'Jigsaw' is taking on the FDA



To promote the new Jigsaw film, Lionsgate is holding its semi-annual Saw blood drive, but this time the focus is partially on the FDA's ban on gay and bisexual men giving blood. The All Types Welcome blood drive will be open to anyone of any orientation that wants to give.

Social media personalities with large LGBT followings were chosen to be the faces of the campaign this year, including Amanda Lepore, Shaun Ross, and Dan Rockwell.

source
Tagged: , , ,