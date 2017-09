Will ha tour flop? View Answers

Yes, it already is. 15 ( 23.8 % ) NO, Katy can still smash! 3 ( 4.8 % ) It will be mediocre, just like her. 45 ( 71.4 % )

: The Tour was delayed for two weeks because of "unavoidable production delays," but kicked off one week ago in Montreal. The tour is one of the most anticipated for fall, but is expected to be less profitable than her other tours afterlackluster commercial and critical performance.But will it flop?Witnesswon't be the #1 most profitable tour for 2017-2018-- it's competing against Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.To successfully top her own concert tours, Katy will have to beat these records:California Dreams Tour: $59.5 million from 127 showsPrismatic World Tour: $204.3 million from 149 shows with a total attendance of 1,984,503New pics of the tour have appeared online. The sets have an, and the costumes look likeGenerally reviewers areYikes."Besides all the show antics, which included dazzling references to 1980s arcade games, analog TVs, and a guitar player in a Ziggy Stardust-inspired leotard,Perry seemed half-committed to the performance. She didn’t finish many lines from those songs, which maybe wasn’t apparent to the unobservant show-goer as she sang over her pre-recorded voice..."It was easy to understand why there was a production delay given, complete with proscenium to get up close and personal with the audience, and the"The firework that should have illuminated Katy Perry’s likeable persona and pure pop songs instead fizzled out after the first half.Despite — or maybe because of — her seasoned status,But not even glittery bodysuits, a giant screen shaped like an eye and an enthusiastic backing band can save1. “Witness”2. “Roulette”3. “Dark Horse”4. “Chained to the Rhythm”5. “Teenage Dream”6. “Hot N Cold”7. “Last Friday Night”8. “California Gurls”9. “I Kissed a Girl”10. “Deja Vu”11. “Tsunami”12. “E.T.”13. “Bon Appetit”14. “Thinking of You”15. “Save as Draft”16. “Power”17. “Hey Hey Hey”18. “Part of Me”19. “Swish Swish”20. “Roar”21. “Firework”The song will be used in her on-again/off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom's upcoming action movieThe song was inspired by Shanghai and the movie takes place there as well.PRAY 4 ROULETTE., the comedian with a tiny penis who was once married to Katy Perry,He gave an interview saying,"It was a very important and lovely time in my life. I don’t regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman.Because if we can’t overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?”He also still has the matching tattoos in Sanskrit that he and Katy got:"Oh, of course I still have it."Orlando Bloom might be going broke. Allegedly he blows his cash on lavish parties, exotic vacations, and luxury goods, despite not having had a hit movie in years.A stagehand is suing Katy Perry, Livenation, and other production companies afterwhile moving a stage during the Prismatic World Tour in 2014.