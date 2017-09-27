September 27th, 2017, 07:37 am stamped G-Eazy ft. Cardi B: No Limit on the Tonight Show sourcethis song and video editing are so bad wtf Tagged: jimmy fallon, music / musician, music / musician (pop), music / musician (rap and hip-hop), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
Her first big feature is with him? Come on!!
Being with G Easy will only make her stock go down, should have declined that performance invitation imho.
ya pressed gays are too much...
She deserved to be up there with him.
Edited at 2017-09-27 12:58 pm (UTC)
The fuck are those lyrics too Lmfao bitch
I had a crush on MGK for 2 months but then I willed myself to do better.
Is G cute or just tall? I'm confused about this.