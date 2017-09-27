Annihilation (2018) - Teaser Trailer
Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).
I enjoy Alex Garland's movies.
I wish I could be in an Alex Garland movie.
I enjoy Oscar Isaac.
The trailer looks good tho.
Not that I'm complaining because damn he looks good. (He always looks good.)
they keep hyping gina rodriguez and tessa thompson for diversity points but [Spoiler (click to open)]don't those two die early on
pass...
but bummer about the whitewashing, they're probably going to handwave it away or rewrite something.
But yeah, I really hope they give Gina and Tessa more than those characters had in the book. :/
But it's fascinating and insanely weird and I think I have to see it again. I wonder if it'll be ~controversial like mother! or if people will embrace it.
I like that the trailer gives nothing away but then saw that it is the teaser trailer and of course. Almost two minutes long and a fucking teaser trailer? The final trailer will be 4 minutes and show everything per usual. I hate how they do that shit these days.
Loved this book and this looks good!
I honestly have absolutely zero idea how they would adapt the final book in the trilogy because that was some weeeeiiiiiiirddd shit.
* unless she's done this before idk
Way more Oscar in the trailer than I was expecting. I love him. Am still coming off the high of seeing Oscar Isaac in Hamlet and may already be dead from it.