Natalie Morales speaks out about invasive paparazzi pics

she was wearing underwear.

I love an 'ONTD doesn't read!' comment as the first one.

they're a troll. don't even bother. Reply

I know, bb. I just want my trolls to put some effort into attempting offensive bait comments. How am I supposed to tell them apart if they're just lazy? Reply

I feel like if we ever devised an ontd algorithm for comment prediction, a quintessential "didn't read the op" comment would be first at least 45% of the time. Reply

Seriously. It's just three sentences. Reply

are you going thru something right now, your comments are worse than usual. Go back to posting about how you catfished your mom and want to fuck your cousin. Reply

omg he's gone OMG WAVVY BANISHED THE EVIL I AM SO EMOTIONAL RN Reply

I know, it happened right when I tried to troll them back T___T Reply

People started sending her the photos where a photographer captured the dress open so that you could see her underwear. Reply

This Trump U School of Derailing comment. Iconic. Reply

this is what happens when youre desperate to get first comment Reply

i don't read any posts here anyways so



we know, sis



omg her tweet. love it. i was just looking for a high slight white sheath dress. Reply

Men are always fucking creeps about this



Remember this:





Or when David "serial cheater who preyed on his staffers" Letterman did this to Emma Watson





Of course they're being held accountable for others behavior. "What's the lesson to be learned here?" Both hosts are assholes. Reply

That Anne Hathaway response is fucking iconic. Reply

I LOVED how Anne seamlessly tied it back into the movie and how Fantine's sexuality was also commodified, etc. Tell 'em! Reply

Love how Anne shut that shit down real quick Reply

she's so pretty and i really love her statement Reply

well she did hold her dress open, though, in order to move down the line but WENN and Splash were the only ones to post it and Splash actually made it a separate post and zoomed in on it. other photogs who were in the same area somehow managed to skip posting the photos. Reply

I'm really pleased she mentioned that this isn't just a celebrity problem. There's so much set in place in our society solely for the purpose of shaming and degrading women; to keep us as far down as possible so we're always in the right frame of mind to buy into hyper capitalism in an attempt to "fix" ourselves.



she looked fucking fantastic and doesn't owe anyone anything Reply

There was some dumbass that went on a CNN show and was talking to the host, Brooke Baldwin about how America for him is about ~football and boobs~ or something. Then, of-fucking-course, when she called him out on it, people were calling HER unprofessional. Basically she should have just completely ignored it and breezed right past it instead of rightly calling this dude gross.



I am so sick of women's reaction to men's bad behavior being the talking point, and not the bad behavior itself. Reply

I really like her & paps of all forms are utter scum. Reply

good for her tbh Reply

Yes, love her 👏👏👏 Reply

Great statement. Reply

YAAAAS omg i love this







"But it doesn't belong to you, it belongs to me. And you can't have it unless I say you can."YAAAAS omg i love this Reply

