Kendall Jenner Will Never Have Her Own Spinoff
• Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe have all had "take" spin offs. Khloe also had her spins offs with ex-husband Lamar Odom as well as the now cancelled "Kocktails with Khloe." Even Rob got his spin off with with Rob & Chyna. And of course sister Kylie Jenner has Life of Kylie.
• When asked if Kendall would have her own spin off, Kris, says "no."
• Kris adds, "Kendall is really satisfied on her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With her modeling career she’s so busy. If she’s not walking a runway, she’s shooting a campaign or traveling around the world with her fashion obligations. She’s a pretty busy little girl."
• Says she doesn't think Kim & Kanye would do one. Rob might...Kris would like for him to do a spin off with Kourtney. She thinks it's too early to start talking about the grandchildren and their own shows.
Kendall's Pepsi Machine is out of order y'all.
ONTD, which spin-off do you watch? Don't lie.
And then I think I watched 3-4 eps of the first keeping up season and I think that's actually it
I'm not above shitty reality tv by any means but their shows are so boring I've never really watched
now from the promos it just seems like an extended version of their social media. it doesn't seem entertaining at all.
It's too bad Kaia Gerber came along and snatched her wig as a brunette nepotism model who, unlike her, can doesn't suck at the posing and walking part of modelling - ie the actual work.
How many shows has she even walked this fashion season l
I mean if one had to be real, I'd think Khloe - she's so desperate for relevancy again. Not Kylie tho.
And since no one has confirmed it? fuck outta here
You'll have to change...everything.
Do keep up Kirikishi.