Bella Thorne Comes For All The Trolls Insulting Her Appearance

When feminist queen, Bella Thorne, tweeted about being embarassed to hang with some love interest due to her face being red/breaking out, Twitter went in and decided to shame and insult her for it. People responded with messages and gifs such as "digusting", "gross" and "ugly as sin".
  • This came right after a certain disgraceful blogger and pig named P**** posted a photo of 19 year old Bella where her boob was showing, and made it a caption contest where his followers proceeded to make fun of her boobs and called them "rotten" and other things.


Bella remained classy in the ordeal and then went in on him and the others on Twitter in a series of messages. She also stuck up for fellow actress Ariel Winter in the process.















