Katy Perry Roundup: Will The Witness Tour Flop?

Tbh the aesthetic looks super nice. But yeah it'll probably flop. At least she has her AI coin!



For a second I thought it was Gaga in that first pic. Reply

She looks very current day Boy George in the face in the black costume. Reply

She does look like Gaga in some pics. Reply

she seems so over it. Reply

no it will not flop. she's about to beat fifth harmony's record Reply

damn, that looks really fun actually. i feel bad that she's failing so hard. Reply

Reading her set list I always find so weird when people do the encore and the song is not from the album the tour is associated with Reply

I completely forgot her show was the other day. I bartend a place beard the venue and no one was talking about the show that night. Reply

"i completely forgot about an event by a popstar i dont like who i didnt buy tickets to"





ok





also most of her concert is like 15 year old girls why would they be at a bar Reply

You're so bothered lmao



When Ariana had her show, I had tons of moms hanging out waiting for their kids. Reply

Didn't Kylie, Grace and Madonna wear several of these outfits 10 - 30 years ago? Reply

The silver outfit with silver wig is very Cher too. Reply

I was thinking she was ripping off Grace Jones afrofuturist aesthetic with that one Reply

the whole thing is 80s inspired wtf is your point Reply

And the hair! All of the things she could have done instead! Reply

This tour looks absolutely spectacular regardless of the numbers it pulls, I'd go see her if given the opportunity. Reply

It seems like she's a lot struggling more in the US specifically even though the international shows are further away so I'm guessing the international dates will make up for the other ones and it'll end up doing okay.



I think Idol was stupid for her in particular (not just because no one wants to watch Idol in 2017) because she's touring around the taping dates and so it makes her tour even longer. She was on her last tour for almost two whole years (to compare, Taylor finished her "World" tour in like six months) so she didn't put out another album for four years and that's way too long for a pop singer who depends on being on her toes as far as current musical trends go. Reply

Idol seems like a step down for her. It's something a C-lister would do. Reply

i feel like women in the biz always have these great getups and then you see some of these concerts by men and it's just...underwhelming. Reply

This looks fun as hell and that setlist looks less boring than her last tour. Reply

i think the thing with her hair is the bangs, if she kept it slicked back it'd be so much better Reply

lol it's crazy how much her hairstyle affected this entire era... Reply

lol its funny because i don't buy into her regardless. i don't think i've ever bought a track from her in my life. she's not my thing.



but it's true. that pixie cut really did something. which is crazy because i think she's stunning. and i think she can pull it off



just not like that Reply

