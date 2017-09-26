Azealia Banks Comes for Cardi B and her #1 "You Fuck for Raps"

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/CCHUhHvN8z — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 27, 2017





Edited at 2017-09-27 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do black people on this site cape so hard for Cardi when her ancestry is...questionable and she commonly refers to us as “roaches” etc... Reply

Thread

Link

your fav is problematic: questionable ancestry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it questionable? Jw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Op can you add Azelia’s tag to this post?



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but I don’t have the “nobody” tag blocked so I don’t see posts with that tag on my lj feed like I do with the “azealia banks” tag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kill it with fire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"former rapper" op I see you lmao Reply

Thread

Link

she needs to..



Reply

Thread

Link



#BuyGoToWorkOniTunes #AndInsatiableAtTesco Haha YES to this promo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe Xenomania produced this, it sounds so outdated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this song so fucking much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

commercial jingle?



What is thiscommercial jingle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





@realDonaldTrump #gotowork







Edited at 2017-09-27 05:51 am (UTC) work bitch flopped for this sis@realDonaldTrump #getoffTwitter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

promo ha!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Azelia from the islands? Why does she talk like she caribeña? Reply

Thread

Link

she started the fake accent when she started killing chickens



an old interview



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"actually, i'm not trying to sell anything"



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Of course she had to chime in on this and get her headlines since that Iggy collaboration news came, nobody gave a fuck, and went. This heffa couldn't get a #1 on the PayPal Charts. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa NY is so skinny here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both of them can diaf Reply

Thread

Link

This is what Azealia does when she gets mad and jealous. Is that a new accent? Reply

Thread

Link

azealia banks is a name I hope I forget 10 years from now Reply

Thread

Link

no @ both of them.

that said, "kudos, dunce" is funny



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

idk how we can still post about this azealia person considering shes no longer famous or an artist Reply

Thread

Link

you make posts about youtube stars and demi lovato, what's the difference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

by my calculations several million fans is the difference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

savage Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probs cuz' she's talking about someone who's famous :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Azealia is legit talented so I can see why she's seething but she ruined her own career. Reply

Thread

Link

i have no sympathy for her. she got so many chances and refused to chnge. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, her debut always was really fucking good but she burned all her bridges, she became her own prophecy.



"You got a lot, but you just waste all yours and

They'll forget your name soon (name soon)

And won't nobody be to blame but yourself, yeah" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link