Everyone teases Diego Luna about Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
After Adam Scott recalls the intricate dance steps involved for "Step Brothers," James asks Diego Luna about the legacy of "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" before tension escalates with Channing Tatum and a short dance battle breaks out.
Which movie is your guilty pleasure?
My other guilty pleasure movie is “Laws of Attraction” with Julianne Moore and Pierce Brosnan.
I was OBSESSED with that movie in high school lol, it’s amazing
Soultaker is really fun too.
James Corden pisses me off
Oh and Overboard is a good guilty pleasure movie. Problematic but everyone is so charming lol.
Also all the shitty romcoms from the early 00s that I grew up on!
and any and all nic cage movies (especially face/off and knowing, but i legit think those two are good movies so...)
i wish diego wasn't such a flop for working with woody
Maybe RO has a more fancy plot and it benefits of a more interesting "world", but DD:HN was executed better.
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging
Twilight & New Moon (love the PNW rainy atmosphere)