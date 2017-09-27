I have only seen the 1st episode and I hated it. Is it getting any better? Reply

I'd say there's a lot of really good parody of white people so that's enjoyable for me. Reply

lol Reply

but it's not a fun parody. I'm just like... yeah, ok I see this irony everyday lol Reply

girl, u right, but i watch it with my roommates, two of whom are white, and it gives me an excuse to talk shit about yt people in front of them. you know how defensive yts are if you bring it up in passing. Reply

Last episode was really good IMO. Reply

I don't know how to feel about the new season but I would still smash Evan. Them big ol' brown eyes! Reply

Last episode was great bc I didn't have to hear Sarah screaming nonstop. Reply

I was really thankful they didn’t show that election night clip Reply

As soon as it said "Election Night" I took a deep breath and prepared myself for that clip again lmao Reply

FUCK. the accuracy. oh my god. Reply

NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN THIS IS RIGHT Reply

This season is such a chore to watch. At least the other seasons became kinda annoying near the end. This one started off annoying and I’m full on struggle-watching each episode hoping it gets better. Reply

I’m still behind on this show. I caught the first episode and i’m not sure if it was just because i was tired, but it felt really disjointed. Reply

i'm so obsessed with this season, holy shit. really loved the development in this ep that showed kai is not so much a genuine trumpkin as he is a sociopathic manipulator and opportunist who wanted trump to win bc of the chaos and fear it would elicit in society & is using people from all sides of the political spectrum to advance his narcissistic agenda. the 'cult' title really starts making sense now (shitload of manson references aside, ofc). and the satire remains A+. (also, i hate myself for finding Evan sf hot this season.) Reply

ita!! He's basically bannon, if we're being completely honest. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Billie and Alison kidnapped Chaz? Can anyone tell me what happened afterI fell asleep. This is the second time this has happened. I'm such an old lady. I'm going to need to dvr it and then watch it the next day. >:( Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they tased him, tied him up and chained him to a post for 24h so that he wouldn't be able to vote. kai found out about it via winter & talked the guy into sawing off his own hand in order to free himself and go vote Reply

tysm hon! <3 Reply

The lack of Ally crying and screaming actually made this episode pretty enjoyable.



I don't know if the problem is the writing or the acting or both but Billie Lourd is just playing her Scream Queens character again, Emma Roberts was basically Chanel Oberlin in this episode (even though her death was funny) and I can't take Billy Eichner seriously 'cause he's also doing his character from Difficult People so I keep waiting for Julie Klausner to pop up on the screen at any second.



Leslie Grossman remains the best thing about this season.



Leslie Grossman remains the best thing about this season.

Emma and Billie are pretty bad actresses Reply

lmao emma's fake-ass acting kills me. Reply

latest ep was okay, but overall this season is still trash. Reply

I legit got pissed when Harrison and Meadow were making out at one point. Was that really necessary? There's billions of straight characters in every movie or show in history, and the few gay characters we get always end up making out with someone of the opposite sex for whatever dumb reason. It's frustrating. Reply

But they're married? Why wouldn't Meadow at least try and have sex with her husband every now and then? The show does need more gay men imo though. Reply

I'm a gay man and if I willingly put myself into a marriage with a woman I wouldn't be shocked if she tried sleeping with me but that's just me Reply

idk think it's about shock as much as it is about how it's gross that she tries again and again and he doesn't like it any of the times they've done it, tbh. that's how i read it, though Reply

It annoys me that Ivy could defend her house from a naked creep but she did nothing after coffee was thrown in her face and Chaz grabbed her goodies.



I wonder if both Ally and Ivy will get into the cult instead of just one killing the other and joining because they both seem like they could fit in now.



Can the show stop teasing Evans hooking up with guys already? Yeah we finally got it last season but it's just annoying and that orgasm he was having was hilarious. Reply

i hope ally dies, honestly. so fucking annoying. Reply

Yeah she's so lucky she didn't even get cuffed last episode and she was still whining. Couldn't stand it. Ivy >>> Reply

ifkr??? ivy is probably one of my favorite characters thus far Reply

I've seen people call her one of the stupidest characters of AHS history and I'm just like???? The only 'stupid' things she's done so far imo is send Ally to the restauraunt by herself and CONSTANTLY leave Ozzy at the scene of crimes like damn have a bell on him if you can't pay attention to him for more than 20 seconds. Reply

LMAO, ivy??? Stupid??? She's SO much better than most of the characters this season. The moment she sent her employee to help ally out I was like, nooooooo!

omg she's so careless with Ozzy, it's so funny.

When she lashed out at chaz tho...I was like, that's my girl right there :') lmao! Reply

After this episode I can see the spin they're gonna take on Andy Warhol as a "cult leader." And I'm pretty interested in seeing that episode. Reply

That's the one that Lena Dunham is playing the woman who tried to kill Warhol right? Reply

This is the episode that I’ve been waiting for. Finally this season is taking off. I love Evan Peters and I am oddly attracted to him in this role. Not the inane cult lease obvi but the blue hair and the gym scenes were just doing it for me. Also woof for Billy Reply

His line about hard ons had me feeling some type of way Reply

