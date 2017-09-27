September 27th, 2017, 11:06 am theqinra American Horror Story 7x05 "Holes" promo Source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson, television, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
I don't know if the problem is the writing or the acting or both but Billie Lourd is just playing her Scream Queens character again, Emma Roberts was basically Chanel Oberlin in this episode (even though her death was funny) and I can't take Billy Eichner seriously 'cause he's also doing his character from Difficult People so I keep waiting for Julie Klausner to pop up on the screen at any second.
Leslie Grossman remains the best thing about this season.
Edited at 2017-09-27 03:31 pm (UTC)
I wonder if both Ally and Ivy will get into the cult instead of just one killing the other and joining because they both seem like they could fit in now.
Can the show stop teasing Evans hooking up with guys already? Yeah we finally got it last season but it's just annoying and that orgasm he was having was hilarious.
omg she's so careless with Ozzy, it's so funny.
When she lashed out at chaz tho...I was like, that's my girl right there :') lmao!
Then Lana Winters will come back and interview her in prison.