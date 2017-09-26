'Jigsaw' is taking on the FDA
To promote "Jigsaw," Lionsgate introduced a fan blood drive and took aim at rules restricting gay men from donating https://t.co/DtXGY8Chz1— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 25, 2017
To promote the new Jigsaw film, Lionsgate is holding its semi-annual Saw blood drive, but this time the focus is partially on the FDA's ban on gay and bisexual men giving blood. The All Types Welcome blood drive will be open to anyone of any orientation that wants to give.
Social media personalities with large LGBT followings were chosen to be the faces of the campaign this year, including Amanda Lepore, Shaun Ross, and Dan Rockwell.
source
I mean I’m still gonna watch it but
I mean, dont they have to check the blood regardless?
Couldn't straight people with HIV just as easily not know and be donating blood?
I know its higher with gay men, but if they're checking anyway...
It's just homophobia.
the gay community as a whole really should have made this political and took a huge stance on it during the pulse nightclub shootings.
It's still visible here, but yeah, like most tragedies, it kind of fades out of peoples minds when its over.
It's not like people are taking selfies and stuff, but they were there just to see all the signs and stuff laid out there and have a moment.
Eventhought the blood gets tested, a test is not 100% thrustworty (the test itself, recent infections with yet undetectable viral loads, etc). By eliminating high risk groups risks of infected donations go from 1/200.000 to 1/5 000 000 (if I recall correctly). It does make a lot of sense.
So no need to shout homophobia.
Edited at 2017-09-27 05:17 am (UTC)
The restrictions on giving blood are asinine. As a straight woman, I was exposed to HIV a few years ago at work, and can now give blood, but that a gay or bisexual man cannot without celibacy is fucking ridiculous.
Flash forward to the week after the hurricanes, when I get daily phone calls from said Red Cross looking for my donations, and further awkward declines and conversations that they want it, but can't take it.
If the FDA bans it, what will happen to the blood, though? I read the article and don't see what the answer is.
i've never given blood. i have hypovolemia and severely low blood pressure....so i've never really been sure if i should. i do take steroids to try and raise my blood pressure. and have some diabetic tights for compression to keep me from fainting all the time