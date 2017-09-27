Tom Cruise joins Conan O'Brien for hilariously dull, awkward car ride
-Tom Cruise and Conan O'Brien Share an Awkward Road Trip Around London
-James Corden has “Carpool Karaoke,” Jerry Seinfeld has “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and now Conan O’Brien has a car segment, too.
-O'Brien wasn't here for Cruise pointing out landmarks on their drive, because as the talk show host explained it, "If I wanted a tour guide, I'd hire a tour guide."
source
source
He does lol
Oh, misread. I would want to see Tom do carpool karaoke tbh. His one-man duet of Paradise By the Dashboard Light was awesome, idec.
But really it's just a lot of subtle plastic surgery and botox/fillers, he started looking worse a few years ago before he got stuff done. It's not psychiatry so it's allowed.