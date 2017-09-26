Bella Thorne Comes For All The Trolls Insulting Her Appearance



This came right after a certain disgraceful blogger and pig named P**** posted a photo of 19 year old Bella where her boob was showing, and made it a caption contest where his followers proceeded to make fun of her boobs and called them "rotten" and other things.



Honestly I don't. You know I love you p but I think it's kinda rude to use the pic my shirt is riding up and I'm in the middle of talking https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

Esp when there's a lot of great photos. Kinda seems like you want more people to pick on me. :( if I wasn't sad enough about it already😟 https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

And then you tag charlie and like other guys on my body trying to start drama and trying to make me feel disgusting..like they own my body. https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

YOU WOULD DO IT AGAIN!? R u serious? Yeah you would like posting a photo of Ariel in a bikini to get views on a podcast? https://t.co/LbYZ5kSNWF — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

I hope no one does this to your daughter ✋️😟 https://t.co/LbYZ5kSNWF — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

When feminist queen, Bella Thorne, tweeted about being embarassed to hang with some love interest due to her face being red/breaking out, Twitter went in and decided to shame and insult her for it. People responded with messages and gifs such as "digusting", "gross" and "ugly as sin".Bella remained classy in the ordeal and then went in on him and the others on Twitter in a series of messages. She also stuck up for fellow actress Ariel Winter in the process.