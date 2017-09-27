The Grey's Anatomy cast celebrates their 300th episode

Would have been great if you wouldn't have killed off every lovable character. Reply

Thread

Link

only 4 of them have actually been in all those eps, everyone else should have to suffer watching them celebrate Reply

Thread

Link

I love the cake! And I'm interested to find out what the 300th episode will be about. Another disaster because of the Hellmouth under the hospital?



JCap and Camilla both look really pretty here! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope it involves April's death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when i started this show during season 7, i really thought it was nearing its end. lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Just 3 more years and there won't be enough skin anymore to pull back on Meredith's face.. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesse Williams is looking rough AF and Shonda hasn't killed him off yet and probably won't. Reply

Thread

Link

I really haven't paid attention to this show since about like 7th or 8th grade, but who is this guy on the left? Reply

Thread

Link

far left in the light blue shirt? giacomo gianniotti Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks. He is kind of hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc, I still love this messy-ass show. Reply

Thread

Link

I WANT CRISTINA BACK! Reply

Thread

Link

Uh, is that one pic a huge spoiler about Alex & Jo getting married, or is that an old shot from something I've forgotten? I still can't believe her shitty ex is dumb old Matthew Morrison; seeing Alex punch out Mr. Schue would be doubly satisfying. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I was about to ask! When did that happen? Is that from a daydream I missed? Because I wondered if there may be a wall of wedding photos given that we see Cristina's as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's just a gala the hospital was involved in a few seasons ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's an old shot from a gala the hospital threw or was involved in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I have to add is Justin Chambers once wrote me a V-Day card after I (jokingly) gave him shit about getting his wife's card the day of - he was super nice and I hope he hasn't become problematic in the 9 years since that happened Reply

Thread

Link

when my husband was out of town for a couple weeks last month i binged like 6 six seasons of this show. it's so ridiculous and sometimes cringeworthy but also i couldn't stop watching it?? but i kind of hate meredith tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

and why is one person in these pics in scrubs?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first I hated Meredith but after rewatching some seasons I can't stand any moment of Izzy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes i agree izzy was super annoying as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like merideth most of the time and i rly dislike izzy and george. i miss cristina and lexie :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

300 episodes later I'm still watching.

Bring back Addison, Izzie and Cristina! (AND LEXIE AND MARK!!!!) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao at chandra and ellen being the only two OG cast members left Reply

Thread

Link

and the dude who plays karev Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what about justin chambers? chopped liver i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the chief! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, can't believe I've almost watched 300 episodes of a show. Reply

Thread

Link

i love justin chambers' aesthetic. that hat!!! Reply

Thread

Link