Camila Cabello unfazed by all that 5H bullying
What do you do when your former teammates bullied you in front of an audience of millions? Karla found herself in that position after her ex-girl group Fifth Harmony pulled off a stunt directed specifically at her during the MTV VMAs this year.
However in a recent Radio Disney video interview, Karla expressed how glad she was part of the group.
"Fifth Harmony represented this confidence and girl power. I wouldn’t be the person or that artist that I feel like I’ve discovered, so I’m super thankful for that experience."
Very humble and classy response. The other four girls can’t relate.
Ain't that trademarked?
its actually the loving
I mean, does she think the other girls' dream is to be doing generic pop in a modestly successful girl group? It's all about the hustle and building a brand for the future solo career AFTER the group breaks up / goes on ~hiatus~
