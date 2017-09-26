Kendall Jenner Will Never Have Her Own Spinoff

Good. Nil interest in the life of a rich nepotism model. Reply

ugh Kendall is the one I hate the most because she seems to think she's too good to sling waist trainers with the rest of them because her Instagram following bought her a modelling career

you said it perfectly

Should she aspire to sling waist trainers though? lmao of all things to nitpick...

you know what seeing this bitch on kuwtk and life of kylie shes seems like a miserable, mean human being

She is

she lucky she got those tall olympian genes from caitlyn cause otherwise shed be slanging pussy rejuvenation and diarrhea tea like the rest of em

I think they're all equally horrible but yeah her holier than thou attitude is what sets her apart from everyone else. She would be in no different position than her sisters making their money peddling out detox teas if she didn't have her height advantage. Her modeling photos are horrible

I watched the first season of Caitlyn's show which was a pretty big disappointment



And then I think I watched 3-4 eps of the first keeping up season and I think that's actually it



I'm not above shitty reality tv by any means but their shows are so boring I've never really watched

i liked when they tried to make the show a reality tv version of old school family sitcoms in the first few seasons.

now from the promos it just seems like an extended version of their social media. it doesn't seem entertaining at all. Reply

flop. naomi campbell out modeled

But Kendall remains edge-having, Pepsi drinking and simply flawfree while Naomi is currently in a bitter feud with Rihanna over a corrupt Saudi heir?

Naomi remains a legit modelling icon though, while the surplus Kardashian is p much over as a high fashion model. I wouldn't give her more than another season, tops.



It's too bad Kaia Gerber came along and snatched her wig as a brunette nepotism model who, unlike her, can doesn't suck at the posing and walking part of modelling - ie the actual work. Reply

I would be honestly surprised in 5 years from now that she'd manage to stay child-free, unwed and active in the fashion industry. Like, that'd be impressive Reply

You can count on it. Reply

She's hardly in the fashion industry NOW lol



How many shows has she even walked this fashion season l Reply

what do you mean? I had to unfollow every single fashion brand/magazine out there because all they did was post about this bitch. Reply

How tragic. Reply

don't speak too soon kris Reply

Yikes at how she calls her a "little girl" Reply

Lol my dad still calls me that, tbf. Reply

same Reply

mte Reply

It would be even more boring than Kylie's, so we're all glad that's not happening. Reply

She’s easily the most deserving of it. Several blue chip campaigns, covers out the ass, loved by so many designers...she’s undeniably one of the biggest icons of our day. Reply

She somehow stands out as the boring one with has no personality in a family full of boring people with no personalities. I'd give Jonathan Cheben a show before I gave Kendall one. Reply

He already had one and it flopped. Hard. Reply

I remember they had a show featuring their 'employees' at their DASH clothing store and it was sooooo bad. And this one girl doing the confession cam thing had her neck a totally different colour than her face. Reply

Dash Dolls! I think that was supposed to be E!'s very own version of Vanderpump Rules, but I guess it didn't go anywhere. Reply

I think both pregnancies are fake tbh. Maybe it's like a smokescreen for some scandal Kris is trying to bury.



I mean if one had to be real, I'd think Khloe - she's so desperate for relevancy again. Not Kylie tho.



And since no one has confirmed it? fuck outta here Reply

I think they're real but they're going to confirm on social media and save the details for the ~show~. jokes aside, the show really is the source of their ongoing fame, and if ratings start to decline and they lose the show.. they lose 80% of their relevancy



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:26 am (UTC)

The ratings declined already they had the lowest ratings last season . Not even the Taylor stuff helped them Reply

she's easily the most down to earth of all of them personality-wise Reply

Uh, no that's Kylie, did you see how she is with animals and kids on her show? Kendall is a massive bitch. Reply

Kylie comes around as the most down to earth out of all of them. Reply

kendall is a very mean person. she called her mother a desperate fucking whore to her face... Reply

Nah that's fr Kylie. Idk why ppl think this of Kendall? Maybe bc she's the most irrelevant? Idk Reply

i want my own spin-off kri$ what are you waiting for Reply

You'll have to change...everything.



You'll have to change...everything.

Do keep up Kirikishi.

