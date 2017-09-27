The Grey's Anatomy cast celebrates their 300th episode
The cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy took to Instagram to celebrate the 300th episode!
We turned 300 today! #greysanatomy https://t.co/f86bWTh4zC pic.twitter.com/ro9i95H0FW— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 27, 2017
...and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th https://t.co/5VH9lO5254 pic.twitter.com/eSPMGcwaEB— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 27, 2017
Happy 300th Episode @GreysABC!😘 #GreysAnatomy #GreysAnatomy300 #shondaland pic.twitter.com/SOfFbC7tKl— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) September 27, 2017
Blurry pic but happy pic ;) @shondarhimes , Chandra and me at #GreysAnatomy300 @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/1otzLStS3N— Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) September 27, 2017
JCap and Camilla both look really pretty here!
Bring back Addison, Izzie and Cristina! (AND LEXIE AND MARK!!!!)