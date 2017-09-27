'Party of Five' TV Reboot in the Works With Immigration Twist

I used to watch this show as a kid and thought I was so ~grown up~ for doing so! Reply

hf shows that are about 1st-gen immigrants AND don't feature Jaqfaces Reply

On fox?

Good luck.



Just re read that no network is attached yet.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:53 pm (UTC)

same, especially the jears part. what a blessing.



i hope they hire a writers room that can tell this story truthfully and tell it well 🙏🏽 Reply

lol this is soo weird I am literally watching it right now as I type this! I've been watching and marathoning it for the first time whenever I have time away from work. I'm almost finished. I'm on the episode of S6 where Bailey comes back from rehab again. I've never seen it before and it really is peak 90's.



idk if I'm in the minority or not but I can't stand Charlie. Also his voice annoys me. I also hate that I looked up what everyone is doing now bc Matthew Fox seems to be an asshole abuser, the dude who played Ned was charged with rape, the dude who played Griffin is also a mess. I still love Neve and Lacey was a pretty good actress for her age at the time. Scott/Bailey wasn't too bad. I feel like he treated Sarah like shit tho.



The show is actually pretty progressive for the 90's. They touched on a lot of good topics.



I'm rewatching the show now too and can confirm that Charlie is a total asshole and in fact the worst lol Reply

I did a rewatch a while ago and yeah Charlies annoying. Charlie and Claudia annoyed me so much lol. Reply

I always disliked Charlie when I was younger, most fans definitely preferred Bailey from what I remember, but when I rewatched a few years ago I found Charlie a lot more sympathetic and easier to put myself in his shoes now that I’m older. He was screwing up all the time and getting into various messes, but it was a pretty big responsibility that got dumped on him in his early 20’s, and his siblings were mostly never happy with him lol



Sarah was the character I found the most grating Reply

ITA. I think Charlie is a little more sympathetic to an older viewer. Especially when he was thrust into running the restaurant and had to give up being an architect.



I'm rewatching and getting annoyed with Claudia a lot around season 4 and 5.



Also everyone on this show keeps getting married super young. Like Kristen and Charlie broke up in early season 2, and by the end of the season, she's getting married to someone else. Then she married Paul out of thin air. And Julia and Griffin's sudden marriage was so weird. Reply

I was working on a rewatch this summer and I fucking despise Charlie. He's literally the worst part of the show. Sarah was too good for Bailey.



Also, Scott Bairstow is a rapist? Wttttf Reply

I went to google him and was so disgusted with what I read.



[tw for sexual abuse]



In May 2003, Bairstow was charged in Everett, Washington with second-degree child rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, who is related to Bairstow's former wife, and later asking her to keep quiet about it.[2] In December 2003, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge—second-degree assault. Bairstow entered an Alford plea, under which he maintained his innocence but conceded that he would likely be convicted by a jury if the case went to trial. He was sentenced to four months in jail, one year community supervision, and was required to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the girl for 10 years and to pay for any counseling she requires.[3] Reply

ugh i too did a rewatch, i hated charlie. i despised ned and how he used his autistic brother to justify his actions. i found myself relating to claudia, probably cos i had a hard time growing up with older siblings. i think the only time i was sympathetic to charlie was when he got sick, being in a hospital sucks and not knowing what will happen to you sucks, and the side effects suck.



im happy queen neve remains perfect lol Reply

I’ve never seen the original but I could be here for the remake, sounds interesting Reply

Sounds interesting, but how is that a reboot, isn’t it just a new show by the creators of Po5. Reply

I think it’s a reboot in the same way the netflix version of one day at a time with a cuban-american family is a reboot Reply

i would watch the hell out of this if it included latinos. Reply

I'm watching Mean Girls on Netflix right now and the part where Gretchen is reading the burn book about Janice and says "dyke..!" with deep malice in her voice, I'm thinking maybe that wasn't much acting on Lacey's part there now that she's this huge Christian. Reply

jfc. Girl, get off the internet. Reply

Lacey's said the only ppl she's still friends w from Mean Girls are Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett, so i doubt it Reply

She's not friends with Amanda or Rachel? That kind of saddens me. Do they hate each other? Reply

I'm almost done with my party of five re-watch on Netflix because I watched as a kid and holy shit is Charlie an asshole. He's a shitty boyfriend/partner, brother, businessman and caregiver. Kid me didn't like him and adult me knows I was right. He was definitely not the one to be in charge of raising those kids who lets face it, pretty much raised themselves. Bailey was pretty much raising Owen and Claudia until he moved out.



I think a reboot could be interesting and culturally relevant and I'm always here for more latinos on tv, I'm just gonna need some better characterization on screen. Reply

I like the idea Reply

I’d be down. I was too young to watch the first time around but I already prefer this version Reply

w the whole premise being about siblings raising each other, it seems really obvious to do a "parents forced to move back by ICE and the kids are left in America" angle



hopefully the creators get a lot of latino consultants bc Po5 was white af Reply

I don't trust them to do this right/ be culturally sensitive.. Reply

Yup. I'm cautious as hell about it. Reply

I started a rewatch of this a few months back and I hate Charlie even more and live for that Bailey intervention episode.



I'd give this reboot a shot, but I still kinda need the dead parents and young 20-something stuck with raising their siblings. Reply

"I still kinda need the dead parents and young 20-something stuck with raising their siblings."



See, I have Shameless for that. Reply

That is true,but then you still have Frank making my blood pressure rise and wish him death every other episode.



With that said no reboot will ever touch season 1-4 of that show. Reply

this show was a legit drama with legit, serious storylines, and it managed to be earnest without being over the top or preachy. i liked it. i could watch something similar. Reply

Fiesta of Cinco with latinos? Here for it if done right. Reply

i remember watching the show but i can't remember any stroyline



i think Jack Shephard had cancer at some point? Reply

but why does this need to be a party of 5 reboot? they cant just make a show with a similar theme and not call it party of 5? WHY THE REBOOTS? Reply

Why is there 6 of them if it's a party of 5.



I remember this show but barely remember anything about it. Reply

Jennifer love was not playing one of the siblings. She was the love interest who then got her own show that failed Reply

lmao Time of Your Life... which Jennifer Garner was on too Reply

‘Party Of Five’ was named because there were five family members, it was referring to them always getting a table for five at their parents restaurant, but there were always other regular cast members as well depending on who the siblings were dating or friends with Reply

I used to watch this show but I just cant remember much about it lol Reply

I’ve wanted a show about Latino immigrants for eeeever, but I do not trust them to do it right. JtV is the only show that hasn’t disappointed me as far as Latino stereotypes. Reply

$5 says they're illegal immigrants Reply

This doesn't really need to be categorized as a reboot does it? Reply

omg is that jack "jears" shephard over there? /never seen it Reply

Matthew Fox+Scott Wolf & me. Reply

This sounds nothing like Party Of Five at all so why not just call it something else? Reply

How is it a reboot? The only thing similar is that it's about a family. If anything, it sounds more like a reboot of Fresh of the Boat.



Edited at 2017-09-27 06:29 pm (UTC)

the only way this would be anything like party of five will be if it's siblings raising themselves without parents? like someone upthread said, i can see them going for the ICE angle. Reply

The concept sounds cool but I dont see the point of attaching the Party of Five name short of just nostalgia cash in. Im down if Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert make guest cameos tho



I remember liking this show in the 90s but I feel like it might be something that hasn't aged well and not as profound as I remember it being if I try and watch it now Reply

