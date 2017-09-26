bflowswoon

Kendall Jenner Will Never Have Her Own Spinoff


• Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe have all had "take" spin offs. Khloe also had her spins offs with ex-husband Lamar Odom as well as the now cancelled "Kocktails with Khloe." Even Rob got his spin off with with Rob & Chyna. And of course sister Kylie Jenner has Life of Kylie.

• When asked if Kendall would have her own spin off, Kris, says "no."

• Kris adds, "Kendall is really satisfied on her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With her modeling career she’s so busy. If she’s not walking a runway, she’s shooting a campaign or traveling around the world with her fashion obligations. She’s a pretty busy little girl."

• Says she doesn't think Kim & Kanye would do one. Rob might...Kris would like for him to do a spin off with Kourtney. She thinks it's too early to start talking about the grandchildren and their own shows.


Kendall's Pepsi Machine is out of order y'all.

