DiCaprio and Scorsese team up again for Teddy Roosevelt biopic

his bloat face can pull it off in the resemblance department Reply

Thread

Link

he literally takes no risks with his career



its so boring Reply

Thread

Link

Reminder that he received an Oscar for shivering and spitting on himself and rolling his eyes to the back of his head.

Reply

Thread

Link

hdu! he also ate a raw fish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yawn Reply

Thread

Link

i'm surprised when people say he takes no risks in his career while i think it's quite the opposite, his roles have always been incredibly diverse. unless we're referring to him only working with scorsese the past years. either way, it's so difficult to see dicaprio as anyone else but leonardo dicaprio no matter which he's portraying, which is more the issue, imo. Reply

Thread

Link

so this is what were doing

making oscar bait

okay Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here for a Teddy Roosevelt movie, but not with Leo. Reply

Thread

Link

Here for it! Guess I'm one of the few Leo stans left on here, but I've always loved him and always will. He's an amazing actor. Reply

Thread

Link

Will there be an iconic scene where Roosevelt bitches about being Dutch, because he refuses to be called a WASP? Reply

Thread

Link

Granted there's not many comments yet, but I get the feeling Leo is not liked in these neck of the woods? And I can't tell if its because he mostly only works

with Scorsese or if it's because it's always Oscar bait he's doing, which is the goal..... is it not? I'm more annoyed that it's him always getting them. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. even as a fan of leo's work, scorsese is a big enough director pull for audiences that i don't think he needs to cast leo in everything? i'd love to see a lesser known actor (or actress!! lol) get picked for a scorsese movie.



i can't remember right now if he's cast any unknowns/lesser known people for his movie leads before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So you're going to make a whole biopic on Theodore "Forever On Some Wild Shit" Roosevelt and focus on ...conservation?



Okay. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm bored Reply

Thread

Link