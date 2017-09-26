16th Anniversary of Josie and the Pussycats Movie

The soundtrack is a legitimately good power pop album. I still listen to it regularly



went to this! the q&a was super fun and cute. rosario wasn’t scheduled to appear but she showed up towards the end. got my vinyl and dujour single! Reply

That's so cool! And ha, I can only imagine how loud it got when Rosario showed up. How many songs did they perform? Reply

Best comic book movie of all time, Marvel and DC could never! Reply

Rosario clearly won. Reply

That's not Nathalie Portman in the middle. Reply

All I want is a bop ass cover of "3 Small Words" on Riverdale Reply

i saw this in the cinema Reply

This movie is everything! I watched it everyday for over a year. Reply

IM A LATE NIGHT HEAD RUSH Reply

ACE-HIGH ROYAL FLUSH~ Reply

RED VELVET ORANGE CRUSH Reply

The fact that some critics thought the constant OTT ads weren't an intentional choice meant to be a play on the movie's plot still gets me to this day. Reply

https://youtu.be/IZ7dac1k48Q can't embed but you're a star is a great bop: Reply

DuJour means teamwork! Lol



I can quote this movie all the way through. Reply

DuJour means family! Reply

DUJOUR MEANS SEATBELTS Reply

so sorry to....take your face! it's such a.....beautiful face! Reply

It's where to celebrate 16 year anniversaries, like why not 15?



Anyway I still have quite a few songs on my ipod from the album Reply

It's in the post....lol. The couldn't meet last year for the 15th due to scheduling conflicts, but they were able to this year. Reply

That pic looks like an academic study of aging, from worst to best. Reply

Awww I loved this movie Reply

I remember first seeing this movie after it came out on video, and after I turned off the VHS player and it went back to TV, the news was all about Aaliyah's plane crash. It really freaked me out because making pop stars die in terrible ways (one of them being a plane crash) was part of the plot, so my 11 year old mind thought Aaliyah had "figured it out" and was killed because of it.



I got over that self-created conspiracy theory but now seeing that she auditioned for a role is making me sad. Reply

I still think Josie and Alan M are so cute together. The scene where he helps her with her dress is hot. Reply

I'm pretty sure this was the first movie I ever watched and immediately went and bought the soundtrack after. I swear it gets funnier the older you get. A lot of the super meta references & commentary on the music industry/pop culture went over my head back then. Reply

I loved Kay Hanley and Letters to Cleo as a kid. Haven't heard that name in a long time. Reply

I love this movie sooo much. It's such a great show-to-film adaptation. I really was hoping that Jem would be like this. Reply

omg yesssssssssssss



this movie is still one of my faves, same with the soundtrack Reply

such an iconic movie... Reply

Oh man this movie. I haven't watched it in ages. Reply

This movie was so underrated. I'm still sad it flopped! I think it was because they marketed it as a girly teen movie when it was actually a tongue in cheek kind of satire about consumerism and the music industry?



The songs still hold up well today, it's quotable as hell, genuinely funny. I still watch it with my sister every couple of years and we quote it all the time.



i need to do a rewatch of this movie. its so great. Reply

I need to rewatch, what an iconic movie Reply

RLC looks like Natalie Portman+ someone else. How did she change so quick? She just did those drug ads a few years ago.



This movie is still one of my favorites. The songs were so great and it's still genuinely hilarious. Reply

this movie and soundtrack made me gay yas Reply

I love this movie SO MUCH! it's everything the Jem movie should've been and I wish I had some of those dolls too.



I think I still have my cousin's VHS of this in a dresser somewhere LOL Reply

