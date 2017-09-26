"This Is Us" Predicted Kardashian Pregnancies

That final scene destroyed me. I wonder what direction the show will go one once Jack is gone. I’d assume that it’s happening this season. Reply

Thread

Link

That scene kept my streak alive of crying during that show. 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you use a spoiler warning? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You came into a post that talks about something that was in the premiere tonight... so maybe expect spoilers in the comments? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's the perk of having a show with multiple timelines because they can always keep him alive in the 80s and 90s timeline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they finally show how he died?

the show is way too corny so i dropped it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they can keep him around for ages with how much they jump through flashacks. just because they'll probably finally fill in the blanks on how he died, doesn't mean he won't still be around on the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kendall is going to be the only one without a kid. There's going to be a lot of pressure on her. It's never easy being the only sibling w/o kids. RIP bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah but she's a model. As much as we shit on her, it's her actual job, which is more than the rest of them can say. Having a baby at 21 and dropping it all would be stupid. A person with two brain cells would figure that out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True she does have a legit career, but her family has made money off of less than modeling. Kim has actually shown up to cut the ribbon on a retail store that sold toilets. And they make fucking bank on their personal drama. A baby would push her into the spotlight, inspire a bunch of fitspo magazines after she gives birth (even more so than Kim/Kourtney bc they were never the ideal body that Kendall is), and because she is a model, she'll be ready to hop back into it for the right price. She may not be good, but she has the public eye, and that pays. People would be stupid to overlook that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont think shell have the pressure to have kids, but the social pressure about her time/plans in the sense that a lot of people expect the family members without kids to plan around people with kids, because "omg you don't know busy until you have a baby!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im ready for rob to be pregnant next Reply

Thread

Link

WAIT, Khloe is pregnant, too? Where the fuck have I been? Reply

Thread

Link

Were you shocked when you first heard Kylie and Khloe were pregnant?



Lol hell no and to those saying Kylie's child will have her old face, she is way ahead of you. Her baby daddy is a black man which means that all those features she bought from Dr Miami would be gifted to her daughter by her husbands ancestry. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I know half black/half white people with thin lips and no ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Then that's where Kris comes in, I bet she already has their plastic surgeon lined up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol when Kevin said that line I told my SIL, "that's funny 'cause like half of that family is pregnant right now." Reply

Thread

Link

Has Kylie acknowledged the pregnancy rumors Reply

Thread

Link

if they announce kendall is pregnant, then i'd be shocked. otherwise, i'm not and now that there are 3 of them pregnant and due around the same time, i'm like...already bored of it lol. Reply

Thread

Link



if she does with Blake..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this show good? Reply

Thread

Link

Did they plan these pregnancies? It seems very on brand for the Kardashians lol. Reply

Thread

Link





I get stabby every time I see that commercial on Hulu of Mandy Moore saying, "Your dad wasn't perfect, but he was pretty damn close." Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm tired of that one and the Brave One Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can we talk about that ending??? Rebecca's reaction when she pulled up to the house was literally painful and the kids crying, it's too much😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr I keep crying when I think about it 😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vigilant citizens realness.



Were you shocked when you first heard Kylie and Khloe were pregnant?



No, op. I was just bored out of my mind when dem ~news broke. Like wow, snorefest. Yawn. Reply

Thread

Link

kris will be announcing next Reply

Thread

Link

I'm betting Kourtney. She'll pay Scott for another kid. Installments, probably. Or it will be another case of reunited-for-sex-and-oops-a-baby-happene d with Robb/Chyna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link