16th Anniversary of Josie and the Pussycats Movie
jarettsays: Moderated tonight's "Josie and the Pussycats" reunion! I have loved this movie for 16 years -- thanks Mondo!
It was the 16-year anniversary of this iconic cult film AND album! They would've done it last year, but the scheduling didn't work out
There was a concert with Kay Hanley (who did original vocals in the film) followed up by a panel with co-writers and directors Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont and stars of the film Gabriel Mann, Missi Pyles, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson).
And Mondo has also come out with a vinyl of the soundtrack!
Fun fact about the film: Beyoncé, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Aaliyah all auditioned for the part of Valerie which eventually went to Rosario Dawson. They read with Left Eye twice, Beyonce was reportedly "really quiet and shy", and Alliyah played it a bit more seriously than they wanted
Unfortunately DuJour did not appear
.@rosariodawson just made a surprise appearance and this place completely lost it! #JosieandthePussycats pic.twitter.com/BN8HWmhrGx— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 27, 2017
Hell. Yes. #JosieandthePussycats pic.twitter.com/Gp8UjkcQuI— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 27, 2017
Moderator @JarettSays (hey, Jarett!) talks #JosieandthePussycats with @RealDebKaplan @HarryElfont @kayhanley @TaraReid and @RachaelLCook pic.twitter.com/Tn9eq5xZrq— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 27, 2017
Music this Week: JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS Soundtrack LP + DuJour 7-Inch! On sale Wednesday: https://t.co/qzXgS90fW4 pic.twitter.com/xorchTqPE2— MONDO (@MondoNews) September 25, 2017
source:1/2/3/4/5/6
favorite song/scene/line?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
This movie is everything! I watched it everyday for over a year.
https://youtu.be/IZ7dac1k48Q
I can quote this movie all the way through.
Anyway I still have quite a few songs on my ipod from the album
I got over that self-created conspiracy theory but now seeing that she auditioned for a role is making me sad.
this movie is still one of my faves, same with the soundtrack
The songs still hold up well today, it's quotable as hell, genuinely funny. I still watch it with my sister every couple of years and we quote it all the time.
This movie is still one of my favorites. The songs were so great and it's still genuinely hilarious.
I think I still have my cousin's VHS of this in a dresser somewhere LOL