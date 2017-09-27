Natalie Morales speaks out about invasive paparazzi pics
tl:dr Actress Natalie Morales attended the premiere of Battle of the Sexes in a dress with a high cut slit. People started sending her the photos where a photographer captured the dress open so that you could see her underwear.
Before this gets watered down or the word "vagina" gets censored out, here's my statement on this "wardrobe malfunction" b.s. pic.twitter.com/nE6CNAsovB— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 27, 2017
Randoms also started accusing her of "holding her dress open" for attention so she wrote this to clarify that she's not ashamed of her body but the photographer should be for trying to exploit her.
Also, now that you're following me cause u heard u could maybe see my vag, please consider donating to Puerto Rico?https://t.co/lMaNYFthRA— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 27, 2017
we know, sis
Remember this:
Or when David "serial cheater who preyed on his staffers" Letterman did this to Emma Watson
she looked fucking fantastic and doesn't owe anyone anything
I am so sick of women's reaction to men's bad behavior being the talking point, and not the bad behavior itself.
YAAAAS omg i love this