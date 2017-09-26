September 26th, 2017, 10:58 pm eveofrevolution Who went home on DWTS? 25x03 Debbie and AlanNick and PetaDebbie and AlanSource:Me & my TVPictures from DWTS TwitterAll the dances can be viewed here Tagged: broadway / theatre, dancing with the stars (abc), music / musician, music / musician (pop), nobody, pretty little liars (freeform), spoilers, sports / athletes, sports / athletes - basketball, sports / athletes - football (nfl / cfl), sports / athletes - wrestling, television, television - abc, television - freeform, television - hgtv Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
I want Cheryl/Terrell to go home.
Also I love Frankie. he is adorable!!!
Edited at 2017-09-27 04:49 am (UTC)
Also, boybanders named Nick might be easy to mix up if you never followed Backstreet Boys or 98* (Carter was on a few seasons ago)
Edited at 2017-09-27 03:05 am (UTC)
it's mostly because this seems like something his thirsty z-list ass would have scooped up long before season 25.
I'm going to bed tho, I already had to stay up past my bedtime to post this bc of this weird ass schedule. Not sure why we needed two eliminations this week but okay.
And thanks! The past couple seasons her hair has seemed even more fire engine red than usual. I like it a little darker like in my icon, but she's gorgeous regardless.
I'm hoping this doesn't affect Alan possibly returning as a pro. It sucks that all the demanding for him to be a pro came to this-- I guess people wanted him with a partner like Paige or Heather and they got something else, but I thought he and Debbie were cute and really good, I really don't get her elimination at all.
Frankie is so endearing! And he's surprisingly better than I thought he'd be.
I'm not the biggest fan of Lindsay as a pro, idk why, but she and Jordan are so effing good together.
Also I can't get over how sweet Frankie Muniz is. When he told Witney in their package how much he was enjoying this experience, I about died.
also i'm really liking frankie so far.