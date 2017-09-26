Taylucifer

Azealia Banks Comes for Cardi B and her #1 "You Fuck for Raps"




Former rapper Azealia Banks came for KKKardi B tonight on her Snapchat - since she's banned on Twitter. She called out Cardi saying she knows it was someone in Harlem who is friends with her boyfriend in jail who she fucked for tracks with her friend with the bike.

-Calls her the poor man's Nicki Minaj
-Says she's a fuck toy, smut and her ass is purple

Update: Cardi B Responds



