with something. So this was planned? but IA, lol

It's her nipple ring.

It's a nipple ring.

It's a nipple ring and no. Homegirl used to wear that satellite dish on her tit all the time.

Lol of course this was planned, choreographed and rehearsed by both of them

there's like a red lacy lining and I think the plan was to rip off the leather looking part and leave the lace. Janet looks genuinely horrified to be expose.

americans can watch women basically have orgasms eating burgers/drinking beer in commercials during the super bowl but this was just not decent gaddangit

I watched this with my dad and we were both like meh, whatever, anyway. I was really young at the time too and didn't realize how big it was until going to school the next day where EVERYONE was talking about it. Lol Brazilians don't really care about boobs.

I remember being a senior in high school and watching this with my boyfriend's parents. In my head I was like "Did I just see her boob?" but no one else said anything so I didn't want to seem like a pervert. The next day his mom saw it on the news and when we came home from school she was like I'M SO DISGUSTED I'VE CALLED CBS AND COMPLAINED BECAUSE I WAS WATCHING WITH MY KIDS! When literally no one else but me in the room saw it.

I thought the "wardrobe malfunction" defense was so half-assed. It was so obviously staged, but I'll never forgive JT and America for throwing Janet under the bus. Also, coolstorybro, but I was working on calculus homework and totally missed it live. Everyone else in the room was reacting, though.

Why is this loser still around?

Absolute fucking bullshit. I hate this vapid asshole and the fact that he still has a career. Quoting Lainey for the best take:



And it's amazing to me, AMAZING, that there are people out there who are still not on to him. That don't know, they have no idea, that he's a f-cking parasite and has been from the very beginning. That he grows off everyone else. He grew off his bandmates, he grew off Britney, he grew off Janet Jackson, he grew off Cameron Diaz, he grew off Timbaland, and even after he grew so big that he's now self-sustained by his own stardom, he keeps looking for opportunities to suck off anyone and anything around him so that he can keep growing.

Lainey's hate for him is her best quality.

mfte. i sometimes go through old jt articles to see her spew venom against him

oh dayum. :(



I had no idea Justin was a shit face. :( UGH.



i forgot cameron diaz dated him

lmao this is beautiful

Thank you for posting this. I agree. He always threw people under the bus for a living. His friend, Jay Z, chose not to do this as support for Colin K. Fuck him and fuck anyone who chooses to do anything for the NFL given the political climate.

damn

This guy was consistently cheating on Britney, & when she finally cheats he acts like a saint crucified. And Brit never said a word. And while promoting his first solo album he went around talking about their sex life. He's so....ugh

This perfect drag, very sound 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

This!

He's the fucking worst, I hate him so much. Reply

lol I hate Lainey, but I can get behind her hate for Justin.

Oh shit she went IN. Free Jessica Biel tbh.

now this is what I'm here for.

Lol wow

lol, I love it.

Fucking go in!



But futuresex/lovesounds is still so good of an album. Ugh I hate that it had to be him to release that body of work. Reply

well shit lmao

Yaas @ this drag!

...not a single lie told.

Everything she said is the factual truth!

love it. he's also friends with jimmy fallon, two soulless opportunists sticking together.

Link





having said that, i like some of his comedy stints with SNL. that's kindof it.





AWESOME. I have always hated this asshole for profiting off his breakup w britney. i always got this asshole vibe from the dude.having said that, i like some of his comedy stints with SNL. that's kindof it.

he grew off Timbaland,



THIS!!! and the Neptunes. His music is only good because of the Black guys producing him.



Fuck this guy. I only rock to instrumentals of his songs, because I can't stand his ramen-headed self. Reply

Get out my city Justin.

Mte

The only way I could care a little bit about this snoozefest would be him bringing Janet to the stage and apologizing to her.

Edited at 2017-09-27 04:07 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-27 04:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Then she pulls off her shirt and exposes her nipple.

Then she takes a knee.

Link









Until the end result is this on stage:





A version of this only non-sexual and more humiliating.Until the end result is this on stage:

why should he apologize to Janet? janet was part of the stunt, she wanted to 1up madonna in terms of publicity stunts and it backfired on janet.



Justin was just a kid when this happened he was very young, janet was already an old hag by then so she should have known better.



Edited at 2017-09-27 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

fuck this, i’d rather have an old white man band over him



actually PITBULL should get the show, he has bops and everyone likes him more or less Reply

i love pitbull lol it would be a great show

since when does everyone like pitbull? lmao

Who is this "everyone"?

Who actually likes Pitbull?

HDU. The old ladies I work with LOVE him. They would actually be quite happy if he did the halftime show. And my aunt who loves him because he loves his mother. 🙄

Edited at 2017-09-27 05:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm here for a pitbull halftime show, they usually pick the most boring ass people anyways so at least he would be exciting

Parent

lmao @ all the "WHO likes Pitbull?"



he's MR. WORLDWIDE for a reason people!!! Reply

Parent

my dad LOVES pitbull, he's seen him twice. so that should tell you pitbull's demographic.

Parent

I remember when he had a Wal-Mart concert contest where he would hold a concert at a Walmart of the fanvoted choice location and some 4chan trolls hijacked the vote and made him go to some isolated town in Alaska and he stil went and gave those residents the concert of their lives lmao

Reply

Pitbull makes garbage music but I also have a giant soft spot for how unabashedly corny he is. I could see him doing a fun halftime show in the Katy Perry, "yeah we know this shit isn't actually live or good but hell if it's not entertaining" way.

Parent

Pitbull would be a good choice + Jlo

Parent

I saw him at the iHeartMusic Festival last year in Vegas.



he was unexpectedly an entertaining performer and called out Trump during his performance and made the white people in the room uncomfortable. sign me up. Reply

Parent

"Thank you @pitbull for lending your plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo" -Congresswoman @Jenniffer2012 https://t.





i support this i support this Reply

Parent

Everyone? Speak for yourself. Reply

Parent

lmao at all these "everyone??" comments. Dude helped transport cancer patients. You don't fucking love him because of his music, you should by now.



And I agree it'd be a fun performance of Timbersnake. Reply

Parent

I would be here for that, tbh Reply

Link





he'd be the perfect fit



Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrnGIdB2St — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 29, 2017

lmao this threadhe'd be the perfect fit Reply

Parent

Pfft I don't even like Pitbull yet I agree with you. Reply

Parent

Haters all over this. I agree on Pitbull, even on a shit track he puts on a show and gets the energy flowing. Throw in Ne-Yo with him and I'd actually be looking forward to it. I like Justin's music for the most part but wtf has he even put out lately other than that annoying trolls song?



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:38 pm (UTC) Reply

When I was driving home from Dallas, I saw a billboard advertising an event featuring Pitbull and Tony Robbins (the life coach). It was so weird and random. Makes more sense now having read the comments explaining his philanthropy. Sounds like a nice dude. Reply

Parent

Jlo and pit bull would be fun Reply

Parent

I don't know if it's possible for him to be more insufferable, but I think he'll find a way.



Edited at 2017-09-27 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Wait, did Janet know he was gonna do that. She looks so shocked. She knew he was gonna pull it off but she was still supposed to have something covering her right? I'm so confused.



and FUCK the NFL/Justin for this. Just another reason to boycott the entire thing. Reply

i think it was supposed to just expose the red fabric and he ripped the entire thing Reply

Parent

He doesn't look like he's being very careful about it. Ugh Reply

Parent

THANK YOU! It's so hard to get people to get this! Just the black part was supposed to come off, not the red fabric. Reply

Parent

Link









Edited at 2017-09-27 05:09 pm (UTC) My talented internet research skills have revealed: THERE WAS NO RED MATERIAL. Reply

Parent

iirc, mtv said the entire thing was unplanned Reply

Parent

It’s garbage they didn’t know it would happen. If I remember correctly, sleuth middle school me zoomed in on the bra piece and the red was just kind of a top ruffle. There was nothing that was supposed to be covering her boob. Reply

Parent

iirc in her Oprah interview, she said he was supposed to pull the fabric that's on top. The red part was the layer that was supposed to stay on and it kind of looks like she's wearing a pasty because that's her nipple ring. Reply

Parent

The move was definitely choreographed and you can see it was. What people are still arguing about is a) whether they actually intended the whole boob to be revealed and b) if so who did or didn't know beforehand.



I still reckon both of them looked shocked to shit and somebody just fucked up on the costume design, The mess happened because of the enormous overreaction afterwards and all the people involved looking for a scapegoat, which Janet became. Reply

Parent

the number literally ends with "better have you naked by the end of this song"

of course it was planned, a dumb publicity stunt gone wrong and they both looked like idiots, but shameful how Janet was the only one punished for it Reply

Parent

she knew. It was a publicity stunt, she did not expect it to backfire on her and end her career tho. Reply

Parent

Janet Jackson's career was punished for this incident when Justin was actually the person exposing her breast. Fuck him. Reply

Yup, a Black woman's career died, so a White man's career could live. He's White mediocrity. Fuck him. Reply

Parent

She chose that choreography and outfit, but I would have loved for it to be Justin's downfall. Reply

Parent

This. But people will defend him. >_> Reply

Parent

I don't care bout either of them, but her career was already on the decline. Reply

Parent

THIS Reply

Parent

She literally had a single that was getting huge radio airplay updates before the performance that immediately crashed down the charts due to a radio blacklist. Reply

Parent

Justin probably cried to them and claimed that Janet was the one who concocted that in hopes of it being an iconic, classic Pop culture moment.



It was a stupid idea. Reply

Parent

He never goes away jfc Reply

Oh. Which woman is he going to use and throw under the bus this time around? Reply

don't do it, bey! Reply

Parent

can we just bring back beyonce and bruno mars for a third time? Reply

mte Reply

Parent

