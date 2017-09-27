'Party of Five' TV Reboot in the Works With Immigration Twist
Original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are readying a reboot of their former Fox drama.
The reboot would be about a first-generation Latino family who have immigrated to the U.S. and are living through the highs and lows as they learn to make it in a new country.
The reboot is in the early stages, a network is not yet attached.
Good luck.
Just re read that no network is attached yet.
i hope they hire a writers room that can tell this story truthfully and tell it well 🙏🏽
idk if I'm in the minority or not but I can't stand Charlie. Also his voice annoys me. I also hate that I looked up what everyone is doing now bc Matthew Fox seems to be an asshole abuser, the dude who played Ned was charged with rape, the dude who played Griffin is also a mess. I still love Neve and Lacey was a pretty good actress for her age at the time. Scott/Bailey wasn't too bad. I feel like he treated Sarah like shit tho.
The show is actually pretty progressive for the 90's. They touched on a lot of good topics.
Sarah was the character I found the most grating
I'm rewatching and getting annoyed with Claudia a lot around season 4 and 5.
Also everyone on this show keeps getting married super young. Like Kristen and Charlie broke up in early season 2, and by the end of the season, she's getting married to someone else. Then she married Paul out of thin air. And Julia and Griffin's sudden marriage was so weird.
Also, Scott Bairstow is a rapist? Wttttf
In May 2003, Bairstow was charged in Everett, Washington with second-degree child rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, who is related to Bairstow's former wife, and later asking her to keep quiet about it.[2] In December 2003, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge—second-degree assault. Bairstow entered an Alford plea, under which he maintained his innocence but conceded that he would likely be convicted by a jury if the case went to trial. He was sentenced to four months in jail, one year community supervision, and was required to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the girl for 10 years and to pay for any counseling she requires.[3]
im happy queen neve remains perfect lol
I’ve never seen the original but I could be here for the remake, sounds interesting
I think a reboot could be interesting and culturally relevant and I'm always here for more latinos on tv, I'm just gonna need some better characterization on screen.
hopefully the creators get a lot of latino consultants bc Po5 was white af
I'd give this reboot a shot, but I still kinda need the dead parents and young 20-something stuck with raising their siblings.
See, I have Shameless for that.
With that said no reboot will ever touch season 1-4 of that show.
i think Jack Shephard had cancer at some point?
I remember this show but barely remember anything about it.
I remember liking this show in the 90s but I feel like it might be something that hasn't aged well and not as profound as I remember it being if I try and watch it now