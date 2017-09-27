'Party of Five' TV Reboot in the Works With Immigration Twist



Original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are readying a reboot of their former Fox drama.

The reboot would be about a first-generation Latino family who have immigrated to the U.S. and are living through the highs and lows as they learn to make it in a new country.

The reboot is in the early stages, a network is not yet attached.

