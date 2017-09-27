cardi has no flow Reply

she really doesn't and yet she was the best part of this whole thing lmao sad tbh Reply

She sounds asthmatic. Reply

Her first big feature is with him? Come on!! Reply

That was a talent show performance. Reply

What was the point of that filter? Was it done to to distract the really horrible performance?



Being with G Easy will only make her stock go down, should have declined that performance invitation imho. Reply

if i hit it 3 time imma wife herrr Reply

OMG Reply

As usual, ONTD knocking down a successful woman!



ya pressed gays are too much... Reply

Holy shit though, this song fucking sucks lmao! Rap has gone down hill so hard, I can’t!!! 😭😫 Reply

lmaoo fr. i don't mean to be one of Those but the shit people consider rap music nowadays like, le what. Reply

lmao at them silencing the "it ain't safe for the black" and only playing "or white girls" part. Reply

Holy fuuuuck, this was so embarrassing. I can't with yts anymore.

She deserved to be up there with him.



Edited at 2017-09-27 12:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Jesus christ, Cardi is NOT what's embarrassing about this video... Reply

The studio version of this knocks. This performance was tragic. Reply

so...g sleazy is really becoming a thing. how dreadful. Reply

I only like G-Easy when he's with Britney, they have chemistry Reply

Same lol Reply

Yikes Reply

whaaaat the fuck lmao. bitch when cardi came out, how it get WORSE?! Reply

oh god is she gonna be the new iggy and feature on everyone's track now that she has a hit? vomiting Reply

He looks awful as a rapper. Reply

Ok, so...Jimmy was drunk right? Slurring words? And...those two qualify as rappers? Cardi B sounds just like the cashmeoutside girl but is probably going to be more successful than Trina. Sigh. Reply

lol there's no talent to be found in this video whatsoever Reply

This song is really bad. Reply

LMAO Reply

it's amazing how different she looks here Reply

Sleazy as fuck. I seriously hate G Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly SO much.



The fuck are those lyrics too Lmfao bitch Reply

I had a crush on MGK for 2 months but then I willed myself to do better. Reply

Damn G eazy seemed so corny. I like the itunes version of the song at least. And i liked that Cardi changed her line to "Number 1" on the charts Reply

Is G cute or just tall? I'm confused about this. Reply

Just tall. Reply

I think he's just tall and rich, I'm pretty sure I'd think he was ugly if he didn't have those 2 things going for him. Reply

