DiCaprio and Scorsese team up again for Teddy Roosevelt biopic
.@LeoDiCaprio to play Theodore Roosevelt in Martin Scorsese-directed biopic https://t.co/BmQD7t7wdu pic.twitter.com/xOkJphcXRa— Variety (@Variety) September 26, 2017
- Martin Scorsese is to direct the Theodore Roosevelt biopic called Roosevelt
- Leonardo DiCaprio will play Roosevelt and Scott Bloom will pen the script
- Roosevelt "efforts in conservationism and preserving the country’s national parks are considered some of his greatest achievements as president, and making the project a natural fit for DiCaprio"
- This will be the 6th collaboration for DiCaprio and Scorsese, they previously worked on: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island & The Wolf of Wall Street
source
its so boring
making oscar bait
okay
Granted there's not many comments yet, but I get the feeling Leo is not liked in these neck of the woods? And I can't tell if its because he mostly only works
with Scorsese or if it's because it's always Oscar bait he's doing, which is the goal..... is it not? I'm more annoyed that it's him always getting them.
i can't remember right now if he's cast any unknowns/lesser known people for his movie leads before.
Okay.
I hope if/when Scorsese wins an Academy Award for Best Director, it's for a non-Leo movie.