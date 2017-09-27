B99 was cute last night but I worry that Jake is playing a very dangerous game. It's sweet that at the heart of all his troubles is the desire to talk to Amy but getting that cell phone (And I don't care how much she loves Jake, Amy would never be okay with him breaking the rules like that) was a bad idea and led to serious trouble. I know things will be resolved in a funny way because that's how this show works, but all the prison stuff has set me on edge this whole time because I don't find the concept funny. Reply

Brooklyn Nine Nine should have had a disclaimer before the pilot that said "Watching this show will lead to developing a crush on Andy Samberg and unironically using words like 'Noice!' and 'Smort!'" because I wish I would have known.

coolcoolcoolcoolcool

lol i totally say "noice" now

I don't use those words, but I agree re. Samberg. I thought I'd hate his character and yet, he's one of my favorites.

"Cool motive. Still murder."

i absolutely say "noice" and "smort" in the workplace.

lol same same same

Ita about Andy

Right? I never could have imagined I'd have a crush on the Lonely Island guy, like come on...

also unconditionally referring to things about yogurt in the third person. this show is so perfect.

aww i didn't know he and joanna had a kid! curious to know what they named her

cool cool cool cool

All these boyfriends I never signed off on.

Lmfao ikr?

ahhh can't wait to watch b99



I bet joanna and he will be gr8 parents Reply

he kinda is my dream man ngl

cute, funny, decent person. you have good taste!

I came across his movie Popstar over the weekend, and I'm disappointed in myself for feeling the songs lol

The songs were good!

lmao the songs are too good - 2 banditos and finest girl are my jams

I only like I'm so humble but it fucking knocks.

I just found out recently that the full "Things in My Jeep" song features Linkin Park but they didn't include that part in the film.

i cannot fucking believe that he is 38 years old.

his era of SNL was my SNL Golden Era. i had watched SNL for a few years previously, but he (and Hader, Wiig, etc) were the first ones who started WHILE i was a fan. i love them. Reply

hes aging amazingly i cant wait to see him when hes 50

I honestly do not know where my wholehearted love for Andy Samberg emerged from, but I embrace it and do not want him to ever disappoint me.

he's grown on me SO much since b99 premiered

What a fucking fantastic character. Braugher is just too good in this!

i was laughing so hard when he was like ROSA

ROSA

ROSA



ROSA





ROSA



Reply

and then when he put his hand on the glass and it said ROSA on it lmao

Highlight of a strong episode. The fact that he isn't collecting Emmys like Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Holt is a crime.

Of course I watched. Rosa looks great, but I would never agree to cancel her cable. And I want ramen bc I feel like crap.

Boyfriend?? I would like to be excluded from this narrative.

