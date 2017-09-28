zoolander

Jane Fonda can barely hide her contempt for Megyn Kelly



- Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were on the Today Show to promote their new movie "Our Souls at Night"

- Megyn asks Jane about aging and her plastic surgery and Jane responds tightly: "We really wanna talk about that now?"



how long is megyn kelly going to last at today if hollywood liberals keep being rude to her, ontd?
