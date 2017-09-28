Jane Fonda can barely hide her contempt for Megyn Kelly

i need a gif of this bc itll get a lot of usage Reply

God, she really does look incredible. Reply

"I will crush you with you thighs you plastic Barbie Hitler"



Lol this is great Reply

Lol perfection Reply

irl queen Reply

why did she ask about her plastic surgery wtf Reply

Lmao megyn kelly's racist, trashy ass is getting slaughtered and I am here for it. She thought because those dum dums at fox news supported her she could go mainstream. Fox will never take her back and it would be embarrassing for her to go back, nbc is going to cut her loose and she will hopefully finally get her just desserts. Maybe she can join katie couric on that flop search engine yahoo Reply

She's a terrible interviewer. She couldn't even phrase the question cohesively. Reply

it's hard to go from angrily spewing fox news/RNC talking points to asking celebs softball questions. it's like she wants to go back to her fox news default setting but knows she can't. Reply

Megyn Kelly isn't in a place to judge others for conforming to beauty expectations. Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2015/may/21/jane-fonda-youth-plastic-surgery-sex-cannes



oh i just saw this oh i just saw this Reply

"The wind whips so hard the awnings creak like the galley of a slave ship and I can barely see her for my hair."



what the fuck is that sentence Reply

I think they drowned in their purple prose and forgot that a galley is a ship rowed by slaves, but why THAT'S the thing their mind went to and thought was a good comparison to invoke is beyond me. Reply

What a shitshow.... and I'm so happy about it. Fuck this fearmongering wench. Reply

lmaoooo the look on jane's face Reply

megyn kelly looks like she's done everything there is to be done to her face









Edited at 2017-09-27 03:19 pm (UTC)

Seriously! You go first, Megan Reply

ngl if her show just becomes various people shitting on her and treating her like an idiot I will live. Reply

My #1 dream morning show is RuPal's "Good Morning, Bitches" but this is definitely #2 Reply

Same Reply

It's what she deserves.gif Reply

and ontd can just update abt it daily, bc i damn sure not watching. Reply

ikr, it's funny to read about but that 1 minute clip was more than I could stomach of her Reply

the new daily-view/politics post Reply

Yas that'd be glorious. Cmon!! Reply

Wow, even at 80 years old, interviewers have nothing better to ask women than how they maintain their looks? Reply

Well at that age IT HAS TO BE A TALKING POINT! Reply

lmaoooooo ilu Jane Reply

lmao at jane's face. i would have died on the spot if she looked at me like that Reply

The highlight reel after this gets cancelled is going to be great. Reply

