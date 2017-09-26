'Jigsaw' is taking on the FDA

i wonder how are the bisexuals going to make this solely about them Reply

Something about "bi-erasure" I bet Reply

That’s really cool. This movie looks awful tho



I mean I’m still gonna watch it but Reply

yeah. i watched all of them every year in theaters. I can't just stop now. And there's been enough time i guess. Reply

the LGBT comm was too busy stanning the babadook when they should have been uplifting the REAL queen of the horror charts, Jigsaw Reply

i never understood why gay men cant donate blood.

I mean, dont they have to check the blood regardless?

Couldn't straight people with HIV just as easily not know and be donating blood?

I know its higher with gay men, but if they're checking anyway... Reply

It's just homophobia. Reply

it also happens in several other countries, not just the us. it's shitty.





the gay community as a whole really should have made this political and took a huge stance on it during the pulse nightclub shootings. Reply

i guess i should not be surprised, but it does seem like, as with most gun tragedies, that the pulse massacre just came and went in the public's mind. Reply

Orlando local here, and Orlando Pride and Orlando United stuff is still on store fronts and malls and in the area of the club now.

It's still visible here, but yeah, like most tragedies, it kind of fades out of peoples minds when its over. Reply

Yeah, same with like tattoo shops and billboards. Although I know it's dumb of me to feel this way but it bugs me when tourists go to pulse to take photos. Reply

That's not dumb, I don't get why people would do that and if I was a local I would be super bothered to see that. I know people did that with 9/11 but that was on such a larger scale and had that whole "Ground Zero" thing and then of course a memorial which makes more sense to visit. But taking photos at places where shootings happened (not too long ago!) should be uncomfortable. Reply

I only visited there once after it happened. I was going to the mall with my aunt and niece, and it was on the way.

It's not like people are taking selfies and stuff, but they were there just to see all the signs and stuff laid out there and have a moment. Reply

Ah ok, I assumed tourist meant taking pictures and stuff but paying respects is totally different. Reply

Why would someone go to Pulse and take photos? I could understand if the whole place was turned into a memorial/educational center of some sort (like I took pictures at the Killing Fields and the concentration camps I've been to, but they were respectful and just of what I saw, not pictures of me in front of things and definitely no selfies or shit like that), but with Pulse, it rubs me the wrong way and I'm not even from FL. Maybe because it's still so recent? Reply

There's a one hour (maybe longer?) documentary about the medical response to the shooting that is supposed to air in FL soon. I saw a blip/heard about it during one of my sessions at a nursing conference in FL. Did it air yet? Is it good? Should I look for a stream? It seemed like it would be interesting. Reply

haven't heard about it, so not sure. Reply

i think it's just carryover from the 80s. there were 9000 cases of HIV being transmitted through blood transfusions between 1980-1984. gay men are more likely to have HIV because it's a lot easier to get HIV through receiving anal sex. however testing is so good now (and they test every sample twice for HIV) that it catches it 99.99% of the time. there have only been 4 cases of HIV being transmitted through blood transfusions since 2000. it's sad because after the pulse massacre hundreds of gay men lined up to donate blood and were turned away. Reply

As a gay doctor myself, I 've got this question asked a few times by patients/friend so I asked a hematologist specialised in blood transfusions.

Eventhought the blood gets tested, a test is not 100% thrustworty (the test itself, recent infections with yet undetectable viral loads, etc). By eliminating high risk groups risks of infected donations go from 1/200.000 to 1/5 000 000 (if I recall correctly). It does make a lot of sense.

So no need to shout homophobia. Reply

That's the reason, yes. It also tends to be a ban in other sexual risky behavior, e.g. straights having multiple partners. It's a control method to protect the most vulnerable. You can google and find people getting HIV by transfusions to this day.

Reply

Hasn't the FDA updated their gender policies? The FDA revised guidance states, “In the context of the donor history questionnaire, FDA recommends that male or female gender be taken to be self-identified and self-reported.” So it's no longer about the HIV rates. Under the new policy they allow straight trans women (high-risk group) to donate but not gay trans men (relatively low-risk group). At this point it's just straight up "gays are yucky".



Edited at 2017-09-27 05:17 am (UTC)

I remember giving blood at the annual drive in high school and the technician asked me directly if I was a faggot. I semi choked and said no. I was virginal at the time, however. Reply

jesus Reply

what an asshole Reply

omg that's horrible :/ I'm sorry Reply

That's messed up. I hope you could brush this off relatively easy afterwards, I know I wouldn't have been able to in hs. Reply

Some people are so fucking awful. Reply

So the article doesn't specify, but where will the blood be donated?



The restrictions on giving blood are asinine. As a straight woman, I was exposed to HIV a few years ago at work, and can now give blood, but that a gay or bisexual man cannot without celibacy is fucking ridiculous. Reply

Whoa what happened? ? Reply

The last time I gave blood I passed out at the register of a Qdoba and came to with my cousin having eaten my fucking quesadilla. Reply

That twist tho. Reply

LOL Reply

This belongs on a Top 10 Anime Betrayals video. Reply

excuse my ignorance - and i read the article, but how will this work? are not all nurses regulated by the FDA? can hospitals accept blood taken that doesn't adhere to FDA standards? Reply

that's a good question. I was wondering the same thing Reply

the people donating still have to adhere to FDA regulations (e.g. members of the LGBT community have to abstain from sexual activity for a year prior to donating) but I guess this does raise awareness about the issue Reply

Nurses are not regulated by the FDA. It's primarily a state level thing, but the licensing exam we all take is a national exam. Blood products and other medical devices/biological things are the domain of the FDA. Reply

Having been untouched for over a year, I tried donating a year ago after they came up with what I'm calling the "I'm unloveable" rule. Red Cross said their questionnaire wasn't updated yet, and me, the new girl all set to drain me, and her manager had a very awkward conversation.



Flash forward to the week after the hurricanes, when I get daily phone calls from said Red Cross looking for my donations, and further awkward declines and conversations that they want it, but can't take it. Reply

i have severe anemia so one day i might need blood transfusions and i honestly don't care about the orientation of the person who donated their blood as long as i can get it. Reply

How are they even gonna know if someone's gay. You can easily lie. Reply

The Red Cross volunteers always harass me when I get off the train. I always want to tell them not to bother since since they won’t take my dirty homosexual blood. Reply

The All Types Welcome blood drive will be open to anyone of any orientation that wants to give.



If the FDA bans it, what will happen to the blood, though? I read the article and don't see what the answer is. Reply

I'm guessing it will end up incinerated as waste. Reply

