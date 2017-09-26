Azealia Banks Comes for Cardi B and her #1 "You Fuck for Raps"
Azealia Banks trashes Cardi B after her song “Bodak Yellow” goes number one on the Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/WzqkyKnD2K— Shady Music Polls (@TheFactsOfShade) September 27, 2017
Former rapper Azealia Banks came for KKKardi B tonight on her Snapchat - since she's banned on Twitter. She called out Cardi saying she knows it was someone in Harlem who is friends with her boyfriend in jail who she fucked for tracks with her friend with the bike.
-Calls her the poor man's Nicki Minaj
-Says she's a fuck toy, smut and her ass is purple
Update: Cardi B Responds
Source
Source
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:21 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:21 am (UTC)
#BuyGoToWorkOniTunes #AndInsatiableAtTesco
@realDonaldTrump #getoffTwitter #gotowork
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:51 am (UTC)
an old interview
that said, "kudos, dunce" is funny
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:32 am (UTC)
Lmao
"You got a lot, but you just waste all yours and
They'll forget your name soon (name soon)
And won't nobody be to blame but yourself, yeah"