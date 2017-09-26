Tiara

16th Anniversary of Josie and the Pussycats Movie


jarettsays: Moderated tonight's "Josie and the Pussycats" reunion! I have loved this movie for 16 years -- thanks Mondo!

It was the 16-year anniversary of this iconic cult film AND album! They would've done it last year, but the scheduling didn't work out

There was a concert with Kay Hanley (who did original vocals in the film) followed up by a panel with co-writers and directors Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont and stars of the film Gabriel Mann, Missi Pyles, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson).

And Mondo has also come out with a vinyl of the soundtrack!

Fun fact about the film: Beyoncé, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Aaliyah all auditioned for the part of Valerie which eventually went to Rosario Dawson. They read with Left Eye twice, Beyonce was reportedly "really quiet and shy", and Alliyah played it a bit more seriously than they wanted

Unfortunately DuJour did not appear













favorite song/scene/line?
