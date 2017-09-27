Everyone teases Diego Luna about Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Fuck everyone, I love Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. It's cute and was my introduction to Romola Garai and Diego Luna. Also it gave me this:



Reply

Thread

Link

YESSS same. I still listen to some of those songs on the regular haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie. LOL.



My other guilty pleasure movie is “Laws of Attraction” with Julianne Moore and Pierce Brosnan. Reply

Thread

Link

I was OBSESSED with that movie in high school lol, it’s amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Woody Allen supporter Reply

Thread

Link

lmao idc, i love that movie. i'm going to cuba next week and the soundtrack to this movie is all i'm planning on listening to lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Excuse me, that movie is a classic Reply

Thread

Link









Soultaker is really fun too.



There are a lot of movies that were on MST3k that I genuinely like tbh. Jack Frost is the main one.Soultaker is really fun too. Reply

Thread

Link

I unironically love Gorgo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I unironically love that movie but also fuck Diego Luna for working with Woody Allen. So disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg he did? Ugh why does everyone in Hollywood wanna work with him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diego is adorable



James Corden pisses me off



Oh and Overboard is a good guilty pleasure movie. Problematic but everyone is so charming lol.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

So many fave guilty pleasure movies! Me and my housemates have been watching loads of them lately, Grease 2, Bedazzled, The Butterfly Effect, this week we're watching the Child's Play series and it's all gr8 lol



Also all the shitty romcoms from the early 00s that I grew up on!



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I loved that movie. He was super hot in it and so charming. I went through a severe Diego phase senior year of high school where I watched Y tu mama tambien and DD2 practically on a loop lol...I can't really think of a guilty pleasure movie because I will watch basically anything and have no shame. Reply

Thread

Link

probably armageddon. i've seen it like 20 times.



and any and all nic cage movies (especially face/off and knowing, but i legit think those two are good movies so...) Reply

Thread

Link

Con Air is a masterpiece Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's my third fave! i just rewatched it a few weeks ago btw. it was as glorious as ever :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

garden state will always be my guilty pleasure movie Reply

Thread

Link

Showgirls, Dhoom 2, and Point Break are my holy trinity of corny movies that I can put on anytime to make myself feel better, but honestly I like pretty much anything in the so-bad-it's-good genre lol Reply

Thread

Link

it amazing to think about what dirty dancing havana nights WAS before it turned into a dirty dancing sequel lol



i wish diego wasn't such a flop for working with woody Reply

Thread

Link

I think Dirty Dancing is a better movie than Rogue One (to compare it to another one of his movies) so I don't know why he should be ashamed *shrug*



Maybe RO has a more fancy plot and it benefits of a more interesting "world", but DD:HN was executed better. Reply

Thread

Link

I prefer James Corden when he was on panel shows. Take your too tiny couch and gtfo Reply

Thread

Link

Mine are House Party and Grease 2 Reply

Thread

Link

the guilty pleasure movies i have downloaded to watch when i'm feeling low:

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging

Twilight & New Moon (love the PNW rainy atmosphere) Reply

Thread

Link