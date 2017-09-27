Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Natalie Morales speaks out about invasive paparazzi pics

tl:dr Actress Natalie Morales attended the premiere of Battle of the Sexes in a dress with a high cut slit. People started sending her the photos where a photographer captured the dress open so that you could see her underwear.

Randoms also started accusing her of "holding her dress open" for attention so she wrote this to clarify that she's not ashamed of her body but the photographer should be for trying to exploit her.







source 1 2
