Romeo + Juliet 21

DiCaprio and Scorsese team up again for Teddy Roosevelt biopic


- Martin Scorsese is to direct the Theodore Roosevelt biopic called Roosevelt
- Leonardo DiCaprio will play Roosevelt and Scott Bloom will pen the script
- Roosevelt "efforts in conservationism and preserving the country’s national parks are considered some of his greatest achievements as president, and making the project a natural fit for DiCaprio"
- This will be the 6th collaboration for DiCaprio and Scorsese, they previously worked on: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island & The Wolf of Wall Street

source
Tagged: , ,