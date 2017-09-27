Annihilation (2018) - Teaser Trailer

I enjoyed the book.



I enjoy Alex Garland's movies.



I wish I could be in an Alex Garland movie.



I enjoy Oscar Isaac.

I feel like my imagination failed me with this book, I couldn't get a clear understanding of what exactly was going on.

The trailer looks good tho.

More Oscar Isaac in that trailer than I was expecting.



Not that I'm complaining because damn he looks good. (He always looks good.)

they keep hyping gina rodriguez and tessa thompson for diversity points but [ Spoiler (click to open) ] don't those two die early on



pass... natalie portman's character has been whitewashed.they keep hyping gina rodriguez and tessa thompson for diversity points butpass...

In the book your spoiler cut is definitely true. IDK about in the movie.

Sad about the whitewashing. We have many actresses who could carry that character, and I just expect Portman to look worried all the time as she always does

I just made the exact same comment on my twitter. I see you there, Hollywood.

If what happens in the cut stays in the movie then I"ll drop this to a "steal". LBR, now that I know i'm probably stealing it anyway.



but bummer about the whitewashing, they're probably going to handwave it away or rewrite something.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:35 pm (UTC)

Tbf her and JJL's characters ethnicities aren't mentioned at all in the first book, which was the only one released when the movie deal was signed. I would obviously prefer Asian and native actresses in those roles, but I do think it's *slightly* more forgiveable than most other cases of whitewashing.



But yeah, I really hope they give Gina and Tessa more than those characters had in the book. :/



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:46 pm

That's...interesting? Man, I really should read these before this comes out.

this feels so bizarre on the part of the writer of the novel? like even if the races of the characters were unknown in the first novel.. the writer knew? they should have just told production??

Oh dang it...

But it's fascinating and insanely weird and I think I have to see it again. I wonder if it'll be ~controversial like mother! or if people will embrace it.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:12 pm (UTC) I saw this in March, and then I read the book, and stillBut it's fascinating and insanely weird and I think I have to see it again. I wonder if it'll be ~controversial like mother! or if people will embrace it.

Is it a horror movie? What's the big mystery?

There isn't really just one clear 'twist,' it's just this...really, really out-there sci-fi tale. It definitely has horror aspects, especially body horror, but I guess I'd call it a sci-fi thriller?? See below comment if you want more specifics; it's incredibly hard to describe. D:

Can you spoil this for me? After mother! I don't have much patience anymore.

Parent

Link

Ooooh this looks interesting. The last thriller Portman was in was V for Vendetta, right? Can someone explain what happens in the book without spoiling it all the way?



I like that the trailer gives nothing away but then saw that it is the teaser trailer and of course. Almost two minutes long and a fucking teaser trailer? The final trailer will be 4 minutes and show everything per usual. I hate how they do that shit these days.

The 4 women are the 12th expedition to what's known as Area X. The women are different professionals( Natalie is a biologist for example) and are unknown to each other. so there is tension/mystery between them as well as between them and the landscape, which is bizarre and frightening. All the previous expeditions came to harm in some way (except the first one iirc?) so there's that mystery too. Its a weird and creepy book IMO well worth a read 😃

Link

Thank you!

Omg I need to see this but also February? That's where they dump bad movies.

Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time are being released in February.

Omg yesssss



Loved this book and this looks good!

"in theaters FEBRUARY" tells me all i need to know about this mashup of arrival and the happening

tbh I hated the book - not sure if i will see this, but the cast/director is good enough to get me interested

I'm going to see this because the books were weird AF and it'll be interesting to see how they depict everything, but I hate everything about the casting choices they made.

Most notably beginning with Natalie Portman playing The Biologist who is explicitly described as being of Asian descent.

Natalie coming for Emma Stone's title as Multiracial Asian Queen. I believe Jennifer Jason Leigh's character is supposed to be half Native as well.



I honestly have absolutely zero idea how they would adapt the final book in the trilogy because that was some weeeeiiiiiiirddd shit.

garland is making this a standalone movie, he's not a fan of trilogies.

I didn't think they would anyway because these are some weird, niche books and each is very different from the others. And even by the end of the third book, there are no real definitive answers. I can see Annihilation really frustrating people because it ends so oddly with every single possible thread dangling right there in your face.

Parent

i think it's more understandable with natalie*, assuming she didn't research the character beforehand. whereas with emma, ain't no way she didn't know that her character (allison NG) was supposed to have asian heritage. annihilation is a movie where i'm more irritated with the casting department but not necessarily the actor.



* unless she's done this before idk

I was excited before the whitewashing :/ #ICantGoForThat (NoCanDo)

I'm optimistic about this, and hope there's a lot of Gina and Tessa.



Way more Oscar in the trailer than I was expecting. I love him. Am still coming off the high of seeing Oscar Isaac in Hamlet and may already be dead from it.

Oh damn did not know about the whitewashing. Ugh.

All I got from this is Padme and Poe are in a movie together.

Poe, that is your adopted grandmother.

lmao

I loved the book so I'm going to ignore Portman and hope that the movie is at least decent. Also I hope this means that way more quality sci-fi novels/series get adapted for film. Space-odyssey sci fi is fun and all but I'd like to see some variety.

