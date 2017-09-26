Angelina Jolie

The Challenge XXX 30x11



Challenge: Saved by the Bell
Jump from bell to bell to get to the other side of the platform while the opponents will be doing the same thing on the other side towards them.
Teams of 4 with 2 women and 2 men. 2 competitors will not compete and automatically be in the double cross.



Green team: 1 out of 4 make it, Jordan
Blue Team: 2 out of 4 make it, CT and Hunter
L.Blue Team: 1 out of 4 make it, Leroy
Pink Team: 2 out of 4 make it, Derrick and Jenna

Winning Team - Blue team - Hunter, CT, Kailah, Camila

*

Nelson is sent home for fighting.

Nominations to be continued...


sources
me, ig1 2 3
Tagged: ,