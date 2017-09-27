Celebrities react to Twitter doubling its character limit from 140 to 280
Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔— Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017
We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL
- Why? Twitter's own research shows found the current 140-character limit is "a major cause of frustration" for users who tweet in English, but not in other languages such as Japanese/Korean/Chinese.
- The longer 280-character limit is only available to a select group of users for now.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:
This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu— jack (@jack) September 26, 2017
high-quality person Chrissy Teigen:
literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don't know if I will be able to alter this to 280.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017
Kermit the Frog:
280 characters? Now @Twitter almost has as many characters as #TheMuppets! https://t.co/D5xifbFS19— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 26, 2017
Alyssa Milano:
A small group can now tweet 280 characters instead of 140. Let's hope Trump is NOT a member of this small group. https://t.co/MNlhXFOSUW— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2017
Mara Wilson:
.@jack @twitter Did I not get the 280 characters because I keep tweeting at you guys about Nazis and averting nuclear war— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 26, 2017
Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe:
Good news everyone! We won't do anything to stop racists, Nazis, or nuclear-actual-fucking-war, but some people get 280 characters! https://t.co/Av8e6lC2G5— Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) September 26, 2017
Source 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7
also lol I dread what Trump will do with a longer character limit
Edited at 2017-09-27 02:47 am (UTC)
it's just so nice and streamlined with 140 chars (discounting all the trash).
(also, unrelated, but I laughed at this for about two days straight. I love her sfm.
)
They're trying to sell it like it's an amazing thing and not borderline tl;dr.