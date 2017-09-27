NYT Books covered romance novels this week and people are understandably thrilled
New romance novels feature female bonding, the empowerment of women and abundant sexuality steamily reported https://t.co/ivZGPDdNFH— New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) September 26, 2017
- This week's cover story, written by 86-year-old Robert Gottlieb, is promisingly headlined "A Roundup of the Season's Romance Titles," but when the first book covered is Julia Quinn's 2000 classic The Duke and I, you know you're in for an ironic, condescending ride. Which you really should have expected from the Times at this point, come on.
- While the genre can be critiqued well by people who know what they're talking about, this roundup immediately descends into the rote, distanced, condescending tone you'd expect from the old Gray Lady. From Julia Quinn's 17-year-old novel, he goes on to cover Cheris Hodges' Deadly Rumors with an eyebrow-raising "Oh, yes; Zoe and Carver are African-Americans, though except for some scattered references to racial matters, you'd never know it," and then a warmer review of Catherine Anderson's (apparently "clean romance") The Christmas Room, which makes you wonder if he's a Pioneer Woman fan.
And what this says to me is: To those people, women probably look like: sex, sex, sex, sex, Oh look some food!, sex.— Tessa Dare 🐐 (@TessaDare) September 27, 2017
I am reading this NYT romance coverage and YAY NYT ROMANCE COVERAGE but also um https://t.co/9dpIhRf1h3 pic.twitter.com/FdSa9OEOvR— Alisha Rai (@AlishaRai) September 26, 2017
- He decries the repetitiveness of historical romances, while only focusing on Regency ones that support his argument, but worst of all are the boners. Georgette Heyer and Barbara Cartland didn't need boners! "No Cartland heroine ever came into contact with a hardened rod." Sure, you might run headlong into racism and anti-Semitism, but at least Heyer kept it couth.
- And, as with all things, it turns to Fifty Shades of Grey. Sure, he just listed all these books that feature empowerment and women with well-rounded lives, but that doesn't explain why (Rushdie-approved, of course) 50SOG is popular. Do women really just want to be spanked by zillionaires? Or is this sudden turn to Christian Grey simply yet another expression of the NYT's magnetic attraction to the taint of whichever billionaire authoritarian looks their way? Anyway, if that's not your thing, he has some "adorable" Debbie Macomber to rec you.
- After thousands of words about how romance novels are either P&P or Jane Eyre, it looks like his editor made him throw in a paragraph at the end about how romance novels actually cover everything under the sun, "[i]ts readership is vast, its satisfactions apparently limitless, its profitability incontestable. And its effect? Harmless, I would imagine. Why shouldn’t women dream?" In other words, "women are dumb, and will buy and come to whatever tripe you put on display, but fine." The entire thing reads like it was suggested ironically, like it would be funny to have their prudish peer read silly fluff for an "honest" take.
But it’s all cool, romance readers! Women are also allowed to dream. We know this is true because a man in the NYT said it!— Courtney!!! Milan (@courtneymilan) September 26, 2017
Oh, an 86-year-old male literary fiction editor. Great choice.
In all seriousness, Gottleib is a voracious reader and has probably read a lot of romance, contemporary and classic. I just wouldn't have picked him for a roundup.
Men are just too complicated and prostatical sometimes, lol..
give me the romance recs people. I'm not into historical romances yet, but it's only a matter of time.
If you're into erotic novels, I also like Roni Loren but they can be pretty expensive for ebooks.
I also recommend reading Smart Bitches, Trashy Books. That blog has pushed me into so many impulse purchases.
thanks!
Jay Crownover has a series called Marked Men where basically all the guys in a tattoo shop get their own book. The Fabulist by Dawn Chiletz is about a woman who gets on a reality show (think Apprentice) and falls for the cameraman. There's a big twist in it.
Tarryn Fisher's The Opportunist, Dirty Red, and Thief are full of awful people who you can't stop rooting for (except the main in Dirty Red because she's fucking selfish) and there's good sex.
Sarah Maclean's latest trilogy is inspired by pop-culture/celeb gossip, but set in the period between the Regency and Victorian era (so 1830s). I recently finished reading the third one and it gave me all the feels.
Sherry Thomas is writing a mystery series with a female Sherlock Holmes rn, but her historical novels are also very good. They're all set in the late 19th century and iirc one of her books has a Chinese heroine.
Read anything by Tessa Dare. She is a queen!
If you like fantasy romance then I would suggest Radiance by Grave Draven.
Lila DiPasqua's Historical/Fairy Tail retellings & Gena Showalter's romances are good too.
Men's reaction to romance novels can be hilarious. One of our newer supervisors saw one of my coworkers reading one in the break room one day and started ragging on her for it, going on about the heaving bosoms and "blossoming womanhoods" and such. I almost wish I'd given him the answer for why we read them - wish fulfillment, often when the men in our lives (if/when we have men in our lives) aren't acting more like they should.
this NYT dude is one of the reasons I put post its on my book covers when I read in public :/
they can't even let us piss in peace tbh
although obviously they sell well because they know how to write for the audience. But I'm to the point where I can guess PRETTY WELL if a novel I'm enjoying was written by a man and I'm usually not wrong. There are a few subtle tells especially in sex scenes.
Doesn't bother me overall but lol I'm so desensitized idk.
What's your poison of romance, ONTD? I love a cheesy Gothic romance where the hero keeps a relative locked up somewhere and loved the heroine he was forced to marry all along or the heroine made a terrible mistake marrying the rich guy with the dreadful secret (mostly incest) and is saved by the simple village doctor and that kind of delicious crap. But nothing supernatural (except maybe premonitions). Recommendations welcome.
Anything with two people who are nice but insecure and separated by circumstances and have extended mutual pining sessions. Mutual pining is the shit.
And I'm a huge sucker for the woman who owns a small business and is really harried and says things like "I don't have time for a love life!" Then cue perfect guy who is easy to fall in love with. Very Hallmark Original Movie.
im poor and i wanna dream
That or the OTP having a mutual mission/agenda and becoming friends.
I've read more romance in manga form than otherwise but I fucking love it, I'm also a total sucker for the cheesy shoujo manga tropes of long floaty hair and swirly sakura petals.
That being said, I'd read a book called "But Her Orgasms!"
The only one I've liked recently is Practice Makes Perfect (which I thought was going to be awful), but was surprisingly decent till the last few pages lol, which I pretend didn't happen.
any decent recs?
Try Alex, Approximately for YA because it's the cutest damn book I've read in a while. It's a You've Got Mail retelling for teens
I NEED THIS RIGHT!!!!! NOW!!!!
He even ends the piece with this:
Are fantasies of violence and danger really more respectable than fantasies of courtship and female self-empowerment? Or to put it another way, are Jonathan’s Bolognese and Cam’s cucumber salsa any sillier than “Octopussy’s” Alfa Romeo and Bond’s unstirred martinis?