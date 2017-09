I've seen eps 1 & 2 and I agree with the reviews saying it's just kind of a lesser American Crime Story, but it's kind of trashily fascinating and I'm sure I'll watch the rest. I kept getting distracted by how much Erik reminded me of an off-brand Finn Wittrock. Reply

Thread

Link

This premiered tonight? I totally forgot Reply

Thread

Link

Justin Timberlakes mom is an actress now? good for her. Reply

Thread

Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shut up lmfaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive been waiting all summer for this mess

still wish it was by acs not l&o Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't watch because I was working, but how was the premiere? Reply

Thread

Link

Meh, I've never cared about the Menendez bros, idk why. Jonbenet is the 90's case I'm obsessed with. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally forgot about this Reply

Thread

Link

i remember seeing the tv-movie as a kid. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean i thought for a while it was gonna be a lesser american crime story (i mean it kinda is) but this case is way more interesting to me since i knew most of the things covered on ACS Reply

Thread

Link

idk anything about this case, but i'll be watching for edie. i'm so glad she's on network tv for once because it gives me the option to watch live. Reply

Thread

Link