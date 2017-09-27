Camila Cabello unfazed by all that 5H bullying

"The Avengers"?



Ain't that trademarked? Reply

its the OPs choice

its actually the loving Reply

who is this OP? Reply

I think she needs to get a life. Have a boyfriend, sex, unplanned pregnancy, STD scare, alopecia...just some experience. She’s like an alien impersonating a human right now. Reply

Are you seeing this shit!!! @Camila_Cabello is literally the coolest person on planet earth! https://t.co/rU6HiSameh — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 26, 2017

she's in final negotiations to be shawn's girlfriend! good material for her album imo Reply

i cant believe shawn mendes swore in front of everyone Reply

Honestly, being Shawn’s (that spelling, I can’t) lead dildo holder would be good seasoning for her. Anything is better than right now. Reply

what a bland publicist written statement Reply

If she was really thankful for the experience she would have stuck it out with the rest of the girls for a few more albums.



I mean, does she think the other girls' dream is to be doing generic pop in a modestly successful girl group? It's all about the hustle and building a brand for the future solo career AFTER the group breaks up / goes on ~hiatus~ Reply

right. beyonce and justin timberlake invested YEARS in their groups and solo careers to be at the level they are at. these 1D'ers and her... flash in a pan Reply

Beyonce was never on a group tho. dc was always about her. Reply

Those groups were successful though. They had hit albums, hit tours, and dozens of hit singles. Reply

TBH if I were in her position I probably would've done the same. The group wasn't really going anywhere (two top 20 hits over 2 albums that didn't sell and tour that's weren't really that successful). She hustled building a solo brand and once it seemed to be going somewhere she jumped a sinking ship. 5H is flopping rn and her solo is only doing arguably slightly better. Reply

LMAO, my one and only love in life is at it again. Reply

That VMA performance was just bullying ha? Gurl please. It was so iconic, deal. Again, U got bullied by dat performance? Oh my gosh, can't you get any more boring than already? Reply

i'm very much over her team paying for her songs to be featured on so many spotify playlists. Reply

I was at a friends engagement party over the weekend (gays) and the playlist had a ton of her songs, I asked him if he was her fan and he didn't know who the was talking about, so now this all makes sense! Reply

well I thought what they did was petty and rude af Reply

what about the racist bullying her former bandmatess had to deal with from ha Reply

she's on Nicole Scherzinger's career trajectory. she's had her head blown up since she's been on X factor and has clearly always felt she'd be better off without the group. her leaving affects the group, but she's gonna flop even harder solo.



I'm hearing Havana a lot on the radio. Reply

I've heard it three times today. I hate it. Reply

It does nothing for me. My bussy does not pop. Reply

Sony is putting a lot of money into her solo career. Reply

