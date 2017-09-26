The Challenge XXX 30x11
Challenge: Saved by the Bell
Jump from bell to bell to get to the other side of the platform while the opponents will be doing the same thing on the other side towards them.
Teams of 4 with 2 women and 2 men. 2 competitors will not compete and automatically be in the double cross.
Green team: 1 out of 4 make it, Jordan
Blue Team: 2 out of 4 make it, CT and Hunter
L.Blue Team: 1 out of 4 make it, Leroy
Pink Team: 2 out of 4 make it, Derrick and Jenna
Winning Team - Blue team - Hunter, CT, Kailah, Camila
Nelson is sent home for fighting.
Nominations to be continued...
-CT mentoring Hunter like a disappointed Papa
- CT/Cara dancing away in the background and Jemmye sipping on her drink, while Hunter and Kailah just yell at one another in public.
-Everything Derrick: from his talk with his son, tying to set an example for him, how he handled Nelson...and what Britni said about him during the challenge was gospel truth.
But, can we actually get an elimination and a challenge in the same episode?...
Knowing who gets fucked over next week makes me sad 😭
I also loved the mentoring bits. Both solo CT and then CT/Bananas (though they seem to have fallen on Hunter's deaf ears haha)
Omg wait what happens next week!?
SPOILER ALERT 🚨 🚨 🚨
But, after they fill redemption house again: Cara and CT win their way back into the house and get into the finals.
I get that Cara/CT are the two strongest competitors and it is Dirty 30, but I still hate seeing that shit happen to Team Boston.
bye nelson, ain't goin to miss you.
i'm glad they actually showed derrick this episode.