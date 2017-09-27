Celebrities react to Twitter doubling its character limit from 140 to 280

Sure. It's still not a novel. Reply

also lol I dread what Trump will do with a longer character limit



everyone: “hey twitter, could you do something to stop trump from starting a war on here?”



twitter: “what if we gave him…longer tweets?” — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 26, 2017





Edited at 2017-09-27 02:47 am (UTC) My head hurt when I first read that Jack tweet. I've been on twitter for so long that my brain could not process that long of a tweet lol. tbh I hate the idea and one of the last remaining things I liked about the site was the character limit. It's still so bizarre twitter is so bad with harassment and abuse. You'd think they got a wake-up call when companies interested in buying them were apprehensive because of the harassment issues.also lol I dread what Trump will do with a longer character limit Reply

yeah that longer tweet just looks wrong Reply

Yeah, I skim anything longer than a sentence, so no thanks Reply

yep yep.



it's just so nice and streamlined with 140 chars (discounting all the trash). Reply

lol i kind of like the longer tweet. makes for shorter threads. i doubt drumpf is part of the small team, anyway. Reply

Twitter is boring to me. Reply

jack is so useless and should step down immediately. Reply

#280Characters? I already don’t wanna read half of what I read on here. Now I gotta read twice as much as of it? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 26, 2017





(also, unrelated, but I laughed at this for about two days straight. I love her sfm.



Adrian's hot takes dot com backslash blogspace backslash no one cares dot edu https://t.co/DPd9YthpcX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017

) All that needs to be said:(also, unrelated, but I laughed at this for about two days straight. I love her sfm. Reply

LOL her tweet Reply

i do not have a twitter. i'm not interested having one in the future. but i had to get one for an online class a couple of years ago (to interact! *~) and i. was. furious. lol Reply

i just want to be able to edit... Reply

That man in ur avi 😩😍 Reply

Nah, I'd prefer people (not you ofc lol) not be able to edit their shit opinions away. Reply

I think editing would end in disaster tbh. I feel like that would make twitter open to even more abuse. idk I worry it would be exploited. Like retweeting something and then that person edits it and turns it fucked up or harmful. Reply

Just make it so people can only edit for a minute after tweeting something Reply

Maybe do what lj does where you can’t edit once it’s been retweeted or replied to (although here you can if you pay) Reply

I do too, I always make typos on my phone. But i also see how the edit function could be abused, so... Ill just be stuck with my embarrassing typos lol Reply

The edit idea is terrible considering how essential the retweet function is to twitter. If you make a typo, delete and make a new tweet. It isn't hard. Reply

'140 was based on the 160 sms limit' so then why wasn't it 160 you fuckwit. honestly twitter is so pointless. Reply

Because there's a 20 character limit on how long your username can be. 140 + 20 = themoreyouknow.gif Reply

Because you literally sms-ed your tweets to twitter to post them. You also had to include extra info to get them posted to the correct account, which took up space. Reply

I still have never used Twitter Reply

Neither have I. Its useful for info sharing and news, but other than that its a cesspool Reply

Me either. I got nothing to say so why bother? Reply

I tried it for a hot second in 2008, but never really got into it Reply

It's the only social media with "real time" timeline, it's why I'm still on it. I need to know what's happening now, don't care what a rando on IG did 6 weeks ago. Reply

I slept on it tbh. It was refreshing to leave FaceBook. Why should someone jump into another hellhole? Not much anything good comes out of any social media sites anyways ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

i used it when i worked on a campaign and they required me to use it. really cool and helpful but the bots...out of control. Reply

Neither have I. But them I'm not on Facebook, Tumblr or Instagram either Reply

the only thing that will be good about this is threads being cut in half. i hate having to dig through replies to see someone's thread. Reply

mte Reply

now you can "tl;dr" a tweet Reply

Jack's tweet looks so fucking ugly, doubling it is too much. Reply

They're trying to sell it like it's an amazing thing and not borderline tl;dr. Twitter: "Here are 140 (left) and 280 (right) character Tweets in the timeline."They're trying to sell it like it's an amazing thing and not borderline tl;dr. Reply

but the whole point of twitter is that it's 140 characters, that was what made it different from all the other social media platforms out there. Reply

I come across a lot of really good threads on Twitter but at the same time I think "just get a fucking blog." Reply

Related, ivanka tried to tweet a 2 tweet thread and fucked it up. She's so dumb. It wouldn't bother me if she wasnt a Trump but i hate her, so. Fuck her and her flop tweets. Reply

Twitter threads can be insightful but mostly I find myself thinking the same thing. When you're on tweet 50/? maybe just consider starting a blog or writing an op-ed. Reply

