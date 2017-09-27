NYT Books covered romance novels this week and people are understandably thrilled

No thanks. Reply

hardened rod. h a r d e n e d r o d.

Who should we get to write our big piece on romance fiction?



Oh, an 86-year-old male literary fiction editor. Great choice.



In all seriousness, Gottleib is a voracious reader and has probably read a lot of romance, contemporary and classic. I just wouldn't have picked him for a roundup.



Yeah, I don't necessarily think that any given female reviewer would forego ironic distance or be free of sexism (I still remember the TV reviewer's "boy fiction" take on GOT from yeaaaaaaaaaaars ago), but it's the cumulative effect of outlets repeatedly choosing men to write about romance as a genre, like this quaint foreign land that's not that bad of you give it a chance. Reply

I completely agree. Still, his attitude is much warmer than I expected, especially given the response. And "ironic distance" is the default NYT tone for most of their reviews, not just genre fiction. Reply

I think it's funny that men are so worked up about women being "titillated" by frivolous romance novels while any criticism of porn - an actually evil industry - is too much; uptight feminists don't get that it's ~not that serious.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:00 pm (UTC)

What baffles me is that men can react so pissy if a woman writes about love and sex with men. Like, isn't that what they want? That women worship them even when they are fucklords like the Greys and Cullens? But they seem to dislike all of that stuff once it comes from a female author.



Men are just too complicated and prostatical sometimes, lol.. Reply

I mean no? Why would they be flattered? It's not like all these authors are writing the male love interests to be average everyday neckbeards. The stereotype is that romance novels are usually incredibly unrealistic Reply

lordt i wish i had the confidence of a man speaking on a topic he knows nothing about Reply

let me read my contemporary-romances-new-adult wtvr in peace. yeah, I like reading fictional people having sex. fuck it. and with kindle people dont see the shirtless covers and judge me. bless amazon.



give me the romance recs people. I'm not into historical romances yet, but it's only a matter of time. Reply

I forgot to say I'm reading No Kind of Hero - Rosalind James. no sex yet, just started, cant say if its good.

Iiiiiif you want to get into historicals, my favorite authors are Courtney Milan and Tessa Dare. Courtney is slowly publishing a contemporary series as well! I like it. Her historicals have modern social mores so that could be either refreshing or ahistorical, depending on how you feel.



If you're into erotic novels, I also like Roni Loren but they can be pretty expensive for ebooks.



I also recommend reading Smart Bitches, Trashy Books. That blog has pushed me into so many impulse purchases.

I just feel like when I start reading historicals it will be all I'll want to read for a while. I need to get my contemporary caught up before that.



thanks!

I enjoyed Christina Lauren's Dating You/Hating You book.

Jay Crownover has a series called Marked Men where basically all the guys in a tattoo shop get their own book. The Fabulist by Dawn Chiletz is about a woman who gets on a reality show (think Apprentice) and falls for the cameraman. There's a big twist in it.

Tarryn Fisher's The Opportunist, Dirty Red, and Thief are full of awful people who you can't stop rooting for (except the main in Dirty Red because she's fucking selfish) and there's good sex. Reply

My favorite historical romance authors are: Tessa Dare, Sherry Thomas, Sarah Maclean, Lorraine Heath and Julia Quinn (pre-Duke of Wyndham series).



Sarah Maclean's latest trilogy is inspired by pop-culture/celeb gossip, but set in the period between the Regency and Victorian era (so 1830s). I recently finished reading the third one and it gave me all the feels.



Sherry Thomas is writing a mystery series with a female Sherlock Holmes rn, but her historical novels are also very good. They're all set in the late 19th century and iirc one of her books has a Chinese heroine.



Read anything by Tessa Dare. She is a queen! Reply

Link

lmao i just was talking to my sister about how ereaders and reading apps mean i no longer have to be judged about what i'm reading... not sure who designs romance novel covers but they need to be stopped.

Link

oooh if you want New Adult you have to try Diana Peterfreund's Secret Society Girl series, they were written way back in 2006-10 before NA became a thing so you actually get interesting characters, actual coming of age stuff and a heroine with multiple love interests who isn't punished for having sex with more than one person over the course of the books. Reply

Link

The Hating Game by Sally Throne.



If you like fantasy romance then I would suggest Radiance by Grave Draven.



Lila DiPasqua's Historical/Fairy Tail retellings & Gena Showalter's romances are good too. Reply

All genres have shitty writers but the most vicious derision is always saved for romance. Shocking. Reply

Men's reaction to romance novels can be hilarious. One of our newer supervisors saw one of my coworkers reading one in the break room one day and started ragging on her for it, going on about the heaving bosoms and "blossoming womanhoods" and such. I almost wish I'd given him the answer for why we read them - wish fulfillment, often when the men in our lives (if/when we have men in our lives) aren't acting more like they should. Reply

I've seen people have issues when reading fiction written by men, bc of how unrealistic the description of female characters often is, but since I mainly read the romance genre, I've never had that problem 🤷🏻‍♀️



this NYT dude is one of the reasons I put post its on my book covers when I read in public :/

the descriptions of boobs alone.. we could fill pages of discorse over how men dont know shit about writing that. Reply

Link

"Firm globes" lmao Reply

Link

I used to ride a train with a woman who always covered her romances in advertisements for meat. Just meat, never anything else. I admired her deeply. (Yes I read over her shoulder). Reply

Link

hate to break it to ya but a good chunk of successful romance authors out there (esp recently) are dudes with female pen names



although obviously they sell well because they know how to write for the audience. But I'm to the point where I can guess PRETTY WELL if a novel I'm enjoying was written by a man and I'm usually not wrong. There are a few subtle tells especially in sex scenes.



Doesn't bother me overall but lol I'm so desensitized idk. Reply

Link

Oh that old hat.



Oh that old hat.

What's your poison of romance, ONTD? I love a cheesy Gothic romance where the hero keeps a relative locked up somewhere and loved the heroine he was forced to marry all along or the heroine made a terrible mistake marrying the rich guy with the dreadful secret (mostly incest) and is saved by the simple village doctor and that kind of delicious crap. But nothing supernatural (except maybe premonitions). Recommendations welcome.

Link

Hey feeling your vibe-any recs of ur own??? Reply

Link

Sure sure. I'm terrible at titles, forgive me. There what the person below said, Victoria Holt (Pride of the Peacock?), Mary Stewart (Nine Coaches Waiting?). Then of course the gold standard, Daphne DuMaurier (Rebecca, Jamaica Inn(!)). I also have a fondness for Carola Salisbury (The Pride of the Trevallions) but she might be hard to get. I WISH I knew more recent titles but the genre is mostly dead (which is pretty ironic) I'm afraid. Reply

Link

I love gothic romances. I would always find paperbacks of them (the covers always with a woman in a flowy dress running away from a castle) at thrift stores. I wish gothics/romantic suspense would make a come back. The authors I remember liking were Victoria Holt, Mary Stewart, and Jill Tattersall. Reply

Link

paranormal or supernatural romances were my jam for awhile, but the authors started turning all of their men into major alpha douche males, and i can't handle them anymore. sherrilyn kenyon's first 15 or so books will always been special to me, though. Reply

Link

I'm all about contemporary and new adult romance. I've been more picky lately though. Reply

Link

I like Regencies that are really debauched. Those are good.



Anything with two people who are nice but insecure and separated by circumstances and have extended mutual pining sessions. Mutual pining is the shit.



And I'm a huge sucker for the woman who owns a small business and is really harried and says things like "I don't have time for a love life!" Then cue perfect guy who is easy to fall in love with. Very Hallmark Original Movie.





Link

I'm trash for marriage of convenience romances tbh. Or fake courtships lol. Reply

Link

oh man. my favourite trope is probably fake relationships (especially when there's mutual pining involved). give me allll the fake relationships Reply

Link

idc what sub tropes are used, I just want my heroes rich af and making off with cinderella into the sunset



im poor and i wanna dream Reply

Link

Like at least two people above me, fake relationships/marriage of convenience.



That or the OTP having a mutual mission/agenda and becoming friends.



I've read more romance in manga form than otherwise but I fucking love it, I'm also a total sucker for the cheesy shoujo manga tropes of long floaty hair and swirly sakura petals. Reply

Link

I think Courtney Milan's tweet sums this whole thing up for me lol.



That being said, I'd read a book called "But Her Orgasms!" Reply

ugh I haven't read any good romance books in a while. I read Fangirl, When Dimple Met Rishi, and the Hating Game and really disliked all of them.



The only one I've liked recently is Practice Makes Perfect (which I thought was going to be awful), but was surprisingly decent till the last few pages lol, which I pretend didn't happen.



any decent recs?

Dating You/Hating You by Christina Lauren does the Hating Game plot in a different way. You might enjoy it more.



Try Alex, Approximately for YA because it's the cutest damn book I've read in a while. It's a You've Got Mail retelling for teens Reply

Link

SCREAMING @ YOU'VE GOT MAIL RETELLING



I NEED THIS RIGHT!!!!! NOW!!!! Reply

Link

Uh anyway I need to read more historical romances because they're my shit Reply

Tell me some of your favorites, please! Reply

Link

Off the top of my head all I can think of are The Secret History of the Pink Carnation, and The Bronze Horseman. That's the thing I wish I had more! 😭 Reply

Link





This critic has obviously never read a book by Jane Gloriana Villanueva Reply

I know it's ONTD but you guys should actually read the piece. He's really not ragging on romance at all. And despite what that tweet says, he's actually into the sex descriptions? Gently pointing out clichés is not so bad - all romance fans do that!



He even ends the piece with this:



Are fantasies of violence and danger really more respectable than fantasies of courtship and female self-empowerment? Or to put it another way, are Jonathan’s Bolognese and Cam’s cucumber salsa any sillier than “Octopussy’s” Alfa Romeo and Bond’s unstirred martinis? Reply

