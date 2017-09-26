"This Is Us" Predicted Kardashian Pregnancies
This Is Us season premiere predicted Kardashian pregnancies https://t.co/f8pCGZfr0F— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 27, 2017
- In the season 2 premiere of NBC's hit, This Is Us, Sophie made a joke to Kevin about how she could not fly to L.A. for his birthday because her mom is sick, but she was also upset that she would be missing out on celeb-spotting a Kardashian. Kevin consoled her by saying, “The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere. They’re like Gremlins. I promise by next week there will be a bazillion more of them.”
- This scene was filmed in the summer, but Twitter found it funny considering recent news of Kim(via surrogate), Kylie, and Khloe all being pregnant. Kylie and Khloe are both approximately four months along while Kim's baby is due in January.
Were you shocked when you first heard Kylie and Khloe were pregnant?
the show is way too corny so i dropped it
Idk anything about the show but this Kardashian news:
Lol hell no and to those saying Kylie's child will have her old face, she is way ahead of you. Her baby daddy is a black man which means that all those features she bought from Dr Miami would be gifted to her daughter by her husbands ancestry.
No, op. I was just bored out of my mind when dem ~news broke. Like wow, snorefest. Yawn.
