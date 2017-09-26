eye roll

"This Is Us" Predicted Kardashian Pregnancies


- In the season 2 premiere of NBC's hit, This Is Us, Sophie made a joke to Kevin about how she could not fly to L.A. for his birthday because her mom is sick, but she was also upset that she would be missing out on celeb-spotting a Kardashian. Kevin consoled her by saying, “The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere. They’re like Gremlins. I promise by next week there will be a bazillion more of them.”
- This scene was filmed in the summer, but Twitter found it funny considering recent news of Kim(via surrogate), Kylie, and Khloe all being pregnant. Kylie and Khloe are both approximately four months along while Kim's baby is due in January.

