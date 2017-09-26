Who went home on DWTS? 25x03

Did not expect Alan/Debbie to go home. I was really hoping Alan could go further.



I want Cheryl/Terrell to go home.



Also I love Frankie. he is adorable!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Frankie is working so fucking hard. I had very low expectations going into the season but I was very wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frankie is so adorable! And I really do enjoy watching him dance too. He's not the greatest but he really works so hard and it shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what it is,maybe it''s childhood nostalgia but Frankie is kinda adorable. It's almost endearing to watch, I'm rooting for you Malcom!



Edited at 2017-09-27 04:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does it feel like nick lachey already did this once lol Reply

Thread

Link

bc his brother won season 2 haha



Also, boybanders named Nick might be easy to mix up if you never followed Backstreet Boys or 98* (Carter was on a few seasons ago)



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah girl i was a preteen during the height of that shit so i have all of my boybanders down PAT.



it's mostly because this seems like something his thirsty z-list ass would have scooped up long before season 25. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you're not wrong tho. I think it's funny that he's been saying forever that he'd never do it...guess he finally got thirsty enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because his brother did it and won Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow this got posted immediately! Thanks mods!



I'm going to bed tho, I already had to stay up past my bedtime to post this bc of this weird ass schedule. Not sure why we needed two eliminations this week but okay. Reply

Thread

Link

That's so weird and seems like it's kind of bad for morale to have back to back eliminations. Sharna's hair looks great in your icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I have no clue unless they were given one fewer week than anticipated or they cast one more celeb than they should have. We're having another elimination Monday and then I think the elimination schedule will be consistent from there, but idk for sure.



And thanks! The past couple seasons her hair has seemed even more fire engine red than usual. I like it a little darker like in my icon, but she's gorgeous regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alan does not look cute in that pic. All the new pros seem to exit early. There once was a time when new pros would get decent to great partners their first go around. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people are voting more for the pros at this point than the celebs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo that dude from property brothers is on this season? i'm fucking dyingggg Reply

Thread

Link

The judges were punchy tonight. Two shows a week is clearly too many for them. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I died when Bruno fell out of his chair. They really were wild tonight, idk why they were so wound up bc they usually do two eps a week every season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Terrell and Nick were my choices to leave, but specially Nick, he's more boring than watching fucking paint dry.



I'm hoping this doesn't affect Alan possibly returning as a pro. It sucks that all the demanding for him to be a pro came to this-- I guess people wanted him with a partner like Paige or Heather and they got something else, but I thought he and Debbie were cute and really good, I really don't get her elimination at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Debbie and Alan shouldn't have gone home yet. Especially not Alan.



Frankie is so endearing! And he's surprisingly better than I thought he'd be.



I'm not the biggest fan of Lindsay as a pro, idk why, but she and Jordan are so effing good together. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't used to care about Lindsay but she's impressed the hell out of me the past few seasons. I'm really rooting for her this season, she and Jordan are a dream team imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sad, I was really hoping Alan would do well this season and Debbie was decent considering some of the partners the newer pros have gotten in the past (and still do).



Also I can't get over how sweet Frankie Muniz is. When he told Witney in their package how much he was enjoying this experience, I about died. Reply

Thread

Link

They're gonna do my man Alan like this? I'm already over this season. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know sasha had pcos ugh i feel ya girl <3



also i'm really liking frankie so far. Reply

Thread

Link

i love frankie so much, he's so fun to watch! me and my mom always watch DWTS together and my mom has jordan picked as the winner already (she literally picked him during the opening number on night 1) and she's extremely confident because on night 1 last season she picked rashad as the winner lmao. i can't say i disagree with her, he's really impressed me so far. Reply

Thread

Link

IA about Frankie! DWTS is also my mom watch show lol and she also loved Rashad the whole time last season. I'm not sure if she has a fav yet this season besides loving the Property Brother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haven't watched the episode yet, but this is surprising and not surprising at the same time. I was hoping Terrell/Cheryl would be next to go tho but I guess it'll happen next week. Reply

Thread

Link