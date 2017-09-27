September 27th, 2017, 02:31 pm evillemmons ONTD's boyfriend Andy Samberg reveals favorite thing about being a dad Andy talks about his newborn daughter and reveals his favorite thing about being a father.Andy pulls a Paul Rudd. sourcesourceBrooklyn 99 is back, did you watch? Tagged: andy samberg / the lonely island, brooklyn nine-nine (fox), jimmy kimmel Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
I bet joanna and he will be gr8 parents
his era of SNL was my SNL Golden Era. i had watched SNL for a few years previously, but he (and Hader, Wiig, etc) were the first ones who started WHILE i was a fan. i love them.
...
ROSA
ROSA
