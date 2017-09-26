The Challenge XXX 30x11

Best bits:



-CT mentoring Hunter like a disappointed Papa

- CT/Cara dancing away in the background and Jemmye sipping on her drink, while Hunter and Kailah just yell at one another in public.

-Everything Derrick: from his talk with his son, tying to set an example for him, how he handled Nelson...and what Britni said about him during the challenge was gospel truth.



But, can we actually get an elimination and a challenge in the same episode?...



Yesss to this whole comment! Derrick's scream during the challenge when he was helping Jenna brought a tear to my eye lol I'm so happy he's on this season.



I also loved the mentoring bits. Both solo CT and then CT/Bananas (though they seem to have fallen on Hunter's deaf ears haha)



Omg wait what happens next week!?



I forgot who was on the team, but I know Kailah's team wins and they send CT/Cara straight to redemption. Kailah kind of backstabs Cara cause they had a secret season long alliance with one another.



But, after they fill redemption house again: Cara and CT win their way back into the house and get into the finals.



I get that Cara/CT are the two strongest competitors and it is Dirty 30, but I still hate seeing that shit happen to Team Boston. Reply

Oh my God!!! Wow, I'm actually shocked. Yeah, I love Team Boston! I guess that explains why Cara and Kailah have been battling it out on social media. Hopefully their big return from redemption will be epic to watch. Thanks for the info! Reply

And apparently Kailah gets eliminated right before the finals. Reply

lol @ tony continuing to fail. he could have probably just reached over.

bye nelson, ain't goin to miss you.

i'm glad they actually showed derrick this episode.

Hunter inbred king Reply

I just want a challenge with all sexy/adorable OG Men: Darrell/CT/Derrick/Landon/Alton/Dan S/Timmy Reply

Omg yasss! Timmy! Theo Von, too. Reply

Still mad that Timmy got DQ'ed on his final elimination against Abram. Reply

I just want to say that Nelson can break my fucking back. That’s all. Reply

i hate nelson but im pissed mtv sent his ass home but not camila? ugh. will come back to comment more a little later, im just over it, camila shouldve been drooped in the ocean. Reply

